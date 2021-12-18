Connect with us

News

Colorado weather: What are the chances of a white Christmas this year?

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Colorado weather: What are the chances of a white Christmas this year?
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

It’s about that time of the year when the forecast starts to come into focus for whether or not we will have a white Christmas.

This year, if you couldn’t tell from the less than half-inch of snow that has fallen — in total — this season for Denver, snow hasn’t been very common. However, there are several areas across Colorado where you are guaranteed a White Christmas.

National chance of having 1″ of snow or more on Christmas Day

Historically, there is a 40% chance of seeing a white Christmas in Denver. That’s based on data from 1990-2020. It is considered to be a white Christmas if there is more than one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day.

1639833390 488 Colorado weather What are the chances of a white Christmas

Provided by Crested Butte Mountain Resort

This photo provided by Crested Butte Mountain Resort shows Todd Robinson of Gunnison, Colo. dressed as Santa Claus while skiing powder snow in the Colorado Rockies at Crested Butte, Colo., the day before Christmas, Wednesday, Dec., 24, 2008. The West Elk range of the Rockies are in the background.

Historical chances of seeing a white Christmas in cities across Colorado

Pueblo – 15% chance
Colorado Springs – 21% chance
Grand Junction – 27% chance
Buena Vista – 34% chance
Ft. Collins – 34% chance
Limon – 36% chance
Denver – 40% chance
Castle Rock – 43% chance
Boulder – 47% chance
Glenwood Springs – 56% chance
Durango – 79% chance
Pagosa Springs – 82% chance
Dillon – 90% chance
Telluride – 97% chance
Steamboat Springs – 98% chance
Crested Butte – 99% chance

Obviously, the mountains have a much better chance of seeing a white Christmas than any other area of the state. However, some people consider snow falling on Christmas day to be a white Christmas. So, what are those chances?

Forecast

The forecast across Colorado through the weekend and into the beginning of next week is expected to be dry and seasonable. There looks to be a storm moving into Colorado around Christmas Eve but this will be confined to the mountains leaving the I-25 corridor dry.

Another storm looks possible on Christmas and into the day after but again, that storm looks to be confined to higher elevations. NOAA’s forecast for temperature and precipitation between the 22-26 of December does not look promising for cold.

1639833390 594 Colorado weather What are the chances of a white Christmas
6-10 day temperature forecast
1639833390 64 Colorado weather What are the chances of a white Christmas
6-10 day precipitation forecast

The temperature forecast for the days leading up to Christmas looks downright warm for all of Colorado. There is a signal for above-average precipitation during this period which mainly includes the mountains. The I-25 corridor is looking at near-normal precipitation — but during this time of year, that’s not much.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Volunteers of America, RiNo developer partner to grow both of their footprints

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Volunteers of America, RiNo developer partner to grow both of their footprints
google news

Volunteers of America Colorado and the EDENS real estate firm have formed a partnership to expand the nonprofit organization’s services and expand the developer’s footprint in the River North Art District.

EDENS will acquire most of the property VOA owns in the block between Larimer and Lawrence streets and 26th and 27th avenues. The human services organization will hold onto the spot where its headquarters sits at the east corner of Larimer Street and 27th and move its kitchen and food warehouse to a larger building in Commerce City.

The real estate firm, which has properties across the country, has acquired Joe’s Liquor Store, the one spot on the block VOA didn’t own.

“VOA has been on Larimer in one form or fashion for over 125 years. We plan on staying for the next 125 years,” said David Schunk, VOA president and CEO.

However, as the Five Points neighborhood has transformed from an industrial area to an art district and entertainment hot spot, Schunk said the logistics of taking in large volumes of food and delivering the roughly 750,000 meals it prepares annually at the site have become more difficult.

When he joined VOA about three years ago, Schunk said the organization was looking at the feasibility of continuing the kitchen operations in RiNo.

“Even at that point, due to the growth of our services, we found we were tight on space. The big semi trucks have a really difficult time loading and unloading in the RiNo area,” he added.

The organization began talking to EDENS in 2018 and 2019 about its property, but wasn’t in a hurry to move forward with any deals.

“Then I got a call during a board meeting that a semi had actually missed its turn and basically run into our building. It had almost taken the side of a wall to the food warehouse,” Schunk said. “That was sort of our signal that said, ‘You know what, this is not working. It’s time to look at some options.’”

After more than two years of discussions, VOA and EDENS came up with a plan to keep the organization’s headquarters on Larimer Street and move the kitchen and food warehouse to a 54,000-square-foot building in Commerce City. The current space is 30,000 square feet.

