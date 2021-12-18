Connect with us

Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing

Andersen Corp. employees got good news Friday, just in time for Christmas.

The Bayport-based window and door manufacturer announced it will share $31.6 million in profits this year. Eligible employees will receive $3,200 a piece.

The company also announced that its annual profit-sharing program would increase to $4,000 per eligible employee in 2022; employees, however, must be fully vaccinated to qualify.

“At Andersen, we made the decision earlier this year not to institute a vaccine mandate for existing employees given all we have been through together over the past 21 months,” CEO Jay Lund said in a prepared statement. “Going forward, we believe it continues to be our responsibility to take appropriate measures to help reduce the impact of this pandemic on our people and our communities. We’ve chosen to do this by incentivizing current and future employees through a vaccination requirement as part of our 2022 profit-sharing program.”

The 2022 profit-sharing payout will be the largest the company has made since before the 2008 recession. Instead of a single year-end payout based on the company’s financial performance, it will be a fixed amount paid in quarterly installments of $1,000. To participate, employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to each quarterly payment, subject to limited exceptions, company officials said.

Privately held Andersen, which had issued profit-sharing payments since 1914, suspended the program in 2008, citing the economic downturn. The company revived the program in 2014 under a slightly different model — rather than being based on each employee’s salary, the payout is tied to the company’s earnings.

Last year, the company distributed $33 million; eligible employees received $3,500.

George Fant may miss Sunday’s Dolphins matchup, exposing Zach Wilson’s blind side

December 18, 2021

By

The blindside protection for Zach Wilson may not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Hard Rock Stadium.

Zach Wilson’s blind side might be a little less protected on Sunday in Miami.

Left tackle George Fant is dealing with a knee injury and is “on the fence” to play against the Dolphins according to Robert Saleh. Backup tackle Conor McDermott would replace Fant if he can’t go. McDermott has played just seven snaps in 2021.

Fant hasn’t practiced this week and didn’t participate on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning: Under Saleh, whenever a Jets player hasn’t practiced throughout the week, they’ve been inactive on game day.

That’s been true for C.J. Mosley against the Patriots in Week 7, Corey Davis against the Bengals, Colts and Texans, Elijah Moore and Michael Carter II against the Saints last week, Keelan Cole against the Panthers, and Sheldon Rankins versus the Eagles.

So, it’s a fair expectation for Fant to not play.

It would be a crushing blow to the offensive line if Fant fails to suit up. His standout blocking has helped a unit that’s performed well after early woes in pass protection.

Fant started the season at right tackle and was switched to left tackle during the season opening against the Panthers when Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. Fant stepped in and provided stability. He’s allowed 18 pressures (15th fewest among tackles) and has allowed just one sack (tied for the second fewest), according to Pro Football Focus.

If the Jets are without their starting tackle against the Dolphins, it would create issues for Wilson. The Dolphins blitz quarterbacks on 39% of their dropbacks, which is the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

QBs have a passer rating of 84 and complete 57% of their passes when throwing against their blitz. Miami will also throw an all-out cover zero blitz, since they run it an NFL-leading 13% of the time, according to PFF. They also possess an emerging pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips who has seven sacks in the last five games. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has six on the year.

The Dolphins have been successful at disguising their blitzes, confusing the quarterback.

“I think one of their biggest things, getting to the quarterback, the all-out pressures, thinking you got to be in the perfect look,” Wilson said. “And then you try and do a lot of different things to get into the right look and then they do something different.”

Having Fant helps with communication; it’s not only about just blocking your guys one on one. A coherent unit is good at relaying the responsibility for an extra rusher as teams try to deceive the offensive line and get to the QB.

WELCOME BACK MC1

The Jets have Michael Carter back in the fold after he suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins in Week 11. He’ll provide a spark to a struggling offense that’s averaging 16 points and 267 yards per game in the past three games.

Carter’s dual threat ability was missed. He’s the team’s leading rusher (430) and is sixth in receiving yards (308) which puts him first in scrimmage yards. Saleh expects Carter to have a “significant role” against the Dolphins.

