Published

51 seconds ago

on

Burned body found in North St. Louis vehicle
ST. LOUIS–A man wanted for an apparently random fatal shooting in Jefferson County is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Stevenson used a 9mm handgun to shoot James Rhodes in the back of his head on October 29 in Imperial and was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action last month.

Eureka Police took Stevenson into custody Thursday after that department said Stevenson was walking along Fox Creek Road late Thursday afternoon, stopped at a home and asked people inside for a ride to the Lake of the Ozarks. They instead gave him a ride to the Super 8 Motel. Police say when they were called to the motel to check on his welfare, he gave them a bogus name. Eureka Police Lt. Mike Werges said once the officers had his real name and date of birth, they located the outstanding murder warrant and placed him under arrest before transporting him to Jefferson County authorities in Hillsboro.

4 mins ago

December 18, 2021

ST. LOUIS–A man wanted for an apparently random fatal shooting in Jefferson County is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Stevenson used a 9mm handgun to shoot James Rhodes in the back of his head on October 29 in Imperial and was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action last month.

Eureka Police took Stevenson into custody Thursday after that department said Stevenson was walking along Fox Creek Road late Thursday afternoon, stopped at a home and asked people inside for a ride to the Lake of the Ozarks. They instead gave him a ride to the Super 8 Motel. Police say when they were called to the motel to check on his welfare, he gave them a bogus name. Eureka Police Lt. Mike Werges said once the officers had his real name and date of birth, they located the outstanding murder warrant and placed him under arrest before transporting him to Jefferson County authorities in Hillsboro.

According to the probable cause statement filed by the Sheriff’s office in November, authorities said they believed Stevenson was a danger to the community because he “shot and killed a person, seemingly at random, as there have been no prior ties found between the victim and suspect.”

Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire

8 mins ago

December 18, 2021

Three victims identified in deadly Granite City fire
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Officials have released the names of the two men and one woman who died in yesterday’s fatal fire in Granite City. Officials say 46-year-old Kimberly Wyatt, 45-year-old Joseph Calame, Sr., and 35-year-old Kyle Francis were killed.

Four others were injured in the apartment fire at East 23rd Street and Kate Street. Several people jumped from the second story of the burning building.

There were 15 people who got out of the seven-unit building. Only two of them were children. None of them are in critical condition.

The American Red Cross was on the scene offering help to survivors.  

Several of the victims say they lost everything in the fire just days before Christmas.

The Illinois State Firemarshalls office will be conducting an investigation into the fire. Firefighters have not yet determined where the fire started in the building. The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families are notified of the deaths.

Principal of Boulder's Fairview High retires after spending semester on leave during investigation of lawsuit's claims

11 mins ago

December 18, 2021

Principal of Boulder's Fairview High retires after spending semester on leave during investigation of lawsuit's claims
Fairview High School Principal Don Stensrud will retire at the end of the year, months after the Boulder Valley School District launched an investigation into his actions in the wake of a lawsuit filed by two former students who said he failed to protect them from sexual harassment and abuse.

Stensrud, who has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 10, chose to retire after the investigation concluded, said Randy Barber, a district spokesman. Barber said the results of the investigation would not be made public because of the pending lawsuit.

A letter announcing the retirement was sent Thursday night to students and their parents by officials from the Boulder Valley School District. Terry Gillach, who was appointed interim principal when Stensrud was placed on leave, will continue leading Fairview for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, the letter said.

The district will conduct a national search for a new principal, and district officials will meet with students and parents after the winter break to receive input on what qualities they want in a new principal.

Efforts Friday to reach Stensrud and his lawyer, David Beller, were unsuccessful.

Stensrud, who worked for the Boulder Valley School District for 22 years, has been under scrutiny for his actions since 2019, when Fairview’s former star quarterback Aidan Atkinson was accused of sexually assaulting multiple students.

Boulder police investigated Stensrud for obstructing their investigation into the sexual assault allegations after the principal stopped them from interviewing the quarterback.

