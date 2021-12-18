News
Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees
SEATTLE — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.
The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers.
In an internal company announcement, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate “comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.”
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal, who is vaccinated, told the newspaper he still wants “to encourage every one of our workforce to get vaccinated.”
Pointing to how critical vaccination is for hope of a global air travel recovery, Deal added that “the world, and the airline industry, will recover under vaccination.”
Boeing’s statement cited “over 92% of the company’s U.S.-based workforce having registered as being fully vaccinated or having received a religious or medical accommodation.”
That means 8%, or about 10,000, U.S. employees could have been under threat to lose their jobs under the mandate.
News
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.
The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.
Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule.
The case was consolidated before the Cincinnati-based 6th circuit, which is dominated by Republican-appointed judges. Of the two ruling in favor of the OSHA mandate, one was appointed by a Democratic president and the other by a Republican. The dissenting judge was appointed by former President Donald Trump.
“Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” Judge Julia Smith Gibbons wrote in her majority opinion.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the order.
“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” she said.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who also is chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said in a Twitter message Friday that he was confident the mandate could be stopped.
The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly tests for the coronavirus. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.
News
$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home
JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence — but they say this isn’t the first time for the home.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with the Joplin Police Department arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts.
At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total estimated value of $60,000 (pictured below).
Back in September of 2020, however, JPD served a search warrant at the same house and recovered 24 catalytic converters.
The resident, 58-year-old Pamela Sims of Joplin, is believed to have unlawfully purchased the converters which were presumed to be stolen originally.
Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office against Sims for the following:
- Information required for Catalytic Converter transactions (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Licenses required for certain businesses (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Stealing (Class D Felony)
JPD considers this investigation ongoing still and may release further details.
The Joplin Police Department recognizes that catalytic-converter thefts are an ongoing issue and we ask that anyone with information related to persons who are stealing or dealing in stolen catalytic converters to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.
News
Exclusive: Police officer recalls taking down Maryland Heights gunman
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Earlier this week, 32-year-old Michael Honkomp pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting death of his co-worker at Maryland Heights Community Center in February 2020.
FOX 2’s Mike Colombo spoke exclusively with the police officer who confronted Honkomp at the scene. Maryland Heights Officer Larry Jerrod described the firefight that ended the threat and prevented a tragic situation from becoming much worse.
“He basically just looked at me with a blank stare,” Jerrod said. “I was like, wow, this guy has no emotion. I could see no life in his eyes. I tell him again, ‘Drop it.’”
“As soon as I yelled that second command, I’m taking fire,” Jerrod continued.
Bullets were flying, glass was breaking — and Jerrod knew Feb. 24, 2020, might be his last night on the job.
“I literally thought about my family. Am I going to make it to see them again? I didn’t know. I honestly didn’t know,” Jerrod said. “The training kicked in, and it was just like shooting back at that moment. Once I return fire, he starts moving, I start moving.”
“At that point, I start looking for cover, concealment, anything to put something between us like a barrier,” he continued. “There was nothing, just all glass. It was scary. It felt like an eternity that I was there. It was no more than a couple minutes, but it literally felt like ten years. It felt like it was just going on forever.”
Jerrod described a moment of eerie quiet inside the Maryland Heights Community Center before he made his move on gunman Honkomp.
“You can literally hear him trying to reload. You hear a magazine drop, hit the ground,” he said. “At that moment, I’m frantically running down the hallway like, ‘No, I’m not letting you reload and get the opportunity to keep shooting.’”
Jerrod said he managed to shoot the gun out of Honkomp’s hand.
“That moment was the first time he actually spoke to me, and he was like, ‘Kill me,’” said Jerrod. “In my mind, I’m like this is not what I’m here to do. I just want to make sure you’re done shooting at me.”
The terror was over, but Jerrod now faced a new adversary — grief. He was told Honkomp shot and killed Maria Lucas prior to their firefight.
“It put me in a completely different place, a dark place,” Jerrod said.
He said he’s thankful for the support from his friends, family, and the police department.
“They helped me come out of that dark place and basically helped me understand that without me, he probably could’ve hurt other people or hurt himself,” said Jerrod.
Jerrod said despite the challenges he’s faced in his three years of being a police officer, he wants to continue making his community safer.
“It gets scary at times. I’m not even going to lie to you. It’s a scary job. But somebody has to do it, so why not me?”
