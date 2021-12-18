News
COVID strikes in Nashville: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-2 loss at the Predators
The suddenly shorthanded Avalanche saw its five-game winning streak end Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, where the Nashville Predators never trailed in a 5-2 victory. Combined, the Avs and Preds were missing 12 players because of COVID protocol, including three Colorado players who were told they couldn’t play hours ahead of the game.
The Avs (17-8-2) saw their season put on hold a day later by the NHL, with the league postponing all of their games through the end of the holiday weekend. That included a scheduled visit from Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Five takeaways from Music City:
They didn’t have to play. The game could have been postponed, Avs coach Jared Bednar said, but he had enough bodies to put together a decent lineup against the shorthanded Preds. Why make another trip to Nashville when you believe you can win with what you have?
Forward Andre Burakovsky was told Wednesday night he couldn’t play. Forward J.T. Compher was told the same Thursday morning and defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Darcy Kuemper were pulled out of the locker room shortly before the game began. Defenseman Devon Toews didn’t make the trip after testing positive on Monday.
“We’re all here ready to play. We’re already basically dressed when we’re getting those results back, so we’re getting ready as a group and things were changing by the minute because we’re getting guys pulled out of our room, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 — so all of our guys are here and ready to play,” Bednar said. “For us, it wasn’t really an option.”
Is the system flawed? Bednar said all his players feel fine, including the guys who tested positive. Defenseman Jack Johnson missed most of the first period awaiting a test result after he tested positive the previous day.
Question is, should the NHL continue to test players who don’t have symptoms?
“We’re getting tested the night of the game to see if our guys can play when we have a full roster coming into it,” Bednar said. “We’re getting these results the night of the game and all of our guys are healthy and ready to go. Cale is healthy and ready to go. Taser (Toews) is healthy and ready to go. Kuemper is healthy and ready to go. Jack Johnson was, too. He got a negative test back after he tested positive tonight and joined us (late) in the first period. They’re all sitting here ready to play. If we’re going to keep testing healthy players then we’re going to keep getting some results that we don’t like and players are going to be sitting when they’re ready to play.”
Frankie’s return. Avs goalie Pavel “Frankie” Francouz was in an NHL net for a meaningful game for the first time in more than 17 months, since he suffered hip and knee injuries against the Dallas Stars in a 2020 second-round series at the Edmonton playoff bubble.
Francouz, who missed all of last season with double hip surgeries and suffered an ankle injury in a preseason game in September, stopped 30 of 34 shots (.882 save percentage).
“I thought he was great,” Bednar said of Francouz. “They had some good scoring chances tonight. He came up with a lot of nice saves and looked strong and athletic and played hard and competed. That’s all you can ask for. Some of the mistakes we made put him in tough situations and he made some big saves for us. I would say that’s a pretty good outing for him.”
Nichushkin. Avs winger Valeri Nichushkin logged a career-high 25:47 and scored his 10th goal of the season and third in his last two games. He matched his goals total out of 55 games last season and he’s just four short of his career-high set with the Dallas Stars as a rookie in 2013-14.
Stepping in for Toews and Makar. Defenseman Sam Girard logged a career-high 31:46 — most by an Avalanche player this season. Girard was minus-2 but didn’t look out of place as the club’s most important player on the back end.
Longtime leader of Planned Parenthood in Minnesota announces departure
Sarah Stoesz, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood’s Upper Midwestern affiliate, which includes Minnesota and four other states, announced Friday that she is stepping down from her position next year.
Stoesz, who served in the role for 20 years leading the region’s largest provider of sexual and reproductive health care, education and advocacy, said she will remain on the job until October 2022 while the North Central States board conducts a search to replace her.
During those two decades, Stoesz grew the Minnesota affiliate into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country, starting with Minnesota and South Dakota and then adding North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska to become a five-state organization providing health care to more than 100,000 patients each year.
“The non-judgmental care that Planned Parenthood provides is transformative for our patients and our communities,” Stoesz said in a statement. “Serving as President and CEO has been the opportunity of a lifetime and the greatest joy I could have imagined. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together as a Planned Parenthood community over the past 20 years and now is the time to make way for new leadership. I’m excited to hand off this powerful organization to the next leader, who will champion our mission during an historic time for reproductive rights in our country.”
Her departure comes as the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has given signals it intends to weaken abortion rights that have been in place since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.
Shorthanded Celtics fall to Golden State, 111-107
Five Celtics entered Friday night’s game against Golden State in health and safety protocols, with a sixth (Dennis Schroder) out with a non-COVID illness. Romeo Langford, an emergency starter, soon joined them with a sore neck after getting knocked over on a hard foul by Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter, paving the way for Brodric Thomas.
That’s where the night was headed before the Celtics, courtesy of one of their second-half energy surges, came back hard enough to nearly turn it around in a 111-107 loss to the Warriors.
Steph Curry hit a 17-footer with 34.7 seconds left and finished with 30 points, including five more 3-pointers for his historic career total. When he fouled out with 10.7 seconds left on an offensive foul, the Celtics had a small window to erase a 109-104 deficit. Though Jayson Tatum missed from downtown, Marcus Smart collected the long rebound and buried a 3-pointer that made it 109-107 with 3.9 seconds left.
But Damien Lee, intentionally fouled with 2.8 seconds left, hit twice for a four-point lead and the game.
Tatum, though a slow starter, finished with 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors jumped ahead by 20 in the first half, but the Celtics came out fast in the third quarter. After Tatum’s transition drive, triggered by Josh Richardson’s block of Nemanja Bjelica, capped a quarter-closing 6-0 Celtics run, the Warriors led only 82-81. Tatum then opened the fourth with a 3-pointer for an 84-82 lead — the Celtics’ first since the score was 3-2 — before the Warriors hit back with a 10-2 run for a 92-86 lead on a Bjelica three.