“He’s exactly what you would expect out of a young guy. We’re talking about the running back, obviously, but he comes in as a fourth-round pick, he has some ups and downs during training camp, show some flashes, starts out a little bit slow during the season,” Saleh said. “But just gets better and better and better and every time he touches the ball, the does something with it to the point where it’s like you can’t deny him the ball. It’s exciting for him to get back, obviously four games for him to finish his season strong.”

Carter being back provides Wilson with another weapon to hand the ball off and throw to since Moore and Davis won’t be available. If Carter can provide a punch through the run game, it’ll take pressure off Wilson.

Keeping Up With the Carringtons: Eliza Bennett On Joining The ‘Dynasty’ Clan

December 18, 2021

By

Keeping Up With the Carringtons: Eliza Bennett On Joining The ‘Dynasty’ Clan
Eliza Bennett as Amanda Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, and Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby Danny Delgado/The CW

Last spring, Eliza Bennett had just bought a house in Los Angeles with her husband, James Charlton, when she got a call to audition for the part of Amanda Carrington on the CW’s Dynasty reboot. The English actress—who rose to fame as a child actor in the fantasy family film Inkheart and later as one half of MTV’s short-lived comedy-drama series Sweet/Vicious—had never watched either iteration of the primetime soap opera. But her parents, who were big fans of the ‘80s original, knew exactly what she was signing up for as the latest long-lost relative to arrive on the Carrington doorstep.

“I was wearing fake eyelashes in my audition, which I don’t normally do, but I did for Dynasty,” Bennett told Observer with a laugh. “I definitely was trying to nail the style of the show as much as possible.”

Within a week of her audition, Bennett discovered that she had not only booked the role but would have to commute between Los Angeles and Atlanta, where production takes place for nine months of the year. “I dragged my husband to L.A. three years ago. And then I got the show, so I was like, ‘Guess where we’re going—somewhere where you don’t have any friends!’” she said. “It really was a whirlwind without much time to think about what was going on. And before I knew it, I was in my first costume fitting.”

In a video interview from Atlanta, Bennett spoke exclusively with Observer about the challenges that come with joining such a beloved show, her close friendship with co-star (and onscreen sister, Fallon) Elizabeth Gillies, and Amanda’s descent into the soapy, power-wielding world of the Carringtons.

Observer: In an interview with Zach Sang, Liz Gillies revealed that she actually came up to you and introduced herself once she found out that you were playing her sister, which she doesn’t normally do for her other cast mates – just ask Adam Huber! What do you remember from your first meeting?

Eliza Bennett: Yeah, she told me that story about Adam and I couldn’t believe it. (Laughs.) I was like, “What do you mean you didn’t talk to him for three episodes?” She was like, “I don’t know. He didn’t really make an impression.” And it’s funny because Adam is so lovely, and now they’re such good friends.

I was in a coffee shop the first time I met Liz, one of her favorite coffee shops—Brash in Buckhead. She came up to me and was like, “Hello! I’m Liz, and you’re playing my sister.” She is the heart and soul of the show—so many of the fans are in love with Fallon. So I was overjoyed that we got on so well—maybe because we’re similar in age or the fact that we were both child actors. I felt like we had a lot in common, and it’s been lovely working with Liz. The more time I spend with her, the more I love her.

There is certainly a little bit of friendly fire between Fallon and Amanda when they first meet, but they seem to respect and understand each other. How would you like to see that relationship evolve?

The scenes I did with Liz last [season], it was fun watching them air because so many people were loving Amanda and Fallon’s relationship. I think Fallon needs a female family member that she has a lot of respect for and is as fiery as her, but also encourages her to loosen up a bit, which I Amanda did. I hope the next season we see a little bit more of that, but I have no idea!

I know you’re also passionate about music. Could we ever see you singing on the show with Liz?

