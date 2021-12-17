Celebrities
Zoe Lister-Jones: 5 Things To Know About Actress Accusing Chris Noth Of Being ‘Sexually Inappropriate
Zoe Lister-Jones shared a lengthy Instagram post, where she claimed that Chris Noth had been ‘sexually inappropriate’ at a club he owned. Find out more about the actress here.
Zoe Lister-Jones is the latest person to come forward with accusations against Chris Noth. The 39-year-old actress detailed alleged experiences she had with the 67-year-old Sex And The City star in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday December 16. Zoe called the actor a “sexual predator,” and explained her experiences. Her post came shortly after a piece in The Hollywood Reporter where two women shared alleged accounts of sexual misconduct from Chris. The actor denied the claims in a statement to THR. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he said.
Zoe said she first opened up about the alleged experiences when a friend asked her about Mr. Big’s death in And Just Like That. She wrote that she “couldn’t separate the actor from the man,” before she shared her experiences. Find out more about Zoe and her claims about Chris here!
1. Zoe worked at a club when she met Chris Noth
Zoe detailed two experiences that she claimed to have with Chris in her Instagram post. Her first was when she had been an employee at a club. “In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” she wrote. “My friend at the club never said anything.”
2. She said that her other experience with Chris happened while filming ‘Law & Order’
The same year she was working at the club, Zoe was cast for a guest appearance on Law & Order, for an episode Chris appeared in for the first time after skyrocketing on SATC. “He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes,” she wrote before writing an inappropriate comment that he’d allegedly said. “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything[…] It’s so rare we do.”
Zoe referenced the allegations in the THR story in her post. “My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today,” she wrote. “Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives. Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we must face in mourning that fantasy in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly.”
3. She’s an actor and writer
Zoe has continued acting, since her career began in the early 2000s. One of her most noteworthy appearances was as Fawn Moscato in the sitcom New Girl. She also wrote, directed and starred in the movie Band-Aid alongside Fred Armisen. Other notable roles include the 2007 drama Arranged and the 2009 TV romance Breaking Upwards, which she also co-wrote.
4. She was married to Daryl Wein for 8 years
Zoe had been a long term relationship with actor, writer and director Dayl Wein for 17 years. The pair got married in 2013, but they had split in 2021. Zoe collaborated with Daryl on a number of projects. She co-wrote and starred in Breaking Upwards with him. The pair also co-wrote the 2021 apocalypse comedy How It Ends, which co-starred Nick Kroll, Whitney Cummings, and Finn Wolfhard. She opened up a bit about their relationship in a September 2021 episode of WTF With Marc Maron. She noted that they’d recently separated in the interview, and said that they’d experimented with opening up their relationship. “We sort of went in and out of an open relationship,” she said.
5. She’s a New York University alum
Zoe had extensive training as an actress before her career officially began. Her mom was a video artist, and her dad was a photographer. So it’s no surprise that she pursued a career in the arts. She attended NYU’s Tisch School of Arts, before she went on to study at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Celebrities
Why Scott Disick Skipped Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Gathering For Mason & Reign
Kourtney Kardashian threw a ‘lowkey’ birthday party for Mason and Reign, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Scott Disick opted not to RSVP to this Christmas-themed bash.
When both Mason Disick and Reign Disick celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday, December 14, their mom, Kourtney Kardashian, went a little Christmas crazy with the decorations, creating an elf-themed rock concert (‘elf-182,’ a reference to fiancé Travis Barker’s band, blink-182). Everyone was there in the crowd – Big Bird, Wreck-It Ralph, Groot. However, one person who wasn’t at the joint-birthday party was Mason and Reign’s dad, Scott Disick. “Kourtney had a very lowkey celebration on Tuesday for Mason and Reign’s birthday,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that while Scott, 38, wasn’t at this celebration, he did “spend time with the boys.”
In honor of Reign turning seven and Mason turning twelve, Scott “made sure to come over and give them their gifts, and they were super excited,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Scott would never miss any of his children’s birthdays, or holidays, for anything. Kourtney is being super cooperative with Scott when it comes to being able to see their children, and it is making things so much easier now that they have open communication.”
While Scott wasn’t at Kourtney’s small get-together for their boys, the Kardashians insider notes that Travis, 46, was there, along with “several members of his family and [Kourt’s] family.” Travis’s kids – Landon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya – have bonded with Kourtney’s family, and it seems that they all came together for Mason and Reign’s big day. However, don’t think that Scott bailed out of any kind of bitterness issue. “It’s not that Scott refuses to be there or anything like that,” the insider says, “because they have all been together at the same time on several occasions now. It is just that it would be slightly awkward and would take away from the special time that Scott spends with the kids on their big day.”
Both Mason and Reign’s parents posted sweet tributes online in honor of their respective birthdays. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” Kourt captioned an Instagram Gallery of her boys. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons. I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.” Scott also posted tributes to his Instagram Story, saying there was “nothing better [than] these boys. Love you more [than] you could ever know!”
Scott will also keep it civil when it comes to Christmas time. Travis has made it clear that he will spend the holiday with Kourtney, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, whether her ex is there or not. Scott, according to the source, “will absolutely be there for the holiday as well, just as he has every year.” If there are any uncomfortable feelings from seeing Kourt and Travis together, Scott will “suck it up to make this work because this isn’t a temporary situation.”
Celebrities
Olivia Munn’s Baby Born: Actress Welcomes 1st Child With John Mulaney
Congratulations to Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who reportedly welcomed their first child together in November.
It’s a boy! Olivia Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24, according to TMZ. This little one is her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, 39, who she started dating earlier this year. News about the couple’s exciting announcement comes on Dec. 17, nearly a month after the baby was born. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Olivia and John to confirm the baby news.
Olivia gave birth just six months after the couple were first linked in May. The Newsroom star and John got together shortly after it was reported that the comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer was divorcing his wife of almost seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May. John officially filed for divorce in July. The first pictures of Olivia and John out on a date in Los Angeles came out in June!
The Kid Gorgeous comedian announced that Olivia was expecting during a September appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers. John recounted many of the major events that he went through during the interview with Seth Meyers, including going to rehab and beginning to date the actress. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said at the time. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” After the announcement, Olivia was photographed on a few different occasions, with her baby bump on full display!
Olivia first spoke about the pregnancy shortly after in an interview with Mario Lopez on Access Daily. She told the host that she and John hadn’t decided whether they wanted to learn their baby’s sex yet, and she joked that her dogs had yet to pick up on the fact that she was expecting. The Gateway star also thanked all the people and parents who rallied around her to support her. “There’s a very real mom tribe that comes up — I’ve heard about it — but they really come up in full-force. There’s a really great dad tribe too that everybody comes up and really is just so supportive and loving, and it has really meant so much to me,” she explained.
Celebrities
‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Alina & Caleb Fly To Turkey To Finally Meet — It’s ‘Nerve-Wracking’
Alina and Caleb are finally meeting each other. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days,’ Alina admits she doesn’t want Caleb to see her ‘just as a little person.’
Alina and Caleb will be seeing each other in person for the first time when they meet up in Turkey. They both make travel plans to get there. “I’m so nervous sometimes that I think I’m going to throw up. Like, I don know. But also happy,” Alina admits to her best friend Elijah in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Alina doesn’t know how Caleb will react when he sees her. “I don’t know what will happen or how Cable will greet me. If he’ll hug me with his big and strong arms and big shoulders,” she says.
Caleb is ready to take this chance on love. “Taking a shot at happily ever after with Alina,” he says. “It’s a little nerve-wracking of what Alina and I can be and how great a person she is.”
At the airport, Alina confesses that her “heart is beating fast.” She reveals, “I don’t want Caleb to see me just as a little person. I’m more than that and I feel that Caleb and I could spend our lives together. I hope this is the beginning of something amazing and unforgettable for both of us.”
Alina, who is from Russia, is making history as the first little person in the 90 Day franchise. “I’m looking forward for people to see how it is to date someone that has a disability, someone who’s a bit different than the able-bodied person,” Alina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I want them to see it and maybe be like, ‘Wow, it’s not that hard. People who have a disability, they’re no different at the end of the day.’”
Caleb and Alina developed a friendship on social media when they were teenagers, but they lost touch for 13 years. They ended up matching on a dating app when Caleb was planning a trip to Russia. Those plans fell through, but their newly rekindled virtual friendship blossomed into something much deeper. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
