Celtics Notebook: Five Celtics enter health and safety protocol

With the omicron COVID variant on the rise across the world, let alone the NBA, it’s not a surprise that the Celtics were hit by their most widespread absence of the season Friday night.

Five Celtics — Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser — were placed in health and safety protocols following testing during the morning shootaround, and thus missed Friday night’s game against Golden State. In addition, Dennis Schroder missed the game with a non-COVID-related illness.

It was Horford’s second time this season in protocol.

As a result Ime Udoka started Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Romeo Langford, and planned to go even smaller than usual against the best small-ball lineup in the NBA.

“I wouldn’t say frustrating. It’s something everybody is playing through,” said the Celtics coach. “You’ve seen Chicago, and Brooklyn and other teams hit with that. It’s something we’ve been trying to avoid, but it seems inevitable at times for everybody. You have to tinker with the lineups at times, but we have other guys who are able and we’ll increase those minutes. Nothing else you can do. We have 11 healthy bodies.”

Chicago set a record, and had two games postponed, after placing 10 players in protocol earlier this week. Josh Richardson returned to the Celtics lineup against Golden State after missing the previous two games while in health and safety protocol.

Overall seven players, at different times, have missed time to COVID protocols, including Brown early in training camp.

The league has tightened restrictions regarding testing and mask wearing, and none too soon.

“Just being more diligent,” said Udoka. “Our surroundings and the mask wearing is a big thing, who you’re with outside of the building off the court, and that’s pretty much it. We’re trying to follow the protocols of the league and be more strict with what we’re doing. We’re impacted, it’s hit us like the rest of the league — something we’ve all had to adapt to and adjust to. It is what it is. We have healthy bodies and other guys get opportunities.”

Udoka disagreed, however, that the league got too comfortable, allowing arenas to return to full capacity.

“Other than the fans coming back, it’s been pretty normal in the building and with what we’ve done,” he said. “For vaccinated and unvaccinated players we have some stricter rules. Other than the fans I think we’ve been pretty similar with the testing and mask wearing and strict rules we have. Omicron is a different thing that doesn’t have to do with fans in the building. It’s a new variant that’s come along and has affected people differently.”

Smaller ball

If the Celtics had to pick an opponent to go smaller against, Golden State would certainly have been that team with its lightening perimeter attack.

Bizarrely, in Horford, Grant Williams, Parker and Hernangomez, the Celtics lost their top four power forwards.

“It felt like we got hit with our 4s pretty hard, obviously Al our starting 4, Grant, Juancho, Jabari and Sam Hauser,” said Udoka. “Those last three that I mentioned would obviously have gotten more opportunity with Al and Grant out. Tonight is a night where we can play a lot of small ball anyway. Josh, Aaron, Romeo will get increased minutes and things we’ve done all year, tinkered with lineups and going small at times, it fits with Golden State tonight. Not to downplay the guys that are out but it’s something we can easily adjust to.”

No hardship

For now, anyway, the Celtics don’t plan to add a player via the hardship exemption.

“No. It all just happened today,” said Udoka. “We still have 11 able bodies and I think some of the teams that are going through that have lost more people. Chicago is a high number and even Brooklyn being seven or eight. We have five out as of now and obviously hope to get Dennis back with a non-COVID illness. We haven’t discussed that.”