I would love to! I know Liz has been like, “You should do a song with me, Eliza. . .” We’ll see if the writers bite. I know the show does it quite a lot, and when I was younger, the musical episodes of TV shows were always my favorite—Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scrubs. It would definitely be a tick off my bucket list to be able to do a musical episode.

Amanda might be on better terms with Fallon right now, her relationship with Adam (Sam Underwood) could not be more contentious. While it’s great to see Amanda go toe-to-toe with him, will she ever discover his dark side, especially after what he did in the last season finale?

Well, Amanda was on to him almost immediately, and I don’t think she likes letting bullies get away with things. It’s funny because she’s seen a little bit of Adam, and she already is not letting any of that rest, and we’ll start to see in Season 5 that that just gets more and more heated. I can’t even imagine what would happen if she found out everything that Adam has done. (Laughs.)

Does Amanda know about her other sibling, Steven (James Mackay)? No one has seen him since Season 2, and it feels like we need to complete this circle of Carrington siblings.

I know, and I’m one of those people. I don’t know either. I think Amanda is fresh in the world and is just knowing the world as it is. I don’t know whether that will be handled at some point, but I’m sure she’s aware that he is in Europe doing whatever he’s doing. But I’m probably not the one you should ask. You should get a writer in here and pin them down! 

Amanda is an interesting character study in this idea of nature versus nurture. Does being raised in a different environment from the rest of the Carringtons give Amanda a better sense of morality, or is she really a Carrington through and through?

I think she naturally has some Carrington traits, but I think it’s interesting watching her come in with a fresh view on everything. Within about four episodes, she’s pointed out the problems in Fallon’s marriage, she is saying that she doesn’t think that Adam is a very good guy. I think she can see that her mum [Alexis, played by Elaine Hendrix] is actually quite insecure under all of that insanity, and she has compassion and love for that, and she can see that her father [Blake, played by Grant Show] tries to control the children too much and is too focused on success. So I think she has this fresh world view when she comes in. Whether she can hold on to that, when this becomes her entire bubble for too long, will be interesting to see. If she can keep her sanity, I’ll be impressed.

This show is incredibly popular internationally, especially in Europe. What kind of feedback have you received from fans, your family and your friends?

The fans have been so, so nice. You never really know how your character is going to go down when people love the show so much that it feels like they have a little bit of ownership over it, so you’re always hoping that you’ll get the seal of approval. Overall, everyone has been so nice about Amanda . . . and at least I’m reading only the good comments so far. (Laughs.)

It’s so funny to me that the show is so huge all over the world. I wonder whether it’s like how so many Americans are obsessed with Downton Abbey. The show is so un-British that I feel like people love diving into that world, and it’s something that’s not really on our television screens. My husband went back to England and spent some time with some of our friends that we grew up with, and they all watch the show, which I was so shocked [about]. So many of them are fans of it, so it’s really been selfishly really lovely for me to have a show that my friends and family from home are excited about.

We can’t talk about the show without talking about the costumes. What has it been like to enter this world with Arin Burke, your costume designer?

Arin is unbelievable. I’ve never done a show in which I get to wear clothes like this. The little girl in me loves to dress up. Firstly, I had to learn how to truly walk in stilettos comfortably. I think Liz told me that she stopped having any feeling in her toes about halfway through the second season. She can wear any shoe for however long, and I was like, “How?” And she was like, “Oh, they’re dead! There’s no nerves.” (Laughs.) So I’m trying to learn all of those things. I’m learning to wear spanx—that’s very pivotal on the show—which I’ve never done before, so those things have been learning curves.

This season, in the second episode, I got to wear an Oscar de la Renta gown. I wear it for one scene, but I was just rolling around. I was so happy in it, and it was so beautiful! And eating lunch is quite stressful, because you’re like, “Wow, if I spill this tiny bit of food on this $7,000 gown, I’m going to be in trouble.” (Laughs.)

After Fallon did some digging into her past, Amanda revealed that she had an affair with a female judge named Florence that eventually led to her dismissal from a prestigious law firm in the U.K. Would you be open to Amanda finding love in Atlanta? What kind of person would be the right fit for her?

