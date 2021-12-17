Celebrities
Zendaya Debuts Shoulder Length Red Hair After Ditching Long Braids – Before & After Photos
Zendaya just shocked us all when she ditched her long hair for a much shorter hairstyle & she even dyed it a dark red!
Zendaya, 25, always looks stunning no matter what she wears or how she styles her glam and she proved that when she debuted a new hairstyle. The actress ditched her long, dark black hair for a shoulder-length hairstyle that was dyed a dark red. We couldn’t help but get MJ vibes from her new look, which is fitting considering she plays her in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film.
Zendaya shows new look on Instagram.
“It was time for a change” pic.twitter.com/skeXeTWQBD
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2021
Zendaya posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Dec. 16, featuring her new hair which was down and parted in the middle in a voluminous, straight blowout with the ends flipped up. Her new hair length grazes her collarbones and has a cool red sheen to it. She styled her new look with a spaghetti strap purple, gray, and black floral dress with a V-neckline.
Zendaya captioned the photo, “It was time for a change.” We were pleasantly surprised by Zendaya’s hair makeover and it especially shocked us because the night before she was rocking long braids at the Spider-Man Los Angeles premiere.
For the premiere, Zendaya looked stunning on the red carpet when she wore a nude Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in black sequin spider webs. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on full display.
Her hair was braided into cornrows at the top of her head while the rest of her hair was tightly wound into tight braids that ended past her waist. Later that evening, she attended the premiere after-party when she opted to wear a crisp white power suit with white sneakers, choosing to keep the same tight braids that she wore at the actual premiere.
Chris Pratt Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together, a new report says. This means their daughter Lyla will get to be a big sister!
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s family is growing! The A-list couple are expecting their second child together, sources told People on Dec. 16. Chris, 42, and Katherine, 32, are already proud parents to daughter Lyla Marie, who was born in August 2020. Chris also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, from his former marriage to actress Anna Faris. HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris and Katherine’s reps to confirm the pregnancy news.
Chris married Katherine, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, in June 2019 in California. Over two years later, baby Lyla was born. Since then, Chris and Katherine have been loving being parents to their baby daughter, while Chris also spends occasional time with his son Jack.
The happy pregnancy news comes after some controversy for Chris
Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’
The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted that he wanted to take some time off after spending the past six years invested in his career. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world,” he told People.
While Tom may be looking forward to someday having kids, he does seem like he’ll take his time. The star revealed that he does enjoy spending time with children though. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” he explained. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him.” The Uncharted actor had shared a similar sentiment about wanting to be a dad during a December 10 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Even though Tom may want to wait for little ones, he does seem incredibly in love with his girlfriend Zendaya. The Dune actress wrote a sweet message to the Spidey to her MJ in a December 15. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote. When the pair attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man installment together, they seemed like the perfect couple! Tom sported a classic black suit, and Zendaya stunned in the most flawless dress for the movie’s premiere. She rocked a plunging nude gown with a leg slit, but it was covered with black spiderweb designs.
Don’t Tell The Lambs: Latto Catches ‘Fantasy’ Flack For Not Being Fully Familiar With Mariah Carey Sample Used In ‘Big Energy’
“I didn’t know that I knew it…”
Social media raised a collective side-eye at Latto this week after the rapper claimed that she wasn’t fully familiar with the sample used in her hit song “Big Energy.”
The infectious track features a sample from the Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love,” the same tune that can be heard in Mariah Carey’s hit single “Fantasy.” Latto, who often refers to herself as a big fan of the five-time Grammy-award-winner, said she wasn’t explicitly familiar with Carey’s 1995 classic, despite her “obsession” with the star.
The Clayco Queen revealed the tidbit during a chat with Hot 97’s Nessa.
“I had them play Tom Tom Club, my engineer–no disrespec,t he was like ‘Girl this was at all my cookouts.’ I’m like, well yall gonna have to play it for me because I don’t know.”
The star said that she was happy about re-introducing the song to a new generation of listeners.
“Even though Mariah re-introduced it to her generation, I think it’s dope to re-introduce it because I didn’t hear that song growing up in my household,” she continued. “So, I was like man, there’s probably a whole generation of people that aren’t familiar with it. They probably going to drag me for that one but I’m 100″ she laughed. “I DID know Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that I knew it,” she added noting that when it was played for her it “sounded extra familiar.”
Nessa also asked Latto if her using the term “Fantasy” in “Big Energy” was a nod to Mariah. The rapper admitted that it was not.
“It was more like it rhymed with energy and I was just saying stuff that rhymed with energy.”
Further along in the video, Lotta continued to maintain her innocence noting how people would often tell her that she looked just like Carey as a child and even claimed she was a diehard fan.
“Everywhere I went, they were like ‘girl you look just like Mariah Carey!’…so I had this little obsession with Mariah Carey… I would just go home, watch all her music videos… I made her (her mother) go, buy all her physical albums,” the rapper added.
However, the Atlanta native’s response evoked a few suspicions from social media goers.
“How she claiming to have had a Mariah obsession but doesn’t know fantasy. The math ain’t mathing,” wrote one person.
Another social media user commented:
“I was looking for this cause I’m like the chic just boldface lied and contradicts herself in the second half of the clip.. smh u was the biggest Mariah fan and made your mom buy all her albums. But never heard fantasy..?!”
While a third user chimed in:
“I don’t understand artists who don’t know music.”
YIKES!
Despite Latto’s Mariah Carey mishap, “Big Energy” is the young hip-hop stars second Billboard Hot 100 hit to explode, reaching No. 76 on the Billboard charts in November. Back in August her raunchy single, “B*tch from tha Souf” landed on the chart at No. 95 foreshadowing big success for the 22-year-old.
Latto previously told Billboard that she knew the record would take off instantly after recording it.
“I’m young, and I wasn’t aware of the [“Genius of Love”] sample,” the rapper explained. “I just knew that it was a trap-pop blend. When they told me about the sample, knowing that it was a new sound for me, I knew it might cause controversy — but it’s so catchy at the same time. It might catch [listeners] off guard at first, and then they’d fall in love with it. I knew it would bring a new audience and fanbase to my career. I knew it was going to be [doing] what it was doing, to be honest.”
Ok… to be fair, Tom Tom Club’s original tune did come out way before her time, and maybe she didn’t hear “Fantasy” until later on in her adult life, but it does seem a bit strange that she would claim to be a “fan” of Mariah Carey and not know one of her BIGGEST singles, right?
What do you think? Tell us down below and check out the full interview too!
