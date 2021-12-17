News
Wild fall 3-2 to Sabres in shootout, stretch losing streak to three games
For much of Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild looked like a team that hadn’t played since Sunday and hadn’t practiced in a week and a half.
The evidence was everywhere. The sloppy passes. The missed nets. The overall lack of energy.
Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot standing on his head in the crease, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out. He finished with 38 saves in the game, calming things down in the opening 20 minutes when the Wild were outshot 21-6 by the spiraling Buffalo Sabres.
In the end, though, the Wild fell 3-2 in a shootout, marking the first time coach Dean Evason has lost three games in a row during the regular season.
It was a well-earned loss for the Wild. They looked discombobulated from the opening puck drop and struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game.
Still, as out of sorts as the they looked early on, Jon Merrill put the Wild in front 1-0 midway through the first period with a slap shot that trickled past goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. That gave the Wild a lead they probably didn’t deserve heading into the locker room at intermission.
That score held until midway through the second period when center Dylan Cozens helped tie the game for the Sabres, deflecting an initial shot from defenseman Henri Jokiharju to level the score at 1-1.
Though the Wild didn’t do much to get themselves back into the game after that, Kirill Kaprizov made it 2-1 late in the second period with a shot that snuck through Luukkonen’s legs.
It looked like that might be enough for the Wild squeak out a win. But the Sabres tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when defenseman Mark Pysyk found the back of the net. That came after a couple of ill-advised turnovers by Merrill and Dmitry Kulikov behind the net.
That set the stage for overtime where neither the Wild nor the Sabres found the back of the net. In the shootout, center Tage Thompson scored the only goal to lift the Sabres to the win.
BRIEFLY
Jared Spurgeon left the game early in the third period and did not return. He returned to the lineup last week after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
News
Sila Finau embracing role with unbeaten CU Buffs
Walking onto the court for practice on Thursday, Sila Finau and many of her Colorado women’s basketball teammates were smiling.
There’s no doubt final exams being in the rearview mirror played a role.
“Now we get the chance to actually just focus on basketball alone rather than school and basketball,” Finau said.
On Friday, the Buffs (9-0) will host SMU after a 10-day layoff that allowed them to wrap up their academic obligations.
“Our team is really academic, so we have a lot of people that really care about their grades, really want to maintain a 4.0 and things like that,” head coach JR Payne said. “We’re excited now to just be able to focus on basketball.”
It’s been an exceptional season so far for the Buffs, who are seeking just the seventh 10-0 start in program history. To get to this point, CU has had several players step up, including Finau.
A 5-foot-9 guard in her fourth season with the Buffs, Finau is embracing a role that is a bit different than she’s had in the past.
Finau came to CU from Dublin (Calif.) High School as a point guard and was a valuable backup early in her career. She stepped into the starting point guard role last year after Jaylyn Sherrod went down with a hip injury and she played well.
This year, Sherrod is healthy and the Buffs have talented freshman Kindyll Wetta behind her. That has caused Finau to play off the ball more and she’s excelling.
“The role I play is for a more versatile guard and I feel like I can do that so, yeah I do like it,” she said. “Of course, it’s not what I expected, but I mean, changes come and I just have to do what I’m told and that’s what I plan on doing and just excelling in that role.”
Finau’s statistics don’t jump off the page. She’s averaging 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds as a regular starter, but her points have often come at important moments. She’s also among the team leaders in offensive rebounds — which she was challenged to do — and has played solid defense.
“She worked very hard this spring and summer to be someone that would be a reliable — offensive, defensive, ‘What do you need me to do?’” Payne said. “It’s a very big sign of maturity for a player to be able to say, ‘OK, that hasn’t necessarily been my thing but if you need me to do that, if the team needs me to do that, I’m happy to do it.’”
Finau’s game has evolved during her four seasons in Boulder, but it’s not just her on-court role that has changed. She has become a leader and one of the most confident players on the roster.
“Thanks to (assistant coach Shandrika Lee) and obviously what we’ve been doing with individuals and just off the court stuff, it’s just really improved my game,” Finau said. “It’s put confidence in me that I can do more than what I’m being told that I can do.
“I feel like (confidence) comes with experience, just knowing what the coaches want from me. It all plays into it and just the experiences, it obviously helps, because you know what to go out there and expect.”
Payne and the coaching staff now expect Finau to be a key contributor in many ways as they wrap up the nonconference portion of the schedule and look forward to Pac-12 play beginning later this month.
“She’s been a great leader in a sense of really being a team player,” Payne said. “She’s very vocal when things are not to the level in practice that they should be. She had no hesitation about speaking up and we really, really value and appreciate Sila’s voice on this team.
“She’s put the work in to be confident. … I value what she brings to our team, and we need Sila. We need her to be what she’s capable of being and she’ll be a big factor in our ability to be successful throughout the rest of the year.”
CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. Southern Methodist Mustangs
TIPOFF: Friday, 6 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder
BROADCAST: TV – Pac-12 Network. Radio – 630 AM
RECORDS: Colorado 9-0 (0-0 Pac-12); SMU 4-5 (0-0 AAC)
COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 6th season (81-75; 182-188 career). SMU – Toyelle Wilson, 1st season (4-5; 59-48 career).
KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (8.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (13.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg; 1.3 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (10.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (7.4 ppg; 2.7 rpg; 3.8 apg, 2.3 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg); G Kindyll Wetta, 5-9, Fr. (4.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.2 spg). SMU – G Reagan Bradley, 5-8, Jr. (4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.7 apg); F Jasmine Smith, 5-7, Sr. (5.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.1 apg); G Kayla White, 5-10, Sr. (11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G Sydne Wiggins, 5-11, Sr. (12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 3.0 apg); F Savannah Wilkinson, 6-0, Sr. (15.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg).
NOTES: CU returns to the court after a 10-day layoff. The Buffs and Mustangs are both playing for the first time since Dec. 7. On that night, CU won at Southern Utah, 81-47, while SMU beat Delaware, 61-55, at home. … After a long layoff for both teams, Payne said, “I don’t think the first quarter will be beautiful for anybody after so much time away, but we’re definitely ready to play.” … CU is 2-0 all-time against SMU, including a 67-50 win in Boulder on Nov. 26, 2016. … Six of the 15 players on SMU’s roster are transfers, including Wilkinson, who came to the Mustangs this year from Florida State. … Payne said the Mustangs are a “really athletic” team with good guards. “Their biggest strength and something that they all love to do is they’re all jump shooters, which is very rare,” Payne said. “They can all knock down 10-for-12 from mid-range pull-up Js, which is different, because you just don’t see that a lot, especially on the female side.” Payne added it will be important for CU to contest shots against SMU. … Hollingshed needs 13 points to pass Dian Hiemstra for 15th on CU’s career scoring list. Hollingshed has 1,364 points. Hiemstra scored 1,376 from 1981-84.
News
Elijah Moore, two other Jets land on COVID-19 reserve list as NFL outbreak grows
There’s been a massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases through the NFL this week and the Jets aren’t immune.
Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was already on IR because of a quad injury, landed on the COVID-19 reserved list Thursday. Linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and special team captain Justin Hardee landed on the list, too.
The Jets, for now, haven’t been ravished by COVID like the Browns, Rams and Washington who have 20 or more players in protocols.
The Browns lost their starting and backup quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. Now they’ll likely face the Las Vegas Raiders with Nick Mullens under center on Saturday.
The Rams lost cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham and Von Miller as they prepared to play the Seahawks.
Robert Saleh saw the trend of cases across the league last week and decided to go virtual with meetings for precautionary reasons as they prepared for the Miami Dolphins. Saleh hasn’t allowed the team to gather together outside of practice.
“Yeah, with what happened, you know, it’s around the league right now, you saw what happened with the Detroit Lions, you saw it happen with us with Austin Walter having to check out right before the game,” the Jets head coach said Monday. “Ronny Blair had to check out before the game with bad illnesses. So, we decided to go virtual. So, all meetings are being done at home, but we’ll still have our lifts, we’ll still have our practices and walkthroughs in person and all that stuff, but as far as stuffing everybody into a meeting room where we could spread the virus, we’re just keeping them virtual for now.”
Outside of practice, the Jets won’t be together as a team until they travel to Miami, according to Saleh.
The Jets are facing the Dolphins, who are dealing with a rash of cases. Their leading receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed in the coronavirus protocol Thursday and might miss Sunday’s matchup.
The majority of the Dolphins running back room is dealing with COVID, too. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay and Gerrid Doaks are on the reserve/COVID-19. Duke Johnson is the only running back not in the protocol.
The Dolphins secondary was also hit as their starting safety Jevon Holland was placed on the list.
News
Lindsey Horan voted U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of Year
CHICAGO — Midfielder Lindsey Horan was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Female Player of the Year for the first time.
The 27-year-old led the U.S. in minutes with 1,707 over 22 matches in 2021, tying for fourth with six goals and tying for second with five assists. She played both defensive and attacking midfielder.
Horan had two goals in 14 games this year for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns. She won U.S. Young Female Player of the Year in 2013 and became the third to win both awards, joining Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz.
Horan finished with 36% of the vote announced Thursday from national team coaches, players with at least one international appearance in 2021, board of directors and athletes council members, NWSL head coaches, media, administrators and college coaches. Fans voted for the first time and their votes were weighted as 15%.
Forward Carli Lloyd, who won in 2008 and ’15, was second with 29% and midfielder Rose Lavelle third with 19%.
Trinity Rodman, a 19-year-old forward, was voted Young Female Player of the Year after earning National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year with the Washington Spirit. Rodman, the daughter of retired NBA great Dennis Rodman, received 48%, followed by midfielder Catarina Macario at 32% and defender Emily Fox at 13%.
Wild fall 3-2 to Sabres in shootout, stretch losing streak to three games
Sila Finau embracing role with unbeaten CU Buffs
Elijah Moore, two other Jets land on COVID-19 reserve list as NFL outbreak grows
Lindsey Horan voted U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of Year
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: A Major Character May Be Dead & Link Gets His Heart Broken
DPS board extends Superintendent Alex Marrero’s contract until 2025
Why Kim Kardashian Can Still Become A Lawyer ‘On Schedule’ Despite Baby Bar Setbacks
Undermanned Bruins fall to Islanders, 3-1
TA: Bitcoin Fails Again, Can Bulls Save The Day?
Big storm system this week kills 5, spawns first-ever December tornadoes in Minnesota
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
-
Sports4 weeks ago
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?