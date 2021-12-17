Zendaya Debuts Shoulder Length Red Hair After Ditching Long Braids – Before & After Photos

Zendaya just shocked us all when she ditched her long hair for a much shorter hairstyle & she even dyed it a dark red!

Zendaya, 25, always looks stunning no matter what she wears or how she styles her glam and she proved that when she debuted a new hairstyle. The actress ditched her long, dark black hair for a shoulder-length hairstyle that was dyed a dark red. We couldn’t help but get MJ vibes from her new look, which is fitting considering she plays her in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home film.

Zendaya shows new look on Instagram. “It was time for a change” pic.twitter.com/skeXeTWQBD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2021

Zendaya posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram story on Dec. 16, featuring her new hair which was down and parted in the middle in a voluminous, straight blowout with the ends flipped up. Her new hair length grazes her collarbones and has a cool red sheen to it. She styled her new look with a spaghetti strap purple, gray, and black floral dress with a V-neckline.

Zendaya captioned the photo, “It was time for a change.” We were pleasantly surprised by Zendaya’s hair makeover and it especially shocked us because the night before she was rocking long braids at the Spider-Man Los Angeles premiere.

For the premiere, Zendaya looked stunning on the red carpet when she wore a nude Valentino Haute Couture gown covered in black sequin spider webs. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while the side of the skirt featured a hip-high slit that put her toned legs on full display.

Her hair was braided into cornrows at the top of her head while the rest of her hair was tightly wound into tight braids that ended past her waist. Later that evening, she attended the premiere after-party when she opted to wear a crisp white power suit with white sneakers, choosing to keep the same tight braids that she wore at the actual premiere.