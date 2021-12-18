$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home

Suggest a Correction
JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence — but they say this isn’t the first time for the home.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with the Joplin Police Department arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts.
At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total estimated value of $60,000 (pictured below).
Back in September of 2020, however, JPD served a search warrant at the same house and recovered 24 catalytic converters.
The resident, 58-year-old Pamela Sims of Joplin, is believed to have unlawfully purchased the converters which were presumed to be stolen originally.
Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office against Sims for the following:
JPD considers this investigation ongoing still and may release further details.
The Joplin Police Department recognizes that catalytic-converter thefts are an ongoing issue and we ask that anyone with information related to persons who are stealing or dealing in stolen catalytic converters to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Earlier this week, 32-year-old Michael Honkomp pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting death of his co-worker at Maryland Heights Community Center in February 2020.
FOX 2’s Mike Colombo spoke exclusively with the police officer who confronted Honkomp at the scene. Maryland Heights Officer Larry Jerrod described the firefight that ended the threat and prevented a tragic situation from becoming much worse.
“He basically just looked at me with a blank stare,” Jerrod said. “I was like, wow, this guy has no emotion. I could see no life in his eyes. I tell him again, ‘Drop it.’”
“As soon as I yelled that second command, I’m taking fire,” Jerrod continued.
Bullets were flying, glass was breaking — and Jerrod knew Feb. 24, 2020, might be his last night on the job.
“I literally thought about my family. Am I going to make it to see them again? I didn’t know. I honestly didn’t know,” Jerrod said. “The training kicked in, and it was just like shooting back at that moment. Once I return fire, he starts moving, I start moving.”
“At that point, I start looking for cover, concealment, anything to put something between us like a barrier,” he continued. “There was nothing, just all glass. It was scary. It felt like an eternity that I was there. It was no more than a couple minutes, but it literally felt like ten years. It felt like it was just going on forever.”
Jerrod described a moment of eerie quiet inside the Maryland Heights Community Center before he made his move on gunman Honkomp.
“You can literally hear him trying to reload. You hear a magazine drop, hit the ground,” he said. “At that moment, I’m frantically running down the hallway like, ‘No, I’m not letting you reload and get the opportunity to keep shooting.’”
Jerrod said he managed to shoot the gun out of Honkomp’s hand.
“That moment was the first time he actually spoke to me, and he was like, ‘Kill me,’” said Jerrod. “In my mind, I’m like this is not what I’m here to do. I just want to make sure you’re done shooting at me.”
The terror was over, but Jerrod now faced a new adversary — grief. He was told Honkomp shot and killed Maria Lucas prior to their firefight.
“It put me in a completely different place, a dark place,” Jerrod said.
He said he’s thankful for the support from his friends, family, and the police department.
“They helped me come out of that dark place and basically helped me understand that without me, he probably could’ve hurt other people or hurt himself,” said Jerrod.
Jerrod said despite the challenges he’s faced in his three years of being a police officer, he wants to continue making his community safer.
“It gets scary at times. I’m not even going to lie to you. It’s a scary job. But somebody has to do it, so why not me?”
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A 40-year-old St. Louis man was charged with sexually abusing a teen girl who he worked with at Camp Wartburg in Waterloo, Illinois.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Matthew T. Hubbard groomed a teen at the camp, isolating her from friends and family.
Camp Wartburg told FOX 2 that it reported the accusation to authorities.
“To the best of our knowledge, none of the incidents in question occurred on the camp’s property,” a statement from the camp reads.
The Sheriff says the sexual abuse happened in several states.
“It involved going across state lines and involved another investigation by an agency down in Tennessee,” said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.
He said the suspect learned he was being investigated and became a fugitive. The victim returned to St. Louis and Hubbard was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
“We believe he learned there were charges against him and he actually responded back up to St. Louis and went to the victim’s house and actually shot himself,” Rohfling said.
Hubbard recovered, and on Dec. 14, authorities took him to jail from the hospital.
“This is not your typical juvenile sex abuse case because of the fact the individual involved, the alleged victim in the case, was 17 years old,” said Hubbard’s attorney, Matt Radefeld. “She was not a camper at the camp, but rather she was employed at the camp. In the state of Illinois, 17 years of age is legal.”
Radefeld said prosecutors are making a case claiming his client was in a position of trust or authority. He said that isn’t true because he claims the 40-year-old did not supervise the teen.
Camp Wartburg also said in a statement: “Our sympathy’s go out to the victim and her family for this deeply-concerning situation. Our primary concern at Camp Wartburg is always for the safety and well-being of all our campers and staff.”
Sheriff’s investigators added that there is no evidence there are other victims.
ST. LOUIS–Tributes to Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District who passed away Wednesday, continue to flow ahead of a weekend memorial service.
Hudson, the district said, died after an extended illness. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he had been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Hudson has been at Marquette since 2010, and also had previous administrative roles in the Parkway and Kirkwood School districts.
Friday, the Marquette High School football team announced it would be retiring # 98 in Hudson’s honor.
A memorial service for Hudson will be held outside the entrance to the school’s football stadium on Sunday afternoon starting at 4pm. Attendees are being asked to wear the color Red, Missouri State University, or Dallas Cowboy apparel.
Hudson was elected to the Manchester Board of Aldermen in April. In a statement shared on Twitter this week, the city said:
“His stories of growing up in Manchester reminded us of the importance of maintaining the same small-town community feel that he experienced as a child. Strong community values were often part of Carl’s conversations with us…It’s hard to imagine the number of lives that Carl Hudson influenced serving as an Assistant Principal, a role that he loved to talk about, particularly his interactions with youth who, often, merely needed a role model to offer them time and a voice.
