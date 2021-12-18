News
Colorado Board of Education wants to resume state tests and ratings
The Colorado Board of Education recommended Thursday resuming full statewide testing and using those results to restart accountability ratings, but state lawmakers ultimately will decide what the system looks like next year.
The State Board weighed in as key Democratic lawmakers are considering legislation that would provide a transition period before schools face the full consequences of low student performance.
In a special meeting Thursday morning, the board approved three resolutions recommending that full state testing begin again this spring and that the accountability ratings resume for schools and districts. The resolutions also included details for creating a transitional year in which the ratings would have lower stakes for schools and districts.
The legislature will have final say in making these changes this session as they are part of state law, but the board approved the plan to show lawmakers what they support. The accountability system has been on pause during the pandemic. The last ratings were issued in 2019.
Read more at Chalkbeat Colorado.
Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit news organization covering education issues. For more, visit chalkbeat.org/co.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 15: Playoff outlook dicey for those without Chiefs
UPDATE: 12:02 p.m. Saturday
The opening week of the fantasy playoffs has begun, and the only certainty is that folks facing the Kansas City Chiefs’ stars are in a world of hurt.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have already posted huge numbers in their Thursday night comeback against the Chargers. But fantasy victory is still several days away because of the COVID rescheduling of three games.
The good news is that, with Raiders-Browns moved to Monday and Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams shifted to Tuesday, there is more time for the dozens of currently sidelined players to make it through COVID protocols. The bad news: there are literally DOZENS of impactful players in limbo.
For now, we’ll focus on players who have been ruled out. That list includes Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Browns RB Kareem Hunt, Patriots RB Damien Harris, Seattle RB Alex Collins, Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, Giants QB Daniel Jones and WFT QB Taylor Heinicke.
The most significant “questionable” player right now is Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson, who is nursing an injured ankle. He is said to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against Green Bay. The same holds for Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, who is hoping to play Monday night in Chicago.
In Miami, the Dolphins’ top two running backs, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, have been taken off the COVID list and cleared to play, which is bad news for folks who grabbed Duke Johnson off waivers earlier this week.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:58 a.m. Wednesday
Playoff time is here. And whether you’re playing the next two or three weeks for your league championship, or to avoid the cellar, you’re about to make the most critical lineup calls of the season.
Just because you took star players in the first rounds of the draft in late August doesn’t mean you should start them in this third week of December.
Case in point: It would have seemed blasphemous back in the summer, but it IS possible that the top two quarterbacks in fantasy should be left on your bench in the playoff opener. That’s right, the Chiefs’ all-world Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
Bench Mahomes? Seems rash, but he’s going against the Chargers’ No. 5 pass defense on Thursday night, and he has thrown multiple TD passes only twice in the past two months. He has had three games with a goose egg in that department. Not quite MVP numbers.
Allen looked great last week in the Bills’ comeback in Tampa Bay, at least until he injured his foot. He’s listed as questionable against a not-terrible Carolina defense. But what’s really questionable is how much a not-full-speed Allen can help fantasy owners if he’s not running much.
If you’re feeling especially frisky, there are three QBs you can find on waivers that have a very good chance to surpass the big two this week. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa (vs. Jets), the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Falcons) and … yes … even the Bears’ Justin Fields going against that not-very-vaunted Vikings defense.
Here are some other headliners that might be properly set aside on your bench this week:
Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys RB) — Zeke hasn’t been himself for some time because of various injuries and has seen reduced duty, even in last week’s key game in Washington. He has reached the end zone in only two of his past eight games. His teammate, Tony Pollard, might be a better bet if he returns from a foot injury as expected against the Giants.
Saquon Barkley (Giants RB) — The oft-injured New York star had a season-best 64 yards last week and his first touchdown since Oct. 3. But the Giants’ offensive line is still a mess, and the Dallas defense they are facing this week is getting more dominant each week.
Austin Ekeler (Chargers RB) — He’s one of the three best RBs this season, averaging more than one touchdown a game. But his ankle injury, combined with his early Thursday game, means Ekeler might not be 100 percent against the improved Chiefs defense. Coach Brandon Staley says he expects Ekeler to play, but be ready to move quickly if he cannot.
Terry McLaurin (Washington WR) — The WFT’s best receiver went catchless last week after being injured against Dallas, but he has been a non-entity lately. Only 73 yards over the past three games combined, and it’s not certain who will be playing quarterback this week against the Eagles.
D.J. Moore (Panthers WR) — Here’s another top pass catcher who has been hurt by his team’s uncertain quarterbacking. He has only one TD catch in the past nine games, not likely to change with Carolina going up against a now-desperate Bills defense.
Russell Wilson (Seahawks QB) — Speaking of uncertain quarterbacking, the Seattle star has been a little better recently after an ugly return from his finger injury. While he has a pair of TD passes in each of his past three games, he’s got Aaron Donald and the Rams chasing him this week. It could get ugly again for Mr. Ciara.
SITTING STARS
Seattle RB Rashaad Penny had a career day last week against Houston, but he won’t repeat that against the Rams. … Don’t expect the Seahawks’ receiving duo of Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf to do well, either, especially the latter . … Tampa Bay’s run defense will put a wet blanket on the numbers for Saints RB Alvin Kamara, as will the hoarding of TD opportunities by running QB Taysom Hill. … Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris won’t run wild against Tennessee as the desperate Steelers focus on the passing game. …And while Jacksonville RB James Robinson is still a long-term keeper, the Jaguars’ are such an Urban disaster that you can’t start any of their players, even against the almost-as-meager Texans.
