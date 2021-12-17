News
With all 3 Chicago Bears coordinators sidelined by COVID-19, what’s the contingency plan if they can’t coach Monday against the Minnesota Vikings?
The Chicago Bears are taking extra precautions this week after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined all three coordinators Thursday.
The statuses of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings are in question as they go through protocols.
As the Bears work through this latest disruption, here are five questions on the situation.
1. Which Bears have been affected by this latest COVID-19 surge?
The Bears have placed five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. In addition, all three coordinators are quarantined away from the building after testing positive for the virus.
Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears still were waiting to see if more players would be added to the list Thursday.
Earlier this week, the team placed defensive linemen Mario Edwards and Eddie Goldman, offensive tackle Larry Borom, cornerback Artie Burns and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who is unvaccinated, has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Nov. 26.
Nagy said the Bears also are dealing with a rash of non-COVID-19 illnesses.
2. How do the Bears’ current COVID-19 issues compare to the rest of the league?
Multiple teams have experienced surges and enacted enhanced COVID-19 protocols because of it.
NFL Network reported that about 100 players across the league tested positive from Monday through Wednesday.
The Washington Football Team has 21 players on the COVID-19 list. In Cleveland, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive. Mayfield was one of 18 players on the Browns’ list on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Vikings were among the other teams in enhanced protocols this week.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference Wednesday the league has isolated several cases of the omicron variant in more than one team. He thinks omicron is one factor driving the surge, along with waning immunity and seasonal change. The NFL is requiring all Tier 1 and 2 staff to get their vaccine booster shots and encouraging players to get it to address the waning immunity.
Sills said the large majority of players who have tested positive are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. That included two-thirds of the positives Tuesday and Wednesday reporting as asymptomatic.
3. What changes has the team made to its normal preparation schedule this week?
Aside from wearing masks and holding virtual post-practice meetings, the Bears changed their full Thursday practice to a walk-through without any live reps. Nagy said the Bears made the change to ensure they weren’t putting too much stress on the limited number of players available by running a full practice.
As of Thursday morning, Nagy didn’t know if they also would move Friday’s practice to a walk-through. The walk-through changes physical reps into mental ones, Nagy and quarterback Justin Fields said.
“You can walk through it, but it’s not the same without repping it live,” Fields said. “That’s the biggest difference for me. … That’s the only thing you can do, just walk through reps and talk about the play.”
The Bears also are sorting through contingency plans for the coaches and players who might miss the game.
“I talked to some of the guys this morning (and said), ‘You’ve got to understand that this is the world we live in right now,’” Nagy said. “These are the rules we’ve got to play by, and everybody has to know that at any given moment you’ve got to be ready because it’s the next-man-up mentality, not just for players but for coaches too. In these type of moments what you’ve got to do is try to really stay positive, take care of your body, stay positive, stay together and realize that we’re not the only ones right now in that (situation).”
4. What are the Bears’ contingency plans in the coordinator roles?
If Lazor were to remain out for Monday night’s game against the Vikings, Nagy would almost certainly take play-calling duties for his offense. Defensively, Nagy wouldn’t specify who might fill in for Desai in an emergency but did insinuate that current senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would be a logical option. Pettine has eight seasons of coordinator experience in the NFL, including most recently with the Green Bay Packers from 2018-20.
On special teams, assistant special teams coach Brian Ginn could see an elevated game-night role if Tabor can’t return.
“We’re not the only team in the NFL that’s going through this,” said Nagy, who tested positive for the virus in October and wound up missing the team’s Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. “There are other teams that are going through this. When you keep that mindset, you understand it. You try to stay as positive as you can.”
5. How concerned are Bears players about the current situation?
Fields didn’t seem overly anxious about the recent surge of COVID-19 within the team and said he hadn’t taken any additional precautions outside the team’s alterations to the schedule and routine.
“Just been wearing a mask,” Fields said. “So same thing. That’s about it.”
On Wednesday, linebacker Alec Ogletree emphasized he was working to retain a positive attitude while remaining aware of all that is going on.
“Everybody is doing the best they can in trying to make sure everybody is safe and prepared while understanding why we have to do certain things in a certain way,” Ogletree said. “And that’s just to try to protect us and protect the people who work here. It’s not just the players. But you’ve got staff and a bunch of people who work here and come here every day to earn their check. So as far as the protocols go, we all have to abide by the rules and do what we need to do to try and keep this as safe as possible.”
Ogletree stressed that COVID-19 is likely to be around for a long time. And learning how to adapt, he said, will be key.
“I pray that everybody’s healthy and safe and able to do whatever they need to do in order to live day to day,” Ogletree said. “But like I said, man, there are a lot of things that go on in this world and you just count your blessings.”
Report: Loons’ Emanuel Reynoso set to be released from Argentina jail
Minnesota United star player Emanuel Reynoso is expected to soon be released from jail in Argentina, according to media reports translated from Spanish on Thursday.
Reynoso, 26, was detained Dec. 7 and held under the accusation that he threatened and hit a 16-year-old teenage boy with a gun at a party in his hometown of Cordoba, reports said. Reynoso has been in custody for nine nights and has through his attorney denied the accusations.
Authorities in Argentina have ordered his release, which might come Thursday, and Reynoso must post bail, the reports said. The investigation into Reynoso’s actions is ongoing.
The Loons said in a Dec. 6 statement the club was aware of the “alleged incident” and are “taking this matter seriously and … in the process of gathering as much information as we can.”
