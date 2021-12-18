Connect with us

‘1883’ Sneak Peek: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s James & Margaret Argue Over Elsa

Published

3 mins ago

on

The ‘Yellowstone’ origin story is finally here. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘1883’ series premiere where Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s characters don’t see eye-to-eye about their daughter.

The new series 1883, a Yellowstone prequel series, will premiere on December 19. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the very first episode featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who play James and Margaret Dutton. James comes up to Margaret as she’s making tea. The people they’ve come across don’t know how to boil water, so Margaret has stepped in to assist in any way she can.

James breaks the news that he’s taking their daughter, Elsa, on his next trip. “You’re what?” Margaret asks James without hesitation. James replies “We need her.” That answer’s not good enough for Margaret.

Faith Hill plays Margaret Dutton. (Emerson Miller/ViacomCBS)

A clearly annoyed Margaret tells her husband, “I’d object. Sounds like you’re not asking my permission.” James is brutally honest with his wife. “No ma’am I am not.” Well, that settles things!

Margaret tells James, “How am I supposed to make her a lady when you keep treating her like a man?” James quips that the world is “pretty short on decent men” at the moment. As James rides away, Margaret says, “How am I supposed to respond to that?”

Tim and Faith, one of country music’s most beloved couples, are co-starring in 1883 together. In the series, the Dutton family embarks on a journey west through the last bastion of untamed America. James arrives in Texas, where he and his family prepare to make their way through The Great Plains in search of a new home and the promise of opportunity. James is John Dutton’s great-grandfather.

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw plays James Dutton. (Emerson Miller/ViacomCBS)

The series also stars Isabel May, who plays James and Margaret’s daughter Elsa. Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, and LaMonica Garrett also star. In celebration of 1883’s big debut, Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for 1883 on December 19 following a new episode of Yellowstone. The Yellowstone prequel will also premiere its first two episodes on Paramount+. New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

2 sets of twin boys, ages 3 and 4, die in blaze after being left home alone; Mother, 27, arrested

Published

1 min ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

Four boys died in a house fire in London, Metropolitan police confirm. The two sets of twins, ages 3 and 4, were left home alone in the row house on Collingwood Road in Sutton at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

60 firefighters arrived within 3 minutes and fire crews entered the property. The four boys — Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were located quickly and fire crews performed CPR.

“The children were taken to a local hospital. And, sadly, those four children died later that evening,” London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills said. “The cause of the fire is currently unknown and we have fire investigation teams on scene at present along with the Metropolitan Police to determine the cause of the fire.”

Scotland Yard confirmed police arrested the boys’ 27-year-old mother on suspicion of child neglect for leaving the minors home alone. She remains in custody.

The boys’ father, Dalton Hoath, is reportedly “devastated” and inconsolable.

“My son has been up all night and he’s shattered,” said Jason Hoath. “He’s trying to get some sleep. He’s not in a good way as you can imagine.”

“I’ve lost four grandchildren and he’s lost his kids as well. It’s all the more heartbreaking because their presents were all piled under the tree ready for them.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, child neglect, crime news, house fire, London news

’Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp & His Family Go Wild Over His College Acceptance Letter — Watch

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp and his loved ones couldn’t contain themselves when they learned that the teenage actor had been accepted into one of the best colleges in the U.S.

Noah Schnapp is heading to the University of Pennsylvania! The 17-year-old actor, best known for his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things, had his family members by his side when he received his acceptance letter from the Ivy League college, which he documented in an epic TikTok video on Dec. 17. Noah’s parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp and his sister Chloe Schnapp all gathered around the actor as he opened his computer and learned that he was accepted into UPenn’s class of 2026. See their wild reactions below!

@noahschnapp

#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️

♬ I lived slowed – 🦋

Noah was absolutely overjoyed learning that he got into one of the best college in the U.S. The actor sported a backwards hat and a blue sweatshirt from Wharton School, which is UPenn’s prestigious business school, when he got the great news. His parents and sister surrounded him and held his hand as he anxiously looked on the computer for his application results. Once they learned Noah got accepted, Karine, Mitchell, and Chloe all jumped up and down hugging Noah, who was screaming and similarly jumping in excitement.

At the end of the clip, Noah, Karine, and Chloe continued jumping up and down in a group hug, while proud dad Mitchell went up to the computer to get another look at his son’s acceptance letter. The heartfelt video was played to a slow version of “I Lived” by One Republic. “#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️,” Noah proudly wrote in the caption of his TikTok post. What an accomplishment!

Noah Schnapp at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Noah being in UPenn’s class of 2026 means he’ll be starting his freshman year in Fall 2022. Before then, he’ll be back as Will in season 4 of Stranger Things, which is expected to be released on Netflix in Summer 2022. Noah has been on the Emmy Award-winning show since season 1 in 2016, when he was just 12 years old. His co-stars include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and more.

RHOSLC: Mary Cosby On Why She’s Glad Mom is Not in Her Life

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Reveals Why She's Relieved Her Mom is No Longer in Her Life, Admits Her Marriage is "Bizarre," and Explains What Hurt Her Most About Their Falling Out
Credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby hasn’t spoken to her mother in 25 years. And according to her, it’s for the best.

After opening up about her estrangement from her mother on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary went into detail about why she feels it’s a blessing that she and her mom no longer speak and explained what her mother did that hurt her the most.

“It’s kind of a breath of fresh air not being [in touch with my mom] because I didn’t have to obey no one,” Mary explained on the December 13 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.

According to Mary, her mother was overbearing and likely would have interfered with her parenting of her son, Robert Cosby Jr, who she shares with husband Robert Cosby Sr.

“If my mom had still been in my life, she would have been telling me every single thing to do. She would’ve raised my son. She would have taken everything over. She was that type and I would have let her because I respect my mom and I don’t talk back to her,” Mary revealed.

While Mary admitted that it is strange for her not to have her mom in her life, she said that after going 25 years without speaking to her, she’s gained independence and learned that she doesn’t need a mom.

Mary also said that she’s learned a good lesson from her estranged parent.

“I would never turn on my son, no matter what choices he made. Coming through 25 years of not speaking to my mom is a blessing because I learned a lot and I learned how to be a better mom to my son,” she shared. “There’s nothing there that feels like I need her.”

As for what broke the camel’s back between Mary and her mom, the RHOSLC cast member said it was her “bizarre” marriage to husband Robert, the former husband of Mary’s maternal grandmother.

“My mom kind of fell out with me with the Robert Sr. thing,” she stated. “People say, ‘Well what do you expect, of course she’s going to fall out with you because of Robert Sr.’ Of course my unconventional marriage is bizarre.”

Although Mary acknowledges that her marriage to Robert is far from normal, she said her mother should have understood her decision to marry her step-grandfather because she was following the steps God showed her — just as her mother had taught her to do.

“I was always taught, ‘If you plan your life, God’s going to change it. Because whatever He has cut out for you, that’s the path you’re gonna take.’ When I went with God first, she turned on me. And so for her to go back on what she taught me, that’s where the hurt came in,” Mary explained.

“I haven’t spoken to my mom in 25 years and it became a way of life. It became normal,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

