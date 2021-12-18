News
Bob Raissman: What version of Brandon Tierney will show up at WFAN?
It’s official: We are worried about Brandon Tierney.
Has he deep-sixed the loose-cannon approach, so much of his microphone persona? Has that quick-trigger temper been replaced by someone who has aspirations of captaining the Love Boat? Has a new found maturity swept over this once Excitable Boy?
“On the radio, you’ve got to connect with the people’s soul,” Tierney told me during a telephone interview. “But you also have to strike that balance of being a human being. And that’s where the evolution for me has really taken place.”
Yet the potent combination of arrogance and passion fueled Tierney during his lengthy trip through the Land of a Thousand Gasbags. Radio is like a drug to him. The energy he gets from doing a great show is so overwhelming even he can’t describe it.
We last delved into Tierney’s world nearly 11 years ago. Exiled from then ESPN-1050, following nine years yakking with the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Tierney, out of Brooklyn and newly married, was headed far away from home turf to a gig in San Francisco. “It was like driving to JFK was a life altering trip,” Tierney said. “But it was a decision that forced me out of my comfort zone.”
He was shook up but not mixed up. Tierney took his attitude to the Bay Area where he worked at KBFW-FM for over a year, before returning to New York in January 2013 to team with his current partner, former Giants star running back Tiki Barber, on CBS Sports Radio, simulcast on the CBS Sports TV Network.
Tierney, 48, now stands at another career crossroads. On January 3, he and Barber will take over the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. spot on WFAN. It was last held by Marc Malusis and Maggie Gray. They built a loyal following only to be ousted by the FANdroids. Tierney has seen the pink (slip) side of life too. He’s well-traveled with other stops including Allentown, Detroit and Las Vegas. Now, only weeks away from being a contract player at the USA’s first all-sports station, does Tierney still have some convincing to do?
“I view my career through the prism of an underdog. …There’s something inherently churning inside me that keeps me on edge, that keeps me on guard,” Tierney said. “That keeps me protective of whatever stake I have in this business. That doesn’t change.”
Nonetheless, Tierney’s world away from the studio has changed drastically. With a wife and two young children, he realizes those who may dare challenge him on-air take are — after all — people too. Wait, what? Is Tierney just spreading holiday cheer or has a change really swept over him?
“There’s been a new found awareness of the personal side of the subject you are eviscerating. You realize that person does have a family,” Tierney, in a benevolent tone, said. “Part of being a loose cannon was that incessant urge — this need — to continue to prove myself, to climb in the business. Sometimes, being the loudest guy in the room is effective. Sometimes, it’s a turnoff. Now, I strike a balance that is more consistent and more effective.”
Look, despite Tierney feeling all reach-out-and-touchy, once the mouth hits the WFAN microphone, we don’t expect his jagged side to be sandpapered over. It’s been part of his persona for so long, it’s not suddenly going to disappear. Is it? A chip on the shoulder is hard to remove. It also provides fuel. Even Tierney admits it.
“The edginess is a part of who I am,” he said. “….But even in my wildest moments, when it seems I am throwing stuff out there, there’s always been a calculation to what I say.”
So, there is a method to his meandering, so to speak. He thinks it all helps him compete. Tierney is now in a position to extract payback from ESPN-98.7, the company that bounced him many moons ago. If he and Barber can pull healthy ratings, and serve as a potent lead-in to FANs afternoon drive team of Craig Carton and Evan Roberts, Tierney could secure a modicum of revenge.
“Yeah, it remains fuel for me,” Tierney said of ESPN dumping him, “but not in an adversarial type way. It’s more a way to motivate myself.
“I don’t think it’s advantageous at all to walk around with any sort of regrets or animosity towards anybody.” The nicey-nice trip apparently runs on a two-way street. Tierney said he received congratulatory calls from 98.7′s Don La Greca and Michael Kay (don’t expect Tierney to refer to him as Big Head) after he got the FAN mid-day gig.
After he was named to the San Francisco afternoon-drive job, Tierney said he was getting a chance to be the station’s “clean-up hitter.”
He never got that chance at ESPN. Does he come to WFAN with an eye on someday becoming a drive-time performer? Tierney said there is an “element” of that type star gazing that drives him. Still, it wouldn’t serve him well to tiptoe through WFAN’s minefield of over-sized egos, although it would be great radio.
“I don’t want to get wrapped up in that stuff anymore,” Tierney claimed. “I’m motivated to make people laugh, to make people think, and to compel people to call and help elevate WFAN. There’s pressure. There’s excitement.”
Tierney has already thought about the first show, just 15 days away.
There’s a simple reality staring him down.
“I don’t assume people know who I am,” he said. “I have to prove myself all over again,”
Then maybe, the real Brandon Tierney will stand up.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RYAN CLARK
Slowly but surely, Ryan Clark is emerging as a solid, insightful and revealing football analyst. He is unafraid to lace into players (for example, his recent critique of Chase Claypool) when they deserve the criticism.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: DESMOND HOWARD
It’s time for Desmond Howard to either move to Ann Arbor and collect a paycheck from Michigan, his alma mater, or back off relishing tweaking Ohio State when he’s on camera for ESPN. It’s no longer amusing.