The Celtics cut it back to a point (92-91) when Aaron Nesmith converted a three-point play off a baseline drive, only for Andre Iguodala to bury a bomb with a second on the shot clock with 7:28 left.
Golden State pushed the lead back out to 97-91, the Celtics cut it back to 97-95 on a Rob Williams dunk, and the Warriors answered again — this time with an 8-0 run for a 105-95 lead when Curry chased down a long rebound off his own miss to bury his fifth three of the night.
The Celtics got a shot of energy with Rob Williams’ gravity-defying conversion of a Jaylen Brown lob for a three-point play that cut the Warriors edge to 107-100 with 2:45 left. He went back to the line 40 seconds later but missed twice.
But Brown tied up Lee on the rebound and won the jump ball — Smart hitting the floor to save the ball, leading to a pair of Richardson free throws that cut the margin to 107-102.
Brown came back with a drive off a Curry miss, only for the Warriors star to hit from mid-range for a 109-104 Warriors lead with 34.7 seconds left.
It was too much for the Celtics to overcome. As the first half ended, Curry was just on the other side of mid-court when Smart fouled him attempting a heave with one-tenth of a second left in the first half. Ime Udoka picked up a technical foul protesting the call, and when the Warriors star hit all four free throws, the Celtics trailed, 68-54.
The Celtics came out with better energy at both ends, and opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run, every point scored by Tatum, including two 3-pointers and a transition drive triggered by Smart’s ability to beat Kevon Looney to a jump ball.
Curry ended the run with a 3-pointer, matched by Jaylen Brown, whose bomb in turn triggered a 7-0 Celtics sport that cut the Warriors lead to 73-71. Golden State dug in for a bit, but the Celtics closed out the third with that 6-0 run.
Curry had 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting — 3-for-5 from downtown — by the end of the first quarter. But after falling into a 13-point hole when they spotted the Warriors a game-opening 18-6 run, the Celtics managed to cut the Golden State lead to 34-26 by the end of the first.
Langford, an emergency starter, was listed as questionable to return due to neck pain, suffered after a hard foul from Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter. Nesmith quickly picked up his third foul in just seven minutes, leading to the insertion of Brodric Thomas, a two-way player, into the Celtics mix.
Golden State ran out behind the shooting of Wiggins, taking its first 20-point lead (59-39) with four minutes left in the half.
Nuggets soar past Hawks behind Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic
ATLANTA – For the first time in forever, Nikola Jokic wasn’t herculean. And for the first time in even longer, the Nuggets didn’t need him to be.
The Nuggets took down the Hawks, 133-115, winning in convincing fashion to start their latest three-game road trip. Friday’s was a collective effort, with six players reaching double figures scoring.
Jokic finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, though foul trouble — perhaps fortuitously — limited him to just 26 minutes. After missing Wednesday’s loss due to a team violation, Bones Hyland sparked Denver’s second unit with a team-high 24 points. His slippery drives and 3-point shooting exposed Atlanta’s porous defense.
Trae Young paced the Hawks with 34 points despite Aaron Gordon’s best defensive efforts.
Now 15-14 on the season, the Nuggets’ next stop comes Sunday at Brooklyn, a team whose depth has been ravaged by COVID-19 health and safety protocols recently.
On the same day Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr. returned to the health and safety protocols, reserve guard Austin Rivers came back for his first game in nearly three weeks. Rivers made a noticeable impact even though he wasn’t close to game shape. Rivers poured in 11 points off the bench, part of the 51 the Nuggets got from their reserves.
Their 35 assists were also an indication of the shared workload.
When Jokic checked out barely a minute into the third quarter with his fourth foul, the Nuggets held a commanding 75-54 lead. In came Hyland, whose first-half outburst carried Denver’s bench. During that first half, Hyland buried two audacious 3s from Young territory – well beyond the 3-point line.
But as Young threatened to chip away at Denver’s sizable lead in the third, Monte Morris, Jeff Green and Gordon all connected on timely mid-range looks to weather the storm. Engaged from the bench, both Jokic and Jamal Murray stood up to applaud multiple times at their teammates’ effort. The Nuggets carried a 106-87 lead into the fourth.
Even with everything the Nuggets were dealing with, from debilitating injuries to unfortunate COVID cases, coach Michael Malone swore his team was handling it well.
“I think we’re in a good place, to be very honest,” Malone said. “There is a lot going on. You look at not just the injuries with Jamal, Michael, P.J., now Markus, who are long-term injuries. You have guys out with COVID. Then you throw in the fact that, OK, we’re 14-14, a third of the way through the season, but I think overall, we’re in a good place mentally.”
Malone acknowledged the toll had gotten heavy but not overwhelming.
“We were on a two-week road trip that felt like an eternity, then you come home, then you go right back on the road,” he said. “These are trying times but I never feel it’s too much, it’s too heavy. It’s been a challenge for all of us. … It has not been easy. I think by the culture that we have, the group that we have, the continuity that we have, have allowed us to lean on each other and help each other get through it, because that’s all you have is the man next to you.”
The Nuggets authored a superlative opening half, with swarming defense and bristling, unselfish offense. With 18 assists on 27 first-half field goals, Denver carried a 72-54 lead into the break. Young, hounded by Gordon, only managed 11 points in the first half.
Gordon’s gliding block on a Young layup attempt late in the second quarter got Denver’s entire bench up. They went just as wild for a Facu Campazzo nutmeg assist.
Led by Jokic, who had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in the first half, the Nuggets’ offense soared. On the break, in the paint, from the perimeter, Denver fired on all cylinders.
It even got a massive boost from its reserves, which outscored Atlanta’s 30-16 over the first two quarters.
