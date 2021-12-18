Celebrities
Britney Spears Getting Sam Asghari & Sons ‘Best Presents Ever’ For Christmas
Stockings are going to be stuffed full at Britney Spears’ house this upcoming Christmas, as she now has access to her estimated $56 million fortune for the first time in over 13 years.
Britney Spears, 40, is making up for lost time when it comes to her Christmas shopping this year! After being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, with no access to her massive fortune, Britney is free and has complete control over her life and her finances. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to Britney that she is not holding back when it comes to spending on those she loves, including her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
“Britney has been doing a ton of Christmas shopping for Sam and the boys. She prefers to shop at actual stores, as opposed to buying her gifts online. She wants to get Sam and her two sons the best presents ever to show them how much they truly mean to mean to her,” a source close to the pop princess said, adding, “what she really wants more than anything is to see huge smiles on all of their faces when they are opening up their gifts this year.”
So, what is Britney asking for Santa to bring her this upcoming Christmas? “Britney is telling everyone that she does not want anything from any of them in return because she has everything that she has ever wanted already.” Needless to say, Santa’s hunky helper, Sam — who proposed to Britney on November 12 after dating for five years — has something already in mind. “Britney’s friends know that Sam has something super special planned out for her this year, but he isn’t telling them what,” the source told HollywoodLife.
Shortly after Britney’s conservatorship was terminated, she shared a video on Instagram of her gorgeous Christmas tree. It is clear, however, that there are some members of the Spears’ family that will not be hanging stockings for this year — namely her estranged dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30. As those who follow the situation know, Britney has cut all ties with most members of her biological family after the conservatorship ended — especially her mother and father. Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn, is releasing a tell-all autobiography entitled Things I Should’ve Said in January 2021. Britney voiced her disapproval of her sister’s tell-all on Instagram.
Celebrities
J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos
Jenny from the Block! J.Lo sported an old school look on Friday, showing off her perfect abs in a new Instagram photo.
Jennifer Lopez shared a throwback style on Friday to her Instagram, looking every bit “Jenny From the Block” with a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and Timberland-style boots from DSW. The “On the Floor” singer wore her brunette locks back in a tousled low ponytail with sexy strands falling around her face, pushing her sweatpants down and revealing her rock hard abs for the pic. “Ready for the weekend,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo, wishing everyone a “Happy Friday” in the process.
The songstress had another all-star moment recently when she made an appearance on the season 21 finale of The Voice on Tuesday. The mother-of-two wowed the crowd with a stunning performance of her new hit single “On My Way,” aka the new track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me.
Naturally, the “Let’s Go Loud” singer looked gorgeous in white gown with a thigh-high slit and a matching cape. During the performance, she effortlessly walked up a set of stairs to guitarist Lukas Nelson, singing the notes like the true angelic star she is.
Jennifer performed “On My Way” for the first time during the Global Citizen Live concert in Sept. 2021, also taking the the stage again during the American Music Awards in Nov. 2021 to perform the single. She stunning in a nude corset dress as she belted out her touching lyrics, during that performance, cementing her style icon status in the process.
Marry Me is set to be the perfect Valentine’s Day film, with movie stars Jennifer and Owen Wilson as musical superstar Kat Valdez and math teacher Charlie Gilbert, respectively. Their characters agree to marry and then get to know each other after Jennifer, post-breakup from fellow music stat Bastian (played by Maluma), desperately picks him out of a crowd one night, and an unlikely romance then begins to blossom between them.
J.Lo has had her own fairytale experience when it comes to her romantic life, reuniting with past love Ben Affleck, after 17 years apart. After coming back together May 2021, they’ve basically been inseparable, making their red carpet debut as a reunited couple at the Venice Film Festival in Sept. 2021.
Celebrities
Ben Affleck Says His ‘Life Is Better’ When He’s Around His Children: ‘I’m Happier’
Ben Affleck may love being in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but it’s his children that truly make him feel ‘happier’ in life.
“I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, ‘What was your dad like?’ and that is when I will know what my life was worth,” Ben Affleck, 49, said on the Dec. 17 episode of Good Morning America, while admitting that his “life is better” when he’s around his three children — 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel — whom he parents with ex Jennifer Garner.
“The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids,” Ben said, as he shared how his children’s opinions of him are what matter the most. Throughout his 25-year career, Ben has always been open and honest about the struggles he’s endured in life, including alcoholism, but he’s a firm believer in second chances.
“I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don’t know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That’s the truth,” he said, before adding, “There aren’t enough movies, there isn’t enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy.”
And for Ben, who rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez just a few months ago, it’s family that fulfills him. “My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids,” he told GMA. “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are.”
Earlier this week, Ben came under fire for sharing on the Howard Stern Show that his marriage issues with Jennifer Garner, 49, were “part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.”
“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said during the interview, but he later clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 15, saying, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”
Clearly, Ben’s children — as well as their opinions about him — do mean a lot to him.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Has ‘No Plans’ To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn
Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list.
Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.
“Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music,” a source close to Britney said, adding, “She even has been listening to her own Christmas songs. She feels like she has been reborn herself.”
As fans know, Britney recently regained her freedom after being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, where she was forced to follow strict guidelines set forth by her father, Jamie, and caretakers, who oversaw her day-to-day activities, as well as her finances. After a Los Angeles, California, judge terminated the conservatorship on November 12, Britney has been calling out her family on social media for their alleged wrong doings and has expressed her anger towards her family on multiple occasions. Although her mom tried to spend Thanksgiving with Britney after the conservatorship ended, Britney shot down her mother’s attempts to see her.
Luckily for Britney — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with boyfriend of five years, Sam — all of that is now behind her and she is free to do whatever she wants this Christmas. “Britney’s been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she’s wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of,” the source said.
Britney Spears Getting Sam Asghari & Sons ‘Best Presents Ever’ For Christmas
Longtime leader of Planned Parenthood in Minnesota announces departure
Shorthanded Celtics fall to Golden State, 111-107
Nuggets soar past Hawks behind Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic
J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos
Boston Herald preseason EMass Top 25 boys basketball rankings
Is MicroStrategy Considering Lending Their Bitcoin To Generate Yield? WHY?
Sportswear Giant Adidas Swooshes In On NFTs, Launches Collection
Ben Affleck Says His ‘Life Is Better’ When He’s Around His Children: ‘I’m Happier’
Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud case heads to the jury
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You