DOUBLE TALK
What Joe Judge said: “One thing I can say for Daniel (Jones) is really when you watch him there’s been a lot of things that have really demonstrated growth.”
What Joe Judge meant to say: “Am I the only one who has seen improvement in the play of Daniel Jones?”
Drivers playing video games? U.S. is looking into Tesla case
DETROIT — Last August, Vince Patton was watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner who had made a startling observation: Tesla drivers could now play a video game on their car’s touch-screen dashboard — while the vehicle is moving.
Curious to see for himself, Patton drove his own 2021 Tesla Model 3 to an empty community college parking lot, activated a game called “Sky Force Reloaded” from a menu and did a few loops.
“I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” said Patton, a 59-year-old retired broadcast journalist who lives near Portland, Ore.
He tried Solitaire, too, and was able to activate that game while driving. Later, he found he could browse the internet while his car was moving.
Patton, who loves his car and says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers will play games and become dangerously distracted.
“Somebody’s going to get killed,” he said. “It’s absolutely insane.”
Which is why early last month, Patton decided to file a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the government’s road safety agency.
“NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion,” Patton wrote in his complaint. “Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”
On Dec. 8, NHTSA confirmed that it’s looking into the matter. News of Patton’s complaint was first reported by The New York Times.
“We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer,” a NHTSA spokeswoman wrote in an email. “The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety.”
The spokeswoman declined to provide further details of its conversations with Tesla. The agency had not opened a formal investigation, which would involve requests for documents and other detailed information. Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department, did not respond to messages from The Associated Press.
NHTSA’s inquiry marks the latest in a growing list of possible infractions involving advanced auto technology that are being reviewed by two federal agencies as potential safety risks.
The government is looking into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system, as well as its “Full Self-Driving” software system, which is being tested by selected owners on public roads. In addition, as it increases scrutiny under President Joe Biden, NHTSA is investigating over-the-internet software updates that are intended to fix safety problems and Tesla battery fires.
In its statement, NHTSA said that it continues to research driving distractions and that it’s issued voluntary guidelines for automakers to determine whether a particular task interferes with driver attention.
“If a task does not meet the acceptance criteria,” the statement said, “the NHTSA guidelines recommend that the task be made inaccessible for performance by the driver while driving.”
The agency noted that crashes involving distracted drivers killed more than 3,100 people in 2019, representing about 9% of all U.S. traffic deaths. But safety experts contend that distracted driving crashes are undercounted.
It’s unclear how long Tesla has allowed games to be played while vehicles are moving. But Patton said a software update that he noticed over the summer may have begun to allow “Sky Force Reloaded” to be used by drivers. The game, he noted, involves missiles and lasers that can be fired at objects.
Before the video games can be activated while the car is moving, drivers are asked whether they are passengers and must click a button saying they are. But Patton said there appears to be no way for Tesla to confirm that fact.
“If you’re alone in the car,” he said, a driver could lie and still be able to play while driving.
“That’s not much of a safety barrier,” he said.
Even if only a passenger is playing the game, Patton said, it can still be distracting to the driver because the game takes up about two-thirds of the touch screen. This also makes it harder for the driver to see warnings and controls for windshield defrosters, he said.
Previously, Patton said, games could be played only while the vehicles were in park. Many drivers use them while waiting for batteries to be recharged at Tesla’s Supercharger stations, he said.
The car, however, prevented him from watching movies on Netflix and YouTube while it was moving, he said.
Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said in an email that NHTSA has the authority to declare the vehicles defective and to seek a recall.
“There’s little question that having a large screen next to the driver on which the driver, or a passenger, can play a video game while the vehicle is moving is an unreasonable risk to safety,” Levine wrote. “NHTSA’s recent statements would suggest this feature has been in violation of both the spirit and letter of NHTSA’s driver distraction guidelines and the law.”
Tesla’s Autopilot system has been misused by drivers in the past, who have thwarted its system for detecting hands on the wheel. In one case, a driver in California was arrested while riding in the back seat as the car rolled down a freeway.
After investigating two fatal crashes involving Autopilot, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended that Tesla install a camera system to ensure that drivers were paying attention. The agency said in October that Tesla hasn’t officially responded.
Tesla has said that, despite their names, Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” are only driver-assist systems and cannot drive themselves. It says drivers should always pay attention and be ready to take action.
U.S. general seeks to strengthen South American military ties
DENVER — The U.S. military’s new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics.
Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.
While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want …. the military relationships are really strong,” Richardson said in a media roundtable.
Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S. political relationships are souring. In November, Jean Manes, the interim chargé d’affaires in El Salvador announced she was leaving her post and said the government of President Nayib Bukele “is showing no interest” in improving the bilateral relationship.
Manes departure was preceded by the Bukele government pulling out of an anti-corruption agreement with the Organization of American States and their refusal to extradite members of the MS-13 gang to the U.S. for trial.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government also published lists of allegedly corrupt officials in Central America which included Bukele’s Chief of Staff Carolina Recinos.
Meanwhile, Richardson said the U.S.-El Salvador security partnership remains strong, adding that she recently called the Minister of National Defense René Francis Merino Monroy to offer condolences for his son who died as a pilot in an aircraft accident. The U.S. also sent a helicopter unit from Honduras to aid with search and rescue, she said.
Richardson noted that 23 countries came to the Southern Command’s October change of command ceremony where she was officially given her position as head of the agency.
“That was really tremendous to have that many come and represent because they want to partner with us,” she said. “They want to do the exercises. They want to work with us as much as possible.”
Since assuming the position, Richardson traveled to Colombia and Brazil. She recalled her father in her hometown of Northglenn, Colorado, asking how far she was and what time zone she was in.
“I wonder how many other people are like my father and don’t realize how close things are,” she said. “Because those are our neighbors,.”
As the new agency head, Richardson said she’s thinking about how to maintain relationships with nations large and small “so we never leave anybody … untouched or feeling like we’re not partnering with them.”
Richardson said the work of Southern Command is increasingly related to humanitarian response due to climate change disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes. They’re also dealing with heightened illicit drug trades– noting that metric tons of cocaine intercepted by the U.S. “more than doubled” between 2019 and 2020.
As a woman who broke through numerous glass ceilings in the military, Richardson said she strives to represent her demographic and make them proud and quipped, “you can get in there and hook and jab with the rest of them.”
How to use your phone’s privacy-protection tools
By J.D. Biersdorfer, The New York Times Company
Concerned about how your data is being used by apps and websites? Apple’s iOS 15 and Google’s Android 12 operating systems beefed up their privacy controls this year to give you more warnings — and options — when a site or service wants to use personal information like location or browser clicks.
Here’s a quick guide to those settings.
System Settings
In iOS or Android, open the Settings app by tap (or by voice) and select Privacy. You’ll find several screens, menus and switches for restricting access to the phone’s hardware (like the microphone) and software (like your contacts list) on an app-by-app basis. Android 12 includes a privacy dashboard to show what apps have been up to, as well as shortcuts to managing the information that Google collects and stores in one’s Google Account.
If you are curious, Apple and Google have posted statements about how they use your data. Keep in mind that blocking web trackers and location information can make your free apps work differently, and many news and cultural sites use tracking software. But if you want more control over your information, here are some specific categories to hit.
Location
Your phone’s location services feature can pinpoint your whereabouts on a map, which is vital for things like providing driving directions. However, in recent versions of iOS and Android, you can share an approximate location instead of a precise one for slightly more privacy.
On an iOS 15 device, open the Settings app and go to Privacy, then to Location Services and then System Services. Here, you can disable or enable location services and control which third-party apps (including Google’s software) can use your coordinates — or when they have permission to use that information. Scroll all the way down the list and select System Services to see how the iPhone uses your location, like collecting your “significant locations” such as your home address; you can turn this off or wipe the history if you find it invasive.
On a phone running Android 12, open the Settings app and tap Location to open the controls and to see which apps have permission to use your location. Tap Location Services to get to more settings; you can also manage the Location History setting that records your wanderings. (Google’s business model includes serving up customized ads and services based on your personal information, so your user experience may be affected.)
Apps and Ads
Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature warns you when an app wants to monitor your online activity, typically for the purpose of targeted advertising. In iOS 15 Settings, tap Privacy and then Tracking to get to the controls. (While Apple’s own advertising platform claims not to share personally identifiable data with others, you can turn off those ads in the Apple Advertising area of the Privacy settings.)
In Android 12, open the Settings and select Privacy to get to a slew of controls, including the Ads option for avoiding targeted ads by deleting one’s Advertising ID. And this month, Google announced that Android will automatically turn off permissions for apps you haven’t used in awhile.
Web
Browsers have been used for decades to track you through cookies and other code that observes your activity for use in marketing and advertising. (Safari’s Private Browsing and Chrome’s Incognito mode keep a surfing session from being stored, but these aren’t much help against browser trackers.)
Apple’s Safari browser includes tools to block tracking; go to Settings, then Safari, and scroll down to the Privacy & Security to make adjustments. The settings for Google’s Chrome browser have a Privacy and Security section, too, where you can request that sites do not track you, although some do anyway.
Switching to a privacy-focused browser app like Brave or DuckDuckGo is another way to ditch many web trackers. DuckDuckGo recently announced its own App Tracking Protection Tool and an email protection feature for the Android edition of its DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser; these are in a public testing phase.
In some messages, advertisers may use a “tracking pixel” — a tiny hidden image that reports back to the sender when you open the message (among other things). Apple’s iOS 15 includes its own tool to help block mail trackers. To enable it, go to Settings, then to Mail, select Privacy Protection and tap on Protect Mail Activity.
In the Gmail app for Android or iOS, you can stop images from automatically loading and squealing on your activity. Just tap open the Menu icon in the top-left corner, choose Settings, then your account name, and in the Images area choose the “Ask before displaying external images …” option. And you can always block or unsubscribe from unwanted mailing-list messages.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
