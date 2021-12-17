Celebrities
Why Kim Kardashian Can Still Become A Lawyer ‘On Schedule’ Despite Baby Bar Setbacks
Although Kim Kardashian failed the baby bar exam three times before passing it on her fourth attempt, a top attorney told HollywoodLife that she can still become a lawyer in the upcoming year.
Kim Kardashian, 41, revealed on December 13 that she finally passed California’s “baby bar” exam, leading her one step closer to becoming a practicing attorney. And even though the soon-to-be ex-wife of Kanye West, 44, failed the exam three times before finally passing it on her fourth attempt, Morghan L. Richardson — a top attorney with Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP in New York City — told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it may have not set Kim back from her original goal, which was to take the full bar exam in the upcoming year — 2022 — making her an attorney.
In April 2019, Vogue magazine revealed that Kim began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco based law firm one year prior, in the summer of 2018. The former reality star said that she had been working with attorney Jessica Jackson, who founded a national bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform called #cut50. During Kim’s first year working as an apprentice in 2018, she infamously helped to free a prisoner named Alice Marie Johnson, who is a 67-year-old woman that was jailed for 19 years over a non-violent drug charge. In 2019, CNN reported that Kim helped to free 17 inmates in 90 days. Since then, she has continued to work diligently, fighting for the cause in prisons around the country.
Now, almost four years after Kim gained national attention by freeing Johnson, attorney Richardson EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife the remaining steps that Kim must take to achieve her goal of becoming a practicing attorney who, eventually, wants to start her own law firm like her late father, Robert Kardashian.
HL: Can Kim Kardashian take the full bar exam in 2022 even though she failed the baby bar exam three times?
Morghan L. Richardson: “To be permitted to take the full bar, Kim needs to complete four years of study under the lawyer’s supervision. Her failed attempts at the baby bar exam would only set her back if she stopped working in the field while this was going on. However, judging by her many high-profiled cases that she has worked on, it does not appear that she took a break from her apprenticeship at all.”
HL: What is the passage rate for the Baby Bar exam? Is it abnormal for someone to have to take it four times?
Morghan L. Richardson: “The passage rate on the “baby bar” for California is a reported 21% — which is far less than those who took the regular bar exam. Kim is tenacious, shrewd, and persistent. She’s absolutely shown the world that she is not dumb and should not be underestimated. Normally, students only have 3 attempts for the exam, but due to Covid-19, students got a fourth chance, and Kim made it work.”
HL: Can you explain what Kim has left to do in order to get her law degree and become a practicing attorney?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Kim took the First-Year Law Students’ examination, a requirement for the program for her to continue studying to become a lawyer. Now she needs to continue her legal studies under the lawyers who are supervising her and eventually she’ll qualify to take the regular/full bar exam. To be permitted to take the full bar, she’ll need to complete four years of study under the lawyer’s supervision. If she started in 2018 and has not taken any breaks, she can become a lawyer after passing the full bar.”
HL: What is left to do after she passes the full bar exam?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Once lawyers pass the bar exam and the character and fitness review, we get admitted into the bar, and start the real work of being an attorney. Kim seems focused on criminal justice reform and wrongful convictions, and that is such an important area of the law that is frequently overlooked. Lawyers who work at organizations like the Innocence Project (fighting wrongful convictions) and Public Defenders offices are generally underpaid and struggling with large caseloads. Having Kim’s celebrity and maybe additional funding that comes with that could really be a huge benefit to making a more just system.”
HL: Over the years, people have knocked Kim for not taking the traditional route, which is going to law school. However, the path that Kim chose does not seem any easier. What is the difference in the two paths?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Long before the days of the internet, people could become lawyers by working for other lawyers (apprenticeship) or by attending law school. These days law schools are a clear path to that goal, but the value of working for other lawyers is still strong, and in fact may be more of a challenge than just attending classes. Many law schools these days also offer clinical work so that students can get hands on training because the law is not just academic. Only a few states still offer this apprenticeship path to becoming a lawyer, and frankly, anyone who works hard enough to join my profession gets my respect – there is simply no easy way to become a lawyer!”
HL: Being a mother yourself, how much harder is it to be a mom while, at the same time, studying to become a lawyer?
Morghan L. Richardson: “Being a mom is hard work and very underpaid (laughs)! Lawyer moms are a special breed of women (myself included) and I will happily welcome her into our club. I teach law classes at Pace Law in NY and my students know that I am always on their team in this endeavor! There will always be people critical of Kim or anyone who takes a path less traveled and gets the same place as someone who went to Yale. But at the end of the day, what we all do with our law degrees is what matters the most (and not how we got there). I am rooting for her and anyone who takes this on.”
Doing Good In The D: Big Sean & His Sean Anderson Foundation Gift 150 Kids With Special “Spider-man: No Way Home” Screening
Doing good in the D
Multi-platinum artist and philanthropist Big Sean teamed up with the Sean Anderson Foundation to spread Christmas cheer by gifting 150 youths from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan with a special screening of mega-anticipated superhero film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
“I want to wish a happy holiday to everyone and hope the BGCSM youth enjoy ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as much as I plan to,” said Big Sean in a video message to the kids.