Of course I would be open to Amanda finding love! I think she could do with having someone on her side who maybe will bring out her more emotional and romantic side. I don’t know for certain who that woman may be, but I’m excited to find out. Because when you see someone fall in love with someone, there’s always this vulnerability and intimacy, so it’ll be interesting to see that side of her.

What can you tell us about the two-hour holiday special?

The episodes that come out on [December] 20th are going to be a wild ride. You’re going to see Amanda and Adam go toe-to-toe—I think a lot of people want to see someone stand up to him. So hopefully that will go . . . well. (Laughs.) You also see Amanda and Alexis’ relationship really grow. I know Alexis is obviously an insane person as well, but I think it’s nice to see her have someone on her side and to watch her soften with one of her children. For my storyline, that is what we have to come. But obviously, we left Season 4 on a very big cliffhanger for a lot of characters, so there’s a lot to find out. It’s going to be unmissable.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The two-hour season premiere of Dynasty will air Monday, December 20, at 8 p.m. on The CW. The show will return with new episodes starting Friday, March 11. The first four seasons are also now streaming on Netflix.

 

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has inspired faith in older teammates since rec-league days: ‘There was just something about him’

December 18, 2021

By

Dameon Jones remains convinced that a sprained ankle cost him a Florida 5A state title. That’s how good Tyler Huntley was as a senior at Hallandale High School.

“We just didn’t think he could play,” Jones recalled, letting his mind drift back six years to the last days he spent coaching Huntley. “All week in practice, he couldn’t put any weight on it.”

Huntley did suit up, and though he could not take a step to his left or right, he threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns; it just was not quite enough to hold off mighty Orlando Bishop Moore in a 51-46 shootout.

“I know if he would have been healthy, we would have won that game,” Jones said, the regret still obvious in his tone.

Another sprained ankle, this one afflicting Huntley’s former high school rival, Lamar Jackson, has thrust the Ravens backup quarterback into a brighter spotlight on a larger stage. When Jackson limped off the field in Cleveland last Sunday, it became Huntley’s job to rally the Ravens from a 24-3 deficit, and he nearly did in a 24-22 loss. Now, he’s waiting to find out if he will start in Jackson’s place against the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers, a decision that could come “down to wire” in the words of offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

If Jackson cannot go, the Ravens will feel they have a chance with Huntley at the controls.

“You don’t see any nervousness about him,” veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “He makes some plays. He’s putting us in great situations. He’s showed that he can be a starter in this game. He definitely has the skill set, and I definitely believe in him.”

Huntley, 23, has inspired that kind of faith since he was a shy, scrawny kid slinging passes across the fields of football-mad Broward County. Older athletes followed him like he was born for it.

“I just love football, and I know that the older guys love football a lot, because they’ve been around it a long time,” he said Friday after taking a week’s worth of starter reps in preparation for the Packers. “I feel like that’s what, really, it comes down to.”

Jones was trying to build something special at Hallandale, his alma mater, and he knew he wanted Huntley, who grew up about 10 minutes away in Hollywood, Florida. The other kids already called him “Snoop” because of his resemblance to the rapper Snoop Dogg, a moniker that has stuck.

“He was freaking 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, but you could tell there was just something about him,” Jones recalled. “He didn’t say much. He would just smile at you. But even at that age, he could throw the ball.”

He talked to Ricky and Regina Huntley about their son and liked everything he heard from the churchgoing parents who had taught Tyler to go at his endeavors seriously.

The Huntleys would later tell a reporter at the Deseret News how they had given Tyler a new football for Christmas every single year and how, at age 3, he was already raising eyebrows in the local YMCA league with the way he zipped past the 4- and 5-year-olds.

He played right away as a freshman at Hallandale, and the program rose with him. His showdowns with Jackson — a loss his sophomore year and a 2-point win his junior year — became the stuff of legend once they joined forces on the Ravens. Jackson was the larger, faster, flashier prospect. Huntley was, in the minds of his advocates, a purer passer.