The Loons will open training camp in January; the MNUFC season opener is Feb. 26 at Philadelphia Union.
Pevely man sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography
ST. LOUIS – A Pevely man sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography. William Jackson pleaded guilty to the crimes in August of 2021.
The U.S. Attorney’s for the Eastern District of Missouri says according to the plea agreement, Jackson responded to an ad on an online forum by an undercover law enforcement officer. Jackson communicated with the officer’s fictitious persona and expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the person he believed to be an underage female.
Court documents state that on April 29, 2020, Jackson traveled from Missouri to Illinois to meet who he believed would be the underage female. Jackson was arrested at that time.
After his arrest, a review of Jackson’s cell phone revealed ten images of sexual abuse of a young female.
The court documents state agents determined Jackson and a co-defendant were sexually abusing a minor. Officials say they produced and transmitted at least ten images of the sexual abuse of the minor victim.
The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low
CHICAGO (AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline.
That’s according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death sentences were carried out in January during an unprecedented run of federal executions that ended days before President Donald Trump left office. Annual executions have steadily declined since peaking at 98 in 1999.
Pandemic-related disruptions partly accounted for the low number of executions this year — though 2021 marked the seventh consecutive year when there were fewer than 30 executions and fewer than 50 new death sentences, the report said.
The federal death penalty was put on hold in June by Attorney General Merrick Garland, well short of the permanent abolition activists hoped for when Joe Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to have openly opposed the death penalty. State executions continue despite growing numbers of Americans opposed to the death penalty.
The report from the Death Penalty Information Center said far from representing the “worst of the worst,” 10 of the 11 prisoners executed this year had “significant impairments,” including IQs in the intellectually disabled range.
Many cases were tainted by poor legal representation at trial and jurisdictions engaging in “shocking conduct” to thwart judicial review of credible constitutional claims, the report said.
“As death-penalty usage continues to erode, its flaws become even more evident,” the report from the Washington, D.C.-based center said.
The report also noted the three conservative appointments to the Supreme Court by Trump and said the justices demonstrated “deep hostility to stays of execution,” denying or lifting every stay of execution requested — other than a few on religious grounds that inmates should have fuller access to spiritual advisers.
The report also noted how some death-penalty states scrambled for alternative execution methods after pharmaceutical companies restricted access to drugs once widely used for lethal injections. It highlighted Arizona’s proposal this year to use the same cyanide hydrogen gas deployed by Nazis to kill Jews.
Support for the death penalty, meanwhile, has plummeted from a high of 80% in 1994 to 54% this year, according to a 2021 Gallup poll cited in the report. Since the mid-1990s, opposition has risen from under 20% to around 45% now.
States also continue to rescind death penalty laws. Virginia, once a prolific executioner, did so in March, bringing the number of states to have abolished the death penalty to 23. Three, including California, have moratoriums on executions.
Executions have been increasingly concentrated in a few Southern states. Texas executed three inmates and Oklahoma two in 2021. Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri each executed one. The Trump administration executed three. The last, Dustin Higgs, was executed five days before Joe Biden’s inauguration. The federal executions brought the year’s total to 11.
Trump’s Justice Department executed 10 federal prisoners in 2020, ending a 17-year hiatus as COVID raged through prisons. States suspended their death penalty programs during the height of the pandemic.
Among other report highlights:
— Seven states imposed 18 new death sentences in 2021 — tying a record low. Alabama and Oklahoma imposed four each. California and Texas both imposed three. Florida imposed two and Nebraska and Tennessee one each.
— Six of the 11 inmates executed in 2021 were Black. Black and Hispanic defendants made up more than 60% of the death sentences imposed this year.
— Some 2,500 prisoners remain on state death rows. Some 50 are left on federal death row at a Terre Haute, Indiana, prison after the Trump executions reduced their numbers by nearly a quarter.
The Justice Department’s June order halted federal executions while it reviewed Trump-era practices. The Biden administration also withdrew notices of intent to seek the death penalty in several cases. But the administration did still keep pressing for death sentences for white supremacist Dylann Roof, convicted in the 2015 slayings of nine members of a Black congregation in South Carolina, and for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Despite a campaign pledge to decisively end executions, Biden hasn’t addressed the issue publicly as president. The report noted he hasn’t backed legislation to strike the death penalty from U.S. statutes. Activists fear federal executions could restart if Trump were to run again for president and win a second term or if another capital punishment advocate becomes president.
The report spotlighted several individual executions.
It described Oklahoma’s execution of John Grant on Oct. 28 as “botched.” The 60-year-old, convicted in the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, repeatedly convulsed and vomited after his lethal injection. Oklahoma’s Department of Corrections said the execution occurred “without complication.”
The report also pointed to the May 19 Texas execution of Quintin Jones, 41, convicted of killing his great aunt in 1999. It proceeded without media witnesses, the first time since Texas resumed capital punishment in 1982 that no journalist was present. Officials blamed a failure to bring in reporters waiting nearby on miscommunication.
Two death row inmates were exonerated in 2021, both in Mississippi. One, Eddie Lee Howard Jr., who is Black, was freed after spending 26 years on death row after debunked bite-mark testimony and DNA evidence cleared him in the 1992 rape and killing of an 84-year-old white woman.
Those exonerations bring the total number of exonerees out of more than 9,600 death sentences since the early 1970s to 186, the report said.
That figure, it added, “revealed that the American death-penalty system is even more frighteningly unreliable than was previously understood.”
