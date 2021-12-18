Connect with us

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

Published

58 seconds ago

on

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) rescue team brought 16 dogs to St. Louis. They will be put up for adoption at the HSMO or the Animal Protection Association (APA).

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing.”

Once each animal has passed a health screening, they will be available for adoption.     

HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.

To help support the care of these animals, donations can be made HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate.

News

Former corrections officer who shot his Aurora neighbor found guilty of murder

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Former corrections officer who shot his Aurora neighbor found guilty of murder
A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer, who shot dead a neighbor over a Fourth of July fireworks dispute in Aurora, has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Scott Alan Mathews Jr., 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2019 death of 38-year-old Jaharie Wheeler, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.

Mathews was off duty at the time of the 10:30 p.m. shooting at the Greensview Apartment Complex in the 16400 block of East Alameda Place.

“Bringing a gun to an argument can lead to tragic consequences, and that is the case here,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “The defendant made a horrible decision, and he will pay the consequences. The family of Mr. Wheeler will live with the result of that horrible decision for the rest of their lives.”

News

Staff picks for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season: Patriots vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Browns and more

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Staff picks for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season: Patriots vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Browns and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 15:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (127-80 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

Mike Preston (128-79 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

Jonas Shaffer (130-77 overall, 12-2 last week): Chargers

Childs Walker (130-77 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, 8:20 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Patriots

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Colts

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Titans

Preston: Titans

Shaffer: Titans

Walker: Steelers

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Bills

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Bills

Walker: Bills

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Jaguars

Preston: Texans

Shaffer: Jaguars

Walker: Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Cowboys

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Cardinals

Preston: Cardinals

Shaffer: Cardinals

Walker: Cardinals

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Dolphins

Preston: Dolphins

Shaffer: Dolphins

Walker: Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: Bengals

Preston: Bengals

Shaffer: Bengals

Walker: Bengals

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: 49ers

Shaffer: 49ers

Walker: 49ers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Monday, 5 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Browns

Preston: Raiders

Shaffer: Raiders

Walker: Browns

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Vikings

Preston: Vikings

Shaffer: Vikings

Walker: Vikings

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Eagles

Preston: Eagles

Shaffer: Eagles

Walker: Eagles

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Rams

Preston: Rams

Shaffer: Rams

Walker: Rams

News

Dolphins approach ‘young hotshot’ Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson with respect, despite his struggles

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Dolphins approach 'young hotshot' Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson with respect, despite his struggles
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has put up some pedestrian numbers in his rookie NFL season, but you wouldn’t know it from talking to the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson has thrown more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (six), is completing 56.1 percent of his passes and has a 2-7 record as a starter going into Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium against the Dolphins.

Miami, nonetheless, views him with an abundance of respect going into its first matchup with the No. 2 pick in the past draft. The Dolphins (6-7) faced veteran Joe Flacco the first time they faced the Jets (3-10) this season, while Wilson was still recovering from a knee injury and Mike White was benched the week prior.

“The guy, he is impressive,” said Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones this week of Wilson. “He’s a gunslinger, man. He’s taking shots down the field. He’s making really smart decisions. He’s making plays for his team with his feet.

“He’s impressive for a young guy, and we have our hands full. But that’s an exciting challenge, playing against these young hotshots. These guys are good, and it’s exciting to get a chance to play against these young guys that are coming up that are going to be perennial starters in this league. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Said Miami coach Brian Flores on Wednesday: “I think Zach Wilson is a very talented young player in this league. A big arm. Mobile. I think he’s getting better every week. I think this is a player who is ascending. Like any young player, there’s been some bumps. I know he was out for a little bit and came back. He’s played well. I think this will be a big challenge for us.”

Unprompted, Flores doubled down and brought Wilson up again in his Friday web conference.

“We’re dealing with a quarterback who’s skilled, who’s very talented, who has really played well and has gotten hot, I would say,” Flores said. “We’ve got to do a good job as a team, as a defense communicating.”

Wilson has a quarterback rating of 65.3. He has thrown for 1,741 yards and run for 58 more while getting sacked 28 times. In his past three games since coming back from the knee ailment, a win against the Houston Texans and losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, Wilson is 56 of 104 for 573 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

“We’re excited because he’s a good, young quarterback,” said safety Eric Rowe, who could start if Jevon Holland remains in COVID protocols entering Sunday. “He has a rocket arm, he’s accurate and he can run. Those three things are obviously all threats.”

Added fellow safety Brandon Jones, looking to come back from missing two games with an elbow injury: “Being a rookie, he has a very talented arm, makes really good decisions, does a really good job of throwing with anticipation, which is kind of rare — not rare, but you don’t see it a lot in a younger quarterback. It’s something that they usually have to develop over time. He does a really good job of putting the ball where it needs to be and just kind of having an overall control of the offense.”

Jones also came away impressed with Wilson’s ability to identify defenses and make checks and audibles at the line of scrimmage on film.

With Holland on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. Redwine spent time with the Jets earlier this season and may have picked up on a few tendencies from the rookie.

“Everywhere I’ve went, I always feel like safety versus quarterback is like a chess match,” Redwine said. “I tried to pick up little things that I could be able to take in and enhance my game off of. Just being able to notice the little things because that could put me where I need to be, maybe a step faster.”

Redwine wouldn’t reveal anything he has noticed in his Friday media session, though.

“I like to keep the chess match within the DB room,” he said, “so whatever we talk about, it has to stay where we talk about it.”

Of the rookie first-round quarterbacks, the Dolphins this season have defeated New England Patriots’ Mac Jones in the opener and lost to top pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 17. Miami also got a glimpse of Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields in the preseason.