“I haven’t been this hyped about a movie since Black Panther super ready to experience the Multiverse. Let’s Go!!!!”
Excited kids flooded the Emagine Royal Oak theater for a night of web-slingin’ fun, popcorn and fizzy drinks.
Check out more pics from the super cool event below:
Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson—co-founders of the Sean Anderson Foundation–continue to play active roles in the lives of Detroit youth and families not only through fun activities like movie screenings and the annual D.O.N. Weekend but also collaborations in support of BGCSM.
“My vision for the Sean Anderson Foundation is simply to make the lives of young people better,” wrote Big Sean on the foundation website.
“I want to be an inspiration to young people, by showing them that hard work and determination pay off, to be an example of what can happen when you follow your dreams, and to be an instrument of encouragement for us all to help ourselves and to support one another. Detroit and the entire country have shown me so much love and I passionately want to return that love.”
The 95-year-old organization has reimagined the future of after-school learning and continues to expand to better support the needs of our changing youth, ensuring that they are career, start-up and homeowner ready.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” debuts exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.
So Sad: Mom Has C-Section Just In Time For Her Cancer-Stricken Husband To Hold His Son Before Dying
How devastating.
A viral Facebook post detailing one mother’s triumphant miracle and loss within hours of each other is reminding millions of people how precious and unpredictable life really is.
Mom Haley Parke of Connecticut made the decision to have a C-section due to her husband’s cancer taking a terrible turn for the worse. The couple, who has an 18-month-old as well, welcomed their second baby into the world just hours before her husband passed away in the same hospital.
Haley shared her experience in an emotional Facebook post, detailing how her husband, Jb Parke, had been admitted to Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital in late November after experiencing complications due to his battle with cancer. A short time later, the couple learned Jb’s life expectancy had changed from months to days.
With their baby’s due-date just three weeks ahead, Haley and her doctors made the decision to induce labor early to give Jb an opportunity to meet his new son. Sadly on the morning of Dec. 2, Jb’s health began to deteriorate quickly, and Haley made the decision to have a C-section instead.
“It was either a c-section right at that moment, or Jb would not have the opportunity to meet our son,” Haley wrote. “Without a question in my mind, I said ‘Let’s go’ and we did just that. In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born.
Haley said JB’s vitals improved for just a moment as he held his newborn.
“He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest. The miracle of all this? When our baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Jb’s vitals all instantly improved.”
Haley said she was soon wheeled next to her husband, and it was there that she and their newborn son shared Jb’s final moments.
“I spent my recovery time gazing at my husband,” Haley wrote. “I was gazing at him in sadness, but in awe of his strength. He took his last breaths with our son on his chest and my hand in his hand.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for Haley, her 18-month-old son Brinton and her newborn.
Rest in peace to JB, and condolences to Haley and her family.
Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils $32K Jungle Gym & $10K Chanel Sled As GOOP X-Mas Gifts For Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop holiday gift guide features some pricey and often bizarre items for the Christmas season. Check out some of the wellness guru’s recommended luxury items here!
Move over Oprah‘s Favorite Things, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s holiday gift guide is here! The Goop founder released a series of holiday gift guides on the Goop website, with a slew of carefully curated luxury goods that have definitely garnered their fair share of attention. There’s the “Ridiculous but awesome” guide which features certain goodies like a $10,500 Chanel sled (only available at Chanel boutiques) and a $36,000 “Bubble gum” play gym for kids from the luxury children’s furniture maker, Circu.
Other items on the list include an in-person Air Jordan sneaker-making class priced at $5,000, a “luxe garden hose set,” worth $307, and an almost $5,000 book on the palace of Versailles with an exclusive tour of the storied French locale. Perhaps our most favorite is the Omakase Berry, or artisanal strawberries described as “exceptionally sweet, cultivated in a first-of-its-kind vertical farm tended by bees and AI robots.” Yes, that’s really what the description is. Eleven strawberries will cost you $50.
The actress turned business mogul, 49, is known for selling outrageous items on her wellness website, which initially made headlines in January 2020 when Gwyneth introduced Goopers to a $75 “vagina” candle for that year’s gift guide. Other mind-scratching items that year included the “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle which sold for $103.
Moreover, capitalizing on the popularity of the gift guides, Gwyneth released a Mother’s Day guide earlier this year, which included a $150 vibrator necklace and a $230 scrunchie, among other things.
In addition to the outlandish items, there are a few pieces and products that are perhaps a bit more reasonably priced — or at least are not outrageously priced. There’s the All-in-One Nourishing Skincare Kit which runs for $85, a ceramic cookware set for $395, a pair of white Arizona Eva Birkenstocks for $45, and a chunky knitted weighted blanket for $250.
There are also, of course, plenty of those sexy gifts the Goop brand is known for in their The Lover’s gift guide, including the infamous vagina-scented candle, a slew of sex toys, and stylish pieces of lingerie. What will you buy this year?
