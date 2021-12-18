Connect with us

Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings
Here is the Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings. Please note that this does not take into account any games played in the first week of the regular season.

1. Malden Catholic

2. Andover

3. BC High

4. Lynn English

5. Newton North

6. Central Catholic

7. Mansfield

8. St. Mary’s

9. Burke

10. Tech Boston

11. Taunton

12. Brookline

13. Latin Academy

14. Brockton

15. Cambridge

16. Everett

17. Beverly

18. New Mission

19. St. John’s Prep

20. Lawrence

21. Natick

22. Dracut

23. Scituate

24. Whitman-Hanson

25. Newburyport

Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes finally got the case Friday afternoon after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.

The eight men and four women on the jury began their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning to decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. If convicted on all counts, Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in prison.

In his final attempt to persuade the jury to acquit, Holmes lawyer Kevin Downey likened her final days running a then-reeling Theranos to a captain valiantly trying to save a sinking ship.

Had Holmes committed any crimes, she would have been scurrying to jump overboard like a scared rat, Downey, told jurors as he wrapped up roughly five hours of closing arguments. Federal prosecutors spent three hours Thursday explaining why the jury should convict her.

Referring to a 2016 turning point that threatened to ruin Theranos, Downey asked the jury: “Did she leave? No she stayed. Why? Because she believed in this technology.”

As he did Thursday, Downey again depicted Holmes as a well-meaning entrepreneur who never stopped trying to perfect Theranos’ blood-testing technology and use it to improve health care.

“She believed she was building a technology that would change the world,” Downey proclaimed Friday.

Federal prosecutor John Bostic offered a rebuttal, arguing that Holmes made her attempts to salvage Theranos under intense scrutiny that gave her few other options. He cited evidence to argue that she consistently sought to deceive people whenever she thought she could get away with her alleged ruse.

“At so many forks in the road, she chose the wrong path,” Bostic said.

Bostic’s rebuttal echoed many of the themes touched upon in Thursday’s arguments, when fellow prosecutor Jeffrey Schenk cast Holmes as a charlatan who brazenly lied to become rich and famous. Those purported goals were achieved in 2014 when Holmes became a media sensation with an estimated fortune of $4.5 billion based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

The trial revolves around allegations that Holmes duped investors, business partners and patients about Theranos’ technology. She repeatedly claimed that the company’s new testing device could scan for hundreds of diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of a needle stuck in a vein.

The concept was so compelling that Theranos and Holmes were able to raise more than $900 million, some of that from billionaire investors such as media magnate Rupert Murdoch and software titan Larry Ellison. The Palo Alto, California, company also negotiated potentially lucrative deals with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway. Holmes soon began to grace national magazine covers as a wunderkind.

Unknown to most people outside Theranos, the company’s blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients who took the tests.

After the flaws were exposed in 2015 and 2016, Theranos eventually collapsed. The Justice Department filed its criminal case in 2018.

“People lost money,” Downey acknowledged Friday. “That is a bad event and a failure on (Holmes’) part.” But, he added, none of it was criminal.

Downey told the jury that Holmes didn’t realize the scope of the problems until a Theranos laboratory director informed her in March 2016 that the company had to invalidate 60,000 of its past blood tests.

Had Holmes thought any crimes been committed, Downey posited, she would have tried to cover them up and perhaps sell some of her stock. Not only did she never sell a share, Downey said, she continued to try to salvage the company. Her turnaround efforts included ousting Theranos’ chief operating officer, Sunny Balwani, who also had been her lover.

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified
Four officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department connected to a fatal police shooting have been identified.

Officers Scott Ferguson, Ray Shepard, Ryan Paine and Thorin Fash are on administrative leave per department policy following the Dec. 10 shooting in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to a police news release on Friday.

'Lost Daughter' a complex, dark drama about motherhood

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

‘Lost Daughter’ a complex, dark drama about motherhood
“The Lost Daughter”

Rated R. At the Landmark Kendall Square.

Grade: B

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) plays a vacationing mother, professor and writer on a solo visit to a Greek island in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directing debut “The Lost Daughter.” The film is based on the 2008 book by Elena Ferrante, although Gyllenhaal has made changes, including the nationality of the protagonist and the setting. The protagonist’s name is Leda (Englishwoman Colman) a very loaded nomenclature in Greek mythology. Leda is greeted at the door to the small flat she will inhabit for the summer by American expat handyman Lyle (a deliciously creepy Ed Harris). At the beach, she meets a young English-speaking beach attendant, who works at the attached, beach-front restaurant in the summers. Thus far, the set-up recalls any number of horror films. Leda has the beach to herself and reads and dozes blissfully until a large extended and eventually menacing family arrives and takes up residence. Leda becomes a spectator and eventually a friendly acquaintance, especially after she finds the lost daughter of the beautiful young wife and mother Nina (Dakota Johnson).

Leda has two grown daughters of her own, and we will learn that she left them with her mother and her estranged husband when they were very young (4 and 6) to run away with an older professor (played by Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard) and to pursue her dream of being a writer.

Nina is a bikini-clad temptress with a tough-looking husband, who arrives at the beach one day by powerboat (a perfect, tough-guy entrance). Nina also has a young lover. She plays a dangerous game. Nina’s preschool age daughter Elena has a life-size baby doll named Nani that she loves.

In a moment fraught with psychological and dramatic implications, Leda steals Elena’s doll and takes it to her flat. At the same time, Lyle runs into Leda at a local restaurant and tries to pick her up unsuccessfully. In flashbacks, Leda is played by Irishwoman Jessie Buckley (TV’s “Fargo”). Gyllenhaal chooses to open the film with a bloody flash forward and then backtracking in time, a tiresome device. In one flashback, a terrified Leda calls out for one of her daughters, who has gone missing. Since the older Leda tells people she has two daughters we assume that the missing little one was found. Colman is one of the greatest actors of her generation. But Leda is a relatively minor and at times intensely introspective and solipsistic role. Leda is haunted by her abandonment of her daughters. But most mothers – and other sympathetic parties – will probably understand her motivation and forgive her. Nina, on whom Leda has projected aspects of herself, seems to be up to the “crushing responsibility” of being a mother, even if Leda doesn’t think so. “The Lost Daughter” explores the mysteries and complexities of mothers and daughters and leaves a lot to our interpretation. Some may find filling in the blanks fascinating. Others may prefer less blankness.

(“The Lost Daughter” contains sexually suggestive scenes, nudity and profanity)

