‘1883’ Sneak Peek: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s James & Margaret Argue Over Elsa

Four boys died in a house fire in London, Metropolitan police confirm. The two sets of twins, ages 3 and 4, were left home alone in the row house on Collingwood Road in Sutton at around 7 p.m. Thursday.
60 firefighters arrived within 3 minutes and fire crews entered the property. The four boys — Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were located quickly and fire crews performed CPR.
“The children were taken to a local hospital. And, sadly, those four children died later that evening,” London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills said. “The cause of the fire is currently unknown and we have fire investigation teams on scene at present along with the Metropolitan Police to determine the cause of the fire.”
Scotland Yard confirmed police arrested the boys’ 27-year-old mother on suspicion of child neglect for leaving the minors home alone. She remains in custody.
The boys’ father, Dalton Hoath, is reportedly “devastated” and inconsolable.
“My son has been up all night and he’s shattered,” said Jason Hoath. “He’s trying to get some sleep. He’s not in a good way as you can imagine.”
“I’ve lost four grandchildren and he’s lost his kids as well. It’s all the more heartbreaking because their presents were all piled under the tree ready for them.”
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.