MATCHUP GAME
We didn’t like what we saw of the Vikings’ defense late last Thursday night, so we’re thinking Chicago QB Justin Fields, if healthy, and WR Allen Robinson could be fantasy playoff winners on Monday night. … 49ers TE George Kittle has been all-world the past couple of weeks and will be again against Atlanta. So will teammate Brandon Aiyuk. … Houston rookie QB Davis Mills has looked good lately, and might look great against the Jaguars. … Same goes for Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman vs. the Steelers. … And with Miami forced to rely on the passing game this week, look for big games from wideouts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker against the Jets.
INJURY WATCH
Lots of uncertainty about the status of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will be limited by an injured ankle if he plays at all against Green Bay. … Meanwhile, the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is complaining about his injured foot, though he’s still a must-start. … Miami’s top three running backs are all on the COVID list, which means either Duke Johnson or Malcolm Brown could see No. 1 duty against the lowly Jets. … New York, for its part, will get rookie RB Michael Carter back. … Players added to the COVID list include revived Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Jarvis Landry. … Among the long list of questionables: Arizona RB James Conner, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareem Hunt, New England RB Damien Harris, Philly RB Miles Sanders, Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Lions TE T.J. Hockenson, and two quarterbacks: Philly’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we had never heard of Lions RB Craig Reynolds until last weekend, when the rookie recorded 13 touches for 99 yards in his first game off the practice squad. He hails from Kutztown University, a school that has produced hall of famer Andre Reed and little else in terms of NFL talent. But D’Andre Swift could be done for the rest of the season, and Jamaal Williams is still on the COVID list. So, Reynolds could be a last-second option for those going up against Arizona on Sunday. Grab him off the waiver wire, just in case.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chiefs at Chargers (+3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 7
THE SATURDAY PICKS
Raiders at Browns (-6½):
Pick: Browns by 7
Patriots at Colts (-2½):
Pick: Colts by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
Dave Hyde: The games will go on come hell or high COVID positivity rate
Can we play games on Zoom?
Do we rapid test players at halftime?
How will sports look in its second matchup with COVID and its viral brothers, Delta and Omicron?
Because sports are going on. Come hell or high absentee rate, the games and the billion-dollar businesses are going on. The NFL shifted three games where teams had at least 20 players on the COVID list to Monday and Tuesday. In the NBA, star Kevin Durant became the eighth Brooklyn Nets player to enter COVID-19 protocols.
The Florida Panthers suspended play through at least Christmas weekend, as did Colorado and Calgary in the NHL. That’s after the Panthers fielded a virus-diluted team in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
That’s the new normal, next normal, now normal or whatever abnormal adjective you want to place in front of what we’re dealing with in the larger world. The smaller world in sports keeps going against an Omicron variant that is more contagious but apparently less deadly than its viral predecessors, medical information says.
So it isn’t a question of if the games go on. It’s how. The Miami Dolphins, for instance, moved to last season’s lockdown of facilities and practice protocol. Zoom meetings. Split squads. They got running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed back from COVID protocol on Friday.
They’ll play Sunday against the New York Jets (3-10), a toothless team separated by more than quarterback play and December hope. Their strategy on the COVID front was different. The Jets allowed in-person interviews while the Dolphins (6-7) operated on Zoom. Will that matter when available players are listed for Sunday?
Here’s another new question, same as the old viral question: If teams are instituting lock-down behavior against the virus, should they allow fans to flock into full stadiums? And would those thousands of fans put greater society at risk?
Decisions.
In Canada, teams were government-ordered to limit attendance to 50 percent capacity for now. That poses an odd question in the implementation. Which fans get tickets for a particular game? Who gets stuck with the blah opponent?
Decisions, decisions.
One thing for sure: It looks like the leagues will muscle through this for now. Four Heat players wore masks during pre-game warmups Friday night in Orlando. The Toronto Raptors planned to roll out an initiative for fans Saturday called, “Operation Mask Up (Or Out).” It required, “all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”
The political food fight will follow. That’s part of all this, too.
In sports, playoff races might be skewed, pre-game announcements will change betting lines and some teams already are upset. The schedule must be flexibly maintained. The NHL might have a three-week buffer if it opts players out of the upcoming Beijing Olympics due to COVID. Does the NBA push this season again into next season?
It’s already ugly in football. The Las Vegas Raiders, for instance, protested when their game was moved from Saturday to Monday after more than 20 Cleveland Browns were on the reserve COVID list. That changes the look of their following week’s game against division rival Denver.
“Maybe Cleveland should fly [to Las Vegas],” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “That’d make it more fair.”
Fair isn’t the issue. Keeping the games going is. Again, there’s no reason just yet to cancel them if people want to assume the risks. But the manner of keeping them going is odd.
Kyrie Irving, one of three percent of unvaccinated NBA players, was told to stay away from his Nets this season. They just brought him back to field a roster. But due to a New York mandate for vaccinated workers, he can’t play home games. He can only play the remaining 24 road games.
“The emergence of the omicron variant is precisely the type of the change that warrants a flexible response,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
No one wants the seasons to stop. No one will be more flexible than the Goodells in sports to keep the games going.
Denver weather: Sunny, dry and cool on Saturday
Denver’s weather will be sunny, dry and cool on Saturday with a bit of a warmup on the way.
The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will top out at about 44 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will dip to 23 degrees under clear skies.
On Sunday, sunny skies continue and the high temperature will be 58 degrees, according to the forecast. Overnight Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with a low temp around 29 degrees.
Dry and relatively mild weather is expected into the coming week, elevating wildfire concerns on the Eastern Plains, along the Front Range foothills and on the Palmer Divide, according to the weather service.
Monday in Denver skies will be sunny and the high temperature will hit near 57 degrees.
In the mountains, light snow is in the forecast Wednesday night through Friday.
