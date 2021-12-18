Colorado weather: What are the chances of a white Christmas this year?

Volunteers of America Colorado and the EDENS real estate firm have formed a partnership to expand the nonprofit organization’s services and expand the developer’s footprint in the River North Art District.

EDENS will acquire most of the property VOA owns in the block between Larimer and Lawrence streets and 26th and 27th avenues. The human services organization will hold onto the spot where its headquarters sits at the east corner of Larimer Street and 27th and move its kitchen and food warehouse to a larger building in Commerce City.

The real estate firm, which has properties across the country, has acquired Joe’s Liquor Store, the one spot on the block VOA didn’t own.

“VOA has been on Larimer in one form or fashion for over 125 years. We plan on staying for the next 125 years,” said David Schunk, VOA president and CEO.

However, as the Five Points neighborhood has transformed from an industrial area to an art district and entertainment hot spot, Schunk said the logistics of taking in large volumes of food and delivering the roughly 750,000 meals it prepares annually at the site have become more difficult.

When he joined VOA about three years ago, Schunk said the organization was looking at the feasibility of continuing the kitchen operations in RiNo.

“Even at that point, due to the growth of our services, we found we were tight on space. The big semi trucks have a really difficult time loading and unloading in the RiNo area,” he added.

The organization began talking to EDENS in 2018 and 2019 about its property, but wasn’t in a hurry to move forward with any deals.

“Then I got a call during a board meeting that a semi had actually missed its turn and basically run into our building. It had almost taken the side of a wall to the food warehouse,” Schunk said. “That was sort of our signal that said, ‘You know what, this is not working. It’s time to look at some options.’”

After more than two years of discussions, VOA and EDENS came up with a plan to keep the organization’s headquarters on Larimer Street and move the kitchen and food warehouse to a 54,000-square-foot building in Commerce City. The current space is 30,000 square feet.

EDENS is acquiring the new warehouse and helping to refurbish it. The real estate firm will also help renovate the basement, second and third floors in VOA’s headquarters, where its administrative, marketing and other offices will stay. A mix of retail shops and a heritage museum devoted to the history of the VOA will be on the first floor.

Schunk and Tom Kiler, managing director of the West region for EDENS, declined to disclose the agreement’s financial terms. Kiler said VOA will eventually be the owner of the Commerce City facility. Edens will take over the block VOA owns and develop a mix of uses: retail, residential and perhaps office spaces.

“We are working through all the designing and permitting,” Kiler said. “Volunteers of America Colorado will own their components, and then we will end up owning ours.”

The plan is to start the move of VOA’s kitchen and food warehouse next spring or summer and begin renovating the headquarters in early 2023.

“Once we get their pieces set, then we’ll come in and do the actual mixed-use development. That will span through a 2024-25 kind of time frame,” Kiler said. “(VOA’s) mission and what they’re doing for the state and for the city, that’s the priority.”

EDENS owns the majority of the block across the street to the west of the VOA buildings. The businesses in the area include Denver Central Market, a food hall and marketplace, and Patagonia on Walnut Street.

The company owns 16 buildings that house 41 businesses in RiNo. Kiler said EDENS plans to include some open space in the Larimer block, underground parking and housing on the higher floors. The firm is also looking at such businesses as a small food store.

“There are no pet stores in the area. There are are no hardware stores. Those used to be there but they all kind of left,” Kiler said. “This block gives us an opportunity to bring in those uses.”

Although Kiler said he doesn’t envision adding a park, he wants to create “a chain of green spaces.” EDENS is involved with an effort to create more green spaces in RiNo and Five Points. The project is being spearheaded by Jevon Taylor, CEO of False Ego, an apparel company with a store on Walnut Street.

Schunk said relocating the kitchen and food warehouse, what VOA calls City Harvest Food Bank, will help expand its services at a time when need has increased, boosting operations by 20%. The organization plans to offer more community programs on preparing nutritious meals on a budget and provide space for people who want to start their own businesses, like food trucks.

The VOA kitchen prepares an average of 3,000 meals daily for Meals on Wheels, which serves homebound older people. The organization’s 12 affordable housing sites will stay in the downtown area.

Schunk said people have asked him whether VOA’s move is part of the gentrification of RiNo. He tells them the relocation has been in the works for a while and is a win/win for VOA and EDENS.

“We were outgrowing our space and RiNo itself was growing,” Schunk said. “COVID comes along and just exacerbates the whole thing, exponentially. It was a strategic objective for us to be able to grow our nutrition services, our food services to those in need and this enabled us to do it. We could not have done this on our own.”