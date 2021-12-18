News
Ask Amy: Hairstylist wonders if she’s “worth it”
Dear Amy: I am a (female) hairstylist and own my small business.
I love my profession and am proud of what I have accomplished.
Inevitably when I am with others, my profession will come up in conversation.
Oftentimes the people around me will start talking about their hairstylist and begin complaining about how expensive the services are.
I hate this.
I feel immediately defensive. I know how hard I work. I wish they understood that it’s not an “easy” job.
I am on my feet for six to 10 hours a day. The overhead for rent, taxes, and products is high.
I’m sure people don’t understand these things, but I also don’t want to have to explain why I need to charge what I do every time I’m in mixed company.
I feel like my income is being talked about in front of me, and people are saying that I’m not worth it.
I don’t know any other professions that might have to deal with this. How should respond when this comes up (again and again)?
I would love to know how to handle this with a simple phrase, or do I have to just sit and stew?
— Knotted Up
Dear Knotted Up: I take slight exception to your assumption that people who practice other professions aren’t expected to explain themselves.
Try being a lawyer, physician, or plumber at a party. (Or an advice columnist.)
You don’t have to justify anything when it comes to what you charge for services because every consumer has a choice, and your loyal customers obviously know that you are worth what you charge.
You’ll feel better if you dial into your pride in the worth of what you do, versus feeling defensive about your right to make a good living.
(Think about that famous hair-care advertising campaign: “Why? Because I’m worth it!”)
Here’s a pro tip: A sense of humor always helps.
Try this:
They: “Wow, I can’t believe what my hairdresser charges just to cut my hair!”
You: (Wait a beat) “… Well, you could always just cut it yourself. [Smile, throw in a subtle hair toss] After all, that’s what I do … otherwise, why pay someone else? Because you’re worth it.”
Dear Amy: Our son is engaged to his girlfriend of five months.
Prior to our knowledge of the engagement, he told us that his girlfriend’s parents wanted to meet us.
I told our son that the typical “meet the parents” moment usually occurs later — and since he had been dating his girlfriend for only five months, we barely even know her.
Our son insisted, so we went along with it, and “met the parents” at a casual dinner at their home.
We learned afterwards that our son and girlfriend were planning to get engaged, and everyone in attendance at the dinner knew that, except for us!
I feel betrayed and resentful toward our son. His insistence to go along with what felt like a “secret audition” at the request of her parents was condescending, rude and disrespectful.
They are now engaged (so we must’ve passed the audition), and I’ve never said a word about this to him, but I continue to have lingering resentment.
What do you think? Was this weird?
— Irritated Future In-laws
Dear Irritated: Your son seems to have handled this whole situation badly (at least when it comes to you). My theory is that his fiancée is driving the wedding train. Your son is a passenger, and you and your wife are standing on the platform, watching it slowly pull away from the station.
You were not “auditioning.” Your son is.
He seems to be trying to hew to an old tradition, where the man approaches the woman’s father, “asking for her hand.” This is why her parents knew about this before you did.
This tradition leaves out the groom’s parents. You will discover that many wedding traditions seem to be completely bride-centered.
This is why couples should reframe these traditions to be inclusive.
Dear Amy: “Guilty” described her desire to go on a cruise with her husband, but both of them were afraid of how her sister, a widow, would react.
I was deeply offended when you described this sister as “an emotional vampire,” just because she wants to be included.
— Upset
Dear Upset: I described “Guilty’s” sister that way, not because she wants to be included, but because she had this couple tied up in knots with fear about telling her that they wanted to have a vacation on their own.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Sainted: Thanks for visiting my husband, Vulcan Krewe!
Sainted
A huge thank you to the Winter Carnival Vulcan Krewe who took time out of their busy schedule to visit my husband and knight him. He is on home hospice and needed some cheering up. It made his week and brought big smiles.
The Vulcans spend countless hours doing community service and are not recognized for all the time spent away from their families. Keep up the good work.
Lenore Nardini, Shoreview
Sainted
Once again I experienced the kindness of strangers.
Sainted to the two ladies who offered to help this old lady put her groceries in her car trunk at Aldi in Inver Grove Heights a couple of weeks ago.
I had just stopped at the store for some eggs, but of course ended up with more.
As one of the ladies was going to put the flower I had bought in the car itself, I backed up to get out of her way and fell backward and hit the asphalt hard enough so that I could hear my head crack. I told the ladies that I was still OK to drive, but they wouldn’t hear of that.
