Britney Spears Has ‘No Plans’ To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list.
Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.
“Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music,” a source close to Britney said, adding, “She even has been listening to her own Christmas songs. She feels like she has been reborn herself.”
As fans know, Britney recently regained her freedom after being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, where she was forced to follow strict guidelines set forth by her father, Jamie, and caretakers, who oversaw her day-to-day activities, as well as her finances. After a Los Angeles, California, judge terminated the conservatorship on November 12, Britney has been calling out her family on social media for their alleged wrong doings and has expressed her anger towards her family on multiple occasions. Although her mom tried to spend Thanksgiving with Britney after the conservatorship ended, Britney shot down her mother’s attempts to see her.
Luckily for Britney — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with boyfriend of five years, Sam — all of that is now behind her and she is free to do whatever she wants this Christmas. “Britney’s been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she’s wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of,” the source said.
The Nets announced Irving will not play in home games at the Barclays Center or two road games at Madison Square Garden, but he will be eligible to play in select road games once he tests negative for Covid-19 and gets back into shape, sources told ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Yolo / BACKGRID
The Nets made the decision to bring Irving back after the team lost seven fully vaccinated players including James Harden after they tested positive for Covid-19.
Kevin Durant will not play Saturday due to right ankle soreness, according to ESPN.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement on Friday. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.
“We look forward to Kyrie’s return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court.”
Earlier this month, a source close to Irving said he would consider taking a plant-based Covid-19 injection if one is approved by the FDA.
The Jonas Brothers stopped by the White House for a special TikTok-esque team-up with President Joe Biden to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.
The Jonas Brothers came to the White House on Friday for a special visit as they teamed up with President Joe Biden for their hilarious take on a recent viral TikTok video where people are discussing president “Byron” and getting vaccinated. The funny video starts with Joe Jonas going “bing bong!” before Nick mouths, “Are you vaccinated?” Then, Kevin pops out of a box and says, “Yes sir!”
The clip then returns to Nick who asks, “Who’s the president, man? Who’s the president?” to which Joe replies, “Byron!” before Kevin, repeats, “Byron!”
The brothers then end the video with Joe asking, “What do you want to tell Joe Biden right now?” Kevin and Nick then do their take on the viral reply: “What’s up baby! Take me out to dinner.” After they finish imitating the original video, Kevin breaks character and asks, “Did we get it?” and the camera then pans to the president, who was “taping” the video, as he says, “We got it!”
What’s more, POTUS himself commented on Nick’s Instagram share of the video, writing, “It’s pronounced Biden guys — thanks for stopping by!”
The move is part of a concerted effort on behalf of the White House to get more people vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on — perhaps now more intensely due to the Omicron variant. Over the summer, the White House brought teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo to help encourage young people to get vaccinated. The “Drivers License” singer looked stunning in a pink-and-black-patterned tweed skirt and jacket and helped spread a very important message in the prevention of the coronavirus.
During her visit, Olivia spoke at a press conference about the importance of vaccines, also thanking the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and reporters for helping her get the word out. “I’m beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she said. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”
Michelle Pfeiffer has been married to her TV producer hubby for 28 years! Before David E. Kelley, she was married one other time. Find out more about the star’s husband and ex here!
Michelle Pfeiffer is a Hollywood icon! The 63-year-old movie star has oozed glamour and glitz since she started turning heads as a beauty pageant winner in Southern California. After agents quickly took notice of the blonde bombshell, Michelle was cast in Grease 2, where she showcased both her acting and singing talents. But it was her breakout role in 1983’s Scarface as gangster girlfriend Elvira Hancock opposite Al Pacino that really put her on the map. After huge box office hits like The Witches of Eastwick, Michelle would go on to earn back-to-back Academy Award nominations for Dangerous Liaisons and The Fabulous Baker Boys.
Alongside her success in Tinseltown, Michelle found a winning streak with her husband David E. Kelley. The actress has been married to the TV producer/ writer for 28 years! Before David, she had one other husband, ex Peter Horton. Find out more about David and Peter here!
Peter Horton
Michelle met her first husband, Peter, in an acting class in Los Angeles. They were married in a small wedding in Santa Monica in 1981, just months before she found out she won the lead role in Grease 2. Peter himself would find parts in St. Elsewhere, Eight is Enough and Dallas. He had some luck on the big screen too, starring in the Stephen King adaptation of Children of the Corn, alongside a young Linda Hamilton. His breakthrough came when he was cast in the popular TV drama Thirtysomething in 1987.
The couple would even work together when Peter directed her in a 1985 made-for-TV movie called One Too Many, where she played the high school girlfriend of an alcoholic jock. Aside from helping guide her career, Michelle also credits Peter for “saving” her from a “breatharianism” cult, which believed humans could live as plants on air and sunlight alone, per her 2013 interview with The Sunday Telegraph. Peter was doing research at the time on a movie about another alleged cult, the Moonies, when the couple began discussing her experiences. “We were talking with an ex-Moonie and he was describing the psychological manipulation, and I just clicked,” she told the outlet. “I was in one.”
The pair would eventually split in 1988. “I married Peter at a very young age,” Michelle told Parade in 2012, revealing why the marriage failed. “I’m not the same person I was then. I forget I was even married before.” Peter has gone on to have success directing several TV shows like The Wonder Years and producing such hits as Grey’s Anatomy.
David E. Kelley
Eight months after Michelle adopted her daughter, Claudia Rose, she walked down the aisle with David in 1993. Claudia was even christened at the wedding! While Michelle is incredibly talented in front of the camera, her better half is no slouch behind it, as he has 11 Emmy Awards to prove it. The uber TV producer and creator has lent his magic touch to such hit series as L.A. Law,The Practice, Ally McBeal and Chicago Hope. More recently he has produced Pretty Little Lies, Goliath and Nine Perfect Strangers.
Michelle appeared adamant about not mixing her personal life with her professional one on her second go at marriage. “I’ve seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they’re filing for divorce,” she told The New Yorker. She and David did try their hand at one project together, however, when he wrote the adapted screenplay form1996’s To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday, which starred Michelle alongside Peter Gallagher.
In August 1994, Michelle and David welcomed son, John Henry. The actress has publicly gushed about David being an incredible father to both John and Claudia. “I chose really well with David. I got really lucky,” she told Parade. And the pair are still going strong. In 2020, Michele shared a heartfelt Instagram post to mark her anniversary with the Big Little Lies producer. “My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions,” she wrote.