The Chargers didn’t have a backup quarterback, so Jones urged him to stay in the pocket and avoid hits, advice that Huntley, who’s plenty elusive in his own right, resisted.

The statistics he reeled off as a senior bordered on absurdity — 468 yards and four touchdowns one week, 515 yards and seven touchdowns the next. Jones had not tinkered much with his spread offense; Huntley had simply grown into a masterful conductor, surrounded by a bevy of Division I-caliber receivers and ball carriers. Gatorade named him Player of the Year in talent-rich Florida.

“He put fear in people’s hearts down here,” Jones said.

Even so, big-time recruiters did not flock after him. They saw his skinny, 5-foot-11 frame and moved on in search of a 6-foot-4 prototype. It did not matter how many games or showcase camps he dominated.

“If he would have been 6-foot-1, like he is now, I think it would have changed things drastically,” Jones said. “The University of Miami, I know those guys who were there at that time … and we laugh about it today. I tell them, ‘You guys got fired at Miami because you didn’t take Tyler.’”

The lack of attention bothered Huntley at the time. “I knew what I could do as a person; that’s what really made me mad,” he said. “But as you get older, you just start to realize everything happens for a reason, and everything is played day by day.”

Former NFL and University of Miami head coach Dennis Erickson, who was working on Kyle Whittingham’s staff at Utah, saw something different from Huntley’s film. “This is an NFL guy,” he told Jones, who had tried everything he could to sell Huntley to coaches around the country.

Huntley moved west with a pair of high school teammates, wide receiver Demari Simpkins and running back Zack Moss, and they became known as the “Hallandale Trio” for the Utes, claiming Nos. 1, 2 and 3 to hammer home the point.

Again, the team’s record improved right along with Huntley, going from 7-6 his sophomore year to 11-3 his senior year, when he threw for 3,092 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named Co-Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig fell in love with him as a fellow “football junkie.”

Whittingham learned not to doubt him and sent Huntley a congratulatory text after he rallied the Ravens to victory against the Chicago Bears in his first NFL start.

“He’s one of the most competitive and toughest kids that’s ever come through here,” the Utah coach said. “It doesn’t surprise me the success he is having because he is driven. He is absolutely a football junkie and just loves everything about the game. Every minute of every day he is doing something to make himself better.”

NFL scouts, however, revived the same old doubts Huntley had heard in high school, labeling him a fringe draft prospect because of his slight frame and the injuries that sidelined him for stretches of his sophomore and junior years.

As Huntley watched the picks slip away, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban called him during the seventh round, alerting him to the team’s interest. The Ravens moved quickly to sign him as an undrafted free agent. After a few practices, they knew they had another overlooked treasure.

“Really early on — really early on,” Roman said. “I just kind of noticed him doing some routine things, and I loved his attitude. I loved how his mind worked, and that goes a lot into it, too. It really does.”

Even with the 2020 preseason canceled because of COVID-19, Huntley forced his way into competition with Trace McSorley, a more lauded college player who had a year’s head start learning the Ravens offense. His propensity for connecting on deep throws was hard to miss.

“Obviously, he’s a really good athlete, hard worker and talented guy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “But you could see that he could spin it. That’s kind of where it starts for a quarterback. So, when we saw that in person, we felt like we had something to work with.”

McSorley stayed a step ahead of Huntley in the pecking order last year but could not hold him off going into this season. Huntley sealed the deal when he passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the preseason finale against the Washington Football Team.

After the win in Chicago and the near-comeback in Cleveland, he’s a made man who could play a vital role as the Ravens cling to their position atop the AFC North.

“We trust ‘Snoop’ just as much as we trust Lamar,” wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. “So, when ‘Snoop’s’ time is up, he gives us confidence, we give him confidence, and then we take it from there.”

Week 15

PACKERS@RAVENS

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Packers by 6 ½

