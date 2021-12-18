Connect with us

Ben Affleck Says His 'Life Is Better' When He's Around His Children: 'I'm Happier'

Ben Affleck Says His 'Life Is Better' When He's Around His Children: 'I'm Happier'
Ben Affleck may love being in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but it’s his children that truly make him feel ‘happier’ in life.

“I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, ‘What was your dad like?’ and that is when I will know what my life was worth,” Ben Affleck, 49, said on the Dec. 17 episode of Good Morning America, while admitting that his “life is better” when he’s around his three children — 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel — whom he parents with ex Jennifer Garner.

“The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids,” Ben said, as he shared how his children’s opinions of him are what matter the most. Throughout his 25-year career, Ben has always been open and honest about the struggles he’s endured in life, including alcoholism, but he’s a firm believer in second chances.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez outside of a movie theatre with their kids. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

“I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don’t know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That’s the truth,” he said, before adding, “There aren’t enough movies, there isn’t enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy.”

And for Ben, who rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez just a few months ago, it’s family that fulfills him. “My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids,” he told GMA. “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are.”

Earlier this week, Ben came under fire for sharing on the Howard Stern Show that his marriage issues with Jennifer Garner, 49, were “part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.”

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said during the interview, but he later clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 15, saying, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

Clearly, Ben’s children — as well as their opinions about him — do mean a lot to him.

Britney Spears Has 'No Plans' To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn

December 18, 2021

Britney Spears
Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list.

Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

“Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music,” a source close to Britney said, adding, “She even has been listening to her own Christmas songs. She feels like she has been reborn herself.”

As fans know, Britney recently regained her freedom after being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, where she was forced to follow strict guidelines set forth by her father, Jamie, and caretakers, who oversaw her day-to-day activities, as well as her finances. After a Los Angeles, California, judge terminated the conservatorship on November 12, Britney has been calling out her family on social media for their alleged wrong doings and has expressed her anger towards her family on multiple occasions. Although her mom tried to spend Thanksgiving with Britney after the conservatorship ended, Britney shot down her mother’s attempts to see her.

Luckily for Britney — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with boyfriend of five years, Sam — all of that is now behind her and she is free to do whatever she wants this Christmas. “Britney’s been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she’s wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of,” the source said.

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

December 18, 2021

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup
By Sandra Rose 

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

The Brooklyn Nets announced All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will return to the starting lineup for road games.

Irving was suspended before the start of the regular season after he refused to take the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.
 
READ ALSO: Kyrie Irving Considers Taking Plant-Based Covid-19 Vaccine
 
The Nets announced Irving will not play in home games at the Barclays Center or two road games at Madison Square Garden, but he will be eligible to play in select road games once he tests negative for Covid-19 and gets back into shape, sources told ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

1639790716 322 Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

Yolo / BACKGRID

The Nets made the decision to bring Irving back after the team lost seven fully vaccinated players including James Harden after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Kevin Durant will not play Saturday due to right ankle soreness, according to ESPN.

1639790716 485 Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement on Friday. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.

“We look forward to Kyrie’s return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court.”

Earlier this month, a source close to Irving said he would consider taking a plant-based Covid-19 injection if one is approved by the FDA.

Jonas Brothers & Joe Biden Promote Vaccines With Viral TikTok Video — Watch

December 18, 2021

Jonas Brothers, Joe Biden
The Jonas Brothers stopped by the White House for a special TikTok-esque team-up with President Joe Biden to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

The Jonas Brothers came to the White House on Friday for a special visit as they teamed up with President Joe Biden for their hilarious take on a recent viral TikTok video where people are discussing president “Byron” and getting vaccinated. The funny video starts with Joe Jonas going “bing bong!” before Nick mouths, “Are you vaccinated?” Then, Kevin pops out of a box and says, “Yes sir!”

The clip then returns to Nick who asks, “Who’s the president, man? Who’s the president?” to which Joe replies, “Byron!” before Kevin, repeats, “Byron!”

The brothers then end the video with Joe asking, “What do you want to tell Joe Biden right now?” Kevin and Nick then do their take on the viral reply: “What’s up baby! Take me out to dinner.” After they finish imitating the original video, Kevin breaks character and asks, “Did we get it?” and the camera then pans to the president, who was “taping” the video, as he says, “We got it!”
What’s more, POTUS himself commented on Nick’s Instagram share of the video, writing, “It’s pronounced Biden guys — thanks for stopping by!”
The Jonas Brothers, Joe Biden (Andrew H. Walker/Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP/Shutterstock).

The move is part of a concerted effort on behalf of the White House to get more people vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on — perhaps now more intensely due to the Omicron variant. Over the summer, the White House brought teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo to help encourage young people to get vaccinated. The “Drivers License” singer looked stunning in a pink-and-black-patterned tweed skirt and jacket and helped spread a very important message in the prevention of the coronavirus.

During her visit, Olivia spoke at a press conference about the importance of vaccines, also thanking the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and reporters for helping her get the word out. “I’m beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she said. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