When the manager of the store came outside, took my name, etc., and said that he would call the non-emergency EMTs, I told the ladies that I would be in good hands and they should leave and get out of the cold, but they insisted on staying. I asked them to get in the car to get out of the cold, but they wouldn’t do that either.
When the EMTs got there and were going to take me to their nice warm ambulance, the the ladies finally agreed to leave.
As I am on blood thinners, the ambulance crew finally convinced me to go to the hospital to get checked out.
Tainted to me for not getting the ladies names and acknowledging their and the EMTs’ kindness a long time ago.
All I ended up with was a bandage and a head wrap on my bleeding thick skull and a very sincere thank you to all involved.
Alice Flynn, West St. Paul
Sainted
A Sainted to two wonderful families on St. Paul’s East Side and the journalist who told their story
It’s not often that a story in the newspaper moves me as much or stays with me as strongly as the Thanksgiving piece that Mary Divine wrote for the Thanksgiving issue of the Pioneer Press — “Now they are my family.” What a wonderful tale of friendship and hospitality!
The Raza family and the Morbitzers are inspiring examples of neighbors making our town a much better place to live. Hats off to everyone for extending their hands and hearts in friendship.
Jan Casey, St. Paul
Sainted
On the corner of County Road B & Hamline Avenue, there is Dave’s Roseville Auto Care. For every holiday they do a great job of decorating the corner.
If you haven’t seen it yet, come and take a look.
Ginny Tschida, Roseville
Sainted Sainted
If you thought you were seeing double — you are absolutely correct! Two wonderful people deserve this title.
The day was Wednesday, Dec. 8, and the time was about dusk. My mom was needing assistance getting into her car. I waved down a lady who was about to drive by and she graciously came over to help.
Then a man who was walking by came to our aid. Their strength and encouragement helped Mom get into her car.
It was a miracle from out of nowhere.
We will be forever indebted to these two very welcomed strangers who performed an act of kindness and then went off on their way into the dark.
As a token of appreciation, I would like to give them a free haircut at Sher’s Silver Shears from Dawn (the shop we were leaving).
Hoping you will see this and call.
— Barbara Rose, Oakdale
Having Mac Jones throw isn’t such a bad idea against the Colts
Mac Jones was asked to throw just three passes the last time the Patriots played. The reason was simple enough — there was no need to throw the ball in gale-force winds unless absolutely necessary.
So the Patriots went all ground-and-pound against the Bills.
Against the Colts?
The one-sided game plan won’t be in effect at Lucas Oil Stadium. The elements don’t apply in domed stadiums.
Even so, if the Colts have their way, they’d love to make it one-sided. They’re going to do their best to take away the run game and make the Patriots rookie quarterback Jones beat them with his arm.
“We’re really gonna try to make the game one-dimensional and see what (Jones) can do,” Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said during the week.
Jones’ reaction to the Colts defense boldly declaring its intensions?
He really didn’t have one.
“It’s just part of the game. Everyone’s confident,” said Jones. “When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”
It should be noted the Colts have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
That said, here’s how Jones & Co. can crack the Colts defense:
Let Mac cook
At the very least, Josh McDaniels should have Jones utilize play action on early downs. With the Colts hellbent on stopping the Patriots running game, they’ll load the box and aggressively attack the gaps.
That lends itself to play action, having the Colts bite on the run, with Jones going up top instead.
With the Colts taking the bait, Jones should be able to find his tight ends down the seam. His receivers should also be open on quick crossers.
Statistically, the Colts are ranked in the lower half of the league at defending play action. So this should be one strategy to counteract and take advantage of the Colts trying to make the Patriots one-dimensional.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said the Patriots playbook contains adjustments for any defensive front and coverage. So he believes Jones will be able to throw.
Beware of ballhawks
The Colts lead the league in takeaways with 29. Broken down, they’ve recovered 14 fumbles and snagged 15 interceptions.
Linebacker Darius Leonard has five forced fumbles alone. Kenny Moore, meanwhile, has four interceptions. The Colts also lead the league in scoring points off turnovers.
So the Patriots, who have largely cured their turnover problem from earlier in the year, have to remain vigilant.
Ivan Fears lectured his running backs all week about Indy’s ability to get the ball out.
“These guys are really good at it. I mean, really good at it. The way they punch at the ball … you know, we like to run the ball hard. And that lends itself to sometimes the ball being loose,” he said. “So we’re going to have to be very careful what we’re doing here, very, very careful, or these guys will make us pay.
“They’re excellent at it. This is something we have to do. We can’t give these guys a break. That’s how they win. They’re winning on these turnovers. That will definitely be a problem for us, if we’re going to go in there and turn the ball over. Our guys have to be on top of this. We’re going to hammer it in, and hopefully, they get the message.”
Start fast
Bill Belichick called the Colts the best first-quarter team in the league. It seemed like he was sending a message to his team.
Defensively, the Colts have held teams scoreless in the first quarter the last four games, while their offense is the second-highest first-quarter scoring team in the league. That’s allowed them to play from ahead, and essentially dictate the terms of the game.
The Patriots don’t want to find themselves stuck in that scenario and get behind. They want to get on top of the Colts, score early and often, and win the opening quarter on both sides of the ball.
By the sound of it, the players got Belichick’s message. They know they can’t afford an early deficit in Indy.
“Once they get on top,” safety Adrian Phillips said Tuesday, “it’s going to be hard to come back from that.”
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves cruise past Lakers 110-92
By DAVE CAMPBELL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night.
In coach Chris Finch’s view, Towns has doubled down lately on a quest to establish himself as the best big man in the league.
“Just getting whatever he wants, wherever he wants,” Finch said.
Towns was coming off a 32-point performance at Denver on Wednesday night, besting Nikola Jokic.
“I’m going to let people make their assumptions and make their judgment. I just know that every day when I come here I play the game with a tremendous amount of confidence,” Towns said.
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each had 17 points and Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Wolves win their third straight game. They played for the first time without star Anthony Edwards, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the afternoon.
“I wanted to set the standard. I wanted to try to impose myself into the game real quick, understanding Ant’s not here,” Towns said.
LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were hit even harder by COVID-19 with six players in the protocols. Isaiah Thomas made his season debut with 19 points, Russell Westbrook had 14 points and Kent Bazemore matched his season high with 11, but Anthony Davis departed the game twice for different injuries.
“Give credit where credit is due: Minnesota had a hell of a game,” James said.
The Wolves, who beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 without James in the lineup, had a 61-36 rebounding advantage — including 15-1 on the offensive glass.
“They definitely played a more physical brand of basketball tonight, and we’ve got to be better,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.
Davis hurt his right ankle late in the first quarter, returned in the second quarter and then bruised his left knee in the third quarter. He didn’t return from that. Davis, who missed two games last week with left knee soreness, finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.
It didn’t matter who was defending Towns. He had 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half, while every other player who saw the court for either team combined to go 25 for 77 from the floor.
On a nationally televised game that didn’t start until 9:15 p.m., the teams combined to miss 25 of 26 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter. Towns provided the energy to make up for the early misses. Every time he’d power his way to the hoop and get the ball to fall, Towns would flex his muscles and scream to himself in satisfaction.
The Timberwolves withstood every charge by the Lakers. They led 61-47 after Vanderbilt stole the ball for James and fed Beasley for a fast-break dunk, only to watch the visitors storm back with an 11-0 surge. The Timberwolves responded with an 11-0 run of their own, with Beasley as the fuel.
“We always feel like we have enough to win. We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves,” Vogel said.
ANT ABSENT
This was the first absence of Edwards’ young career, after playing in 100 straight games.
Edwards had 38 points on 10-for-14 shooting from 3-point range at Denver on Wednesday and became the seventh player in NBA history with 2,000 points in 100 games at age 20 or younger. Two of the first six, James and Carmelo Anthony, are on the Lakers.
MEN DOWN
The Lakers had Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves in the protocols. Trevor Ariza (ankle) also remained unavailable.
The bright side was they still had Westbrook after just a one-day hiatus. He played in the last game at Dallas on Wednesday and had to stay behind until being cleared to travel to Minnesota.
The Lakers even brought back Thomas on a 10-day contract for emergency depth, as the 5-foot-9 fan favorite marked the official start of his 11th season in the NBA. Thomas scored 42 points in a G League game on Wednesday.
Chaudee Brown Jr. made his NBA debut and played 15 minutes.
TIP-INS
Lakers: Bazemore was scoreless in 15 minutes in the previous game and didn’t even get in the game before that. … Horton-Tucker, Howard and Monk each missed their second straight game.
Timberwolves: Taurean Prince joined Edwards in the health and safety protocols. Finch said both players were asymptomatic. … Towns was presented with the NBA’s monthly community service award for November prior to the game, in recognition of his support for homeless youth.
UP NEXT
The Lakers are scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night. The Bulls, who had two games postponed this week because they had 10 players in the health and safety protocols, were cleared to resume practice on Saturday.
The Timberwolves host Dallas on Sunday night. The Mavericks host a rematch on Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