EDENS is acquiring the new warehouse and helping to refurbish it. The real estate firm will also help renovate the basement, second and third floors in VOA’s headquarters, where its administrative, marketing and other offices will stay. A mix of retail shops and a heritage museum devoted to the history of the VOA will be on the first floor.

Schunk and Tom Kiler, managing director of the West region for EDENS, declined to disclose the agreement’s financial terms. Kiler said VOA will eventually be the owner of the Commerce City facility. Edens will take over the block VOA owns and develop a mix of uses: retail, residential and perhaps office spaces.

“We are working through all the designing and permitting,” Kiler said. “Volunteers of America Colorado will own their components, and then we will end up owning ours.”

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

A Volunteers of America van is parked outside their kitchen on Dec. 16, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. EDENS real estate is the buying most of the city block including the Volunteers of America kitchen property for redevelopment. 

The plan is to start the move of VOA’s kitchen and food warehouse next spring or summer and begin renovating the headquarters in early 2023.

“Once we get their pieces set, then we’ll come in and do the actual mixed-use development. That will span through a 2024-25 kind of time frame,” Kiler said. “(VOA’s) mission and what they’re doing for the state and for the city, that’s the priority.”

EDENS owns the majority of the block across the street to the west of the VOA buildings. The businesses in the area include Denver Central Market, a food hall and marketplace, and Patagonia on Walnut Street.

The company owns 16 buildings that house 41 businesses in RiNo. Kiler said EDENS plans to include some open space in the Larimer block, underground parking and housing on the higher floors. The firm is also looking at such businesses as a small food store.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Olympic skier from Vail consults with Barbie on new Para Alpine doll

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Olympic skier from Vail consults with Barbie on new Para Alpine doll
google news

Courtesy Sarah Will via Vail Daily

Sarah Will poses outside of her home with the Para Alpine Barbie.

While longtime Vail local Sarah Will remains the most decorated athlete in U.S Paralympic Alpine skiing, much has changed since she last was on the podium. And as she has transitioned from an Olympic athlete to an advocate and accessibility consultant, she’s had an opportunity to institute change and increase representation and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Through this, two years ago, Will was approached by Mattel with the opportunity to consult on the creation of a Para Alpine Barbie doll.

“I cried,” Will said of he initial reaction to the call. “I did, because I was very much a tomboy growing up and there were not a lot of dolls at that time that I could relate to.”

Lisa McKnight, the senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio at Mattel Inc., wrote in an email that working with real Paralympic Alpine skiers on the doll was essential to “ensure our representation was as authentic as possible.”

For Will, getting the equipment absolutely perfect was the most important part of the doll. When Mattel called, company officials also told her she could bring on a team member and she selected Kevin Bramble — who in addition to being a Paralympic ski racer himself is a monoskier designer and builder and designed Will’s own monoski.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Her Instagram handle was “Metaverse.” Last month, it vanished.

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Her Instagram handle was “Metaverse.” Last month, it vanished.
google news

By Maddison ConnaughtonThe New York Times Company

SYDNEY — In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate.

In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work. On the account, she documented her life in Brisbane, where she studied fine art, and her travels to Shanghai, where she built an augmented reality company called Metaverse Makeovers.

She had fewer than 1,000 followers when Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, announced Oct. 28 that it was changing its name. Henceforth, Facebook would be known as Meta, a reflection of its focus on the metaverse, a virtual world it sees as the future of the internet.

In the days before, as word leaked out, Baumann began receiving messages from strangers offering to buy her Instagram handle. “You are now a millionaire,” one person wrote on her account. Another warned: “fb isn’t gonna buy it, they’re gonna take it.”

On Nov. 2, exactly that happened.

Early that morning, when she tried to log in to Instagram, she found that the account had been disabled. A message on the screen read: “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else.”

Whom, she wondered, was she now supposedly impersonating after nine years? She tried to verify her identity with Instagram, but weeks passed with no response, she said. She talked to an intellectual property lawyer but could afford only a review of Instagram’s terms of service.

“This account is a decade of my life and work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be wiped from the internet,” she said. “That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time,” added Baumann, who has Vietnamese heritage.

Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

The artist and technologist Thea-Mai Baumann, who uses the name “Metaverse” in her creative work, at her home in Marrickville, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 10, 2021. Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, Baumann found herself blocked, with seemingly no recourse, from an Instagram account documenting nearly a decade of her life and work.

She started Metaverse Makeovers in 2012. When a phone running her app was held above one of the intricate real-world fingernail designs created by her team, the image on the screen would show holograms “popping” from the nails. This was before Pokémon Go, before Snapchat and Instagram filters became part of everyday life.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending