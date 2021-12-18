Connect with us

Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Says Ethereum (ETH) is in ‘Danger Zone’

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment Says Ethereum (ETH) is in 'Danger Zone'
  • Concerns over Bitcoin’s carbon impact have also taken a toll on the currency.
  • Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake makes it a more substantial bet.

According to crypto analytics company Santiment, Ethereum’s leading smart contract platform faces a sell-off based on several parameters. Santiment, despite the recent rise in ETH supply on exchange platforms, maintains that this is a bear signal and that the general crypto market has rebounded.

ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

The MVRV 7D indicator, which evaluates the short-term profit and loss of holders. Suggests that ETH is in a “danger zone,” according to the analytics business. While Ethereum’s network expansion and daily active addresses may indicate that the blockchain is acquiring more users, Santiment refers to these positive developments as evidence.

Ethereum Undervalued Relative to Bitcoin 

According to the director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, is undervalued relative to Bitcoin in a recent Twitter discussion. Timmer’s assessment is based on Ethereum’s quick expansion. He points out that Bitcoin has lost ground to its rival.

According to Timmer, the growth of the “flippening” of Ethereum and Bitcoin will be an “interesting thing to watch” next year. This year, Ether has surpassed Bitcoin by gaining a stunning 260 percent. Currently, the second-largest cryptocurrency globally since the emergence of non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance, the most popular altcoin has been elevated to prominence.

Concerns over Bitcoin’s carbon impact have also taken a toll on the currency. According to JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake makes it a more substantial bet than the main currency.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,893.36 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,774,566,038 USD. Ethereum has been down 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Top 3 Metaverse Token in Last 24 Hours – OOKS, SEA, CPAN

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
  • Members of Closedsea now have the option to pay zero fees on transactions.
  • An extension of the CryptoCity metaverse, CryptoPlanets.

Let us look at the top 3 metaverse token in the last 24 hours.

Onooks (OOKS)

Open finance and monetary protocols should be integrated and interoperable to serve as the backbone infrastructure for DeFi and open finance apps, according to Onooks (OOKS). Individuals who are upset about real estate is a class that has been reserved for those with enormous values are the target of this movement.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Onooks price today is $1.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $336,990 USD. Onooks is up 105.78% in the last 24 hours.

Sea Token (SEA)

A world-class, zero-fee, multi-chain NFT Marketplace was created by Closedsea with the goal of providing the greatest possible NFT purchase, collect, sell, and create an experience. Closedsea, on the other hand, concentrates solely on four main sectors of the NFT Marketplace. With the introduction of the $SEA token, members of Closedsea now have the option to pay zero fees on any and all transactions by simply holding a limited specified number of tokens.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Sea Token price today is $0.113466 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,293.15 USD. Sea Token has been up 23.76% in the last 24 hours.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN)

An extension of the CryptoCity metaverse, CryptoPlanets. Furthermore, an NFT racing game called CryptoCars was created by CryptoPlanets. NFT Planes have never looked better, and the game’s intriguing new modes have never been more engaging.

According to CoinMarketCap, the CryptoPlanes price today is $2.39 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,355,317 USD. CryptoPlanes has been up 16.45% in the last 24 hours.

Top 3 Native Utility Coins Launched by Crypto Giants

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Top Three Forthcoming Projects According to CryptoDep
  • A trading app and Visa debit cards are part of Crypto.com’s ecosystem.
  • The private Brave browser’s utility token is the BAT.

A utility token differs from a standard cryptocurrency because it has extra functions. They aren’t money per se, but rather a means of providing customers with access to various products and services.

To fund the platform’s development and provide investors early access to the platform’s benefits, many of these tokens begin as an ICO (initial coin offering). If users want to pay for Uber trips or trading fees on crypto exchanges, they may utilize the tokens. Let us look at the top 3 native coins launched by crypto giants.

Binance Coin (BNB)

As a significant cryptocurrency exchange, Binance has developed its own ecosystem. In the Binance Smart Chain and the Binance Chain, the native utility currency is called Binance Coin.

BNB/USDT: Source: TradingView

Specifications for a token On the Ethereum Chain, BEP-20 and BEP-2 extend to ERC-20. BEP-2 and BEP-20 coins are sent via the Binance Chain using BNB. Furthermore, as a reward for validators that submit transactions to the blockchain, the token’s value is used to charge them a fee. According to CoinMarketCap, the BNB is trading at $526.53.

CRO, like BNB, is the native token of the well-known crypto exchange. The CRO currency was first introduced in 2018 by Crypto.com. Its price almost quadrupled due to celebrity endorsements and business collaborations.

1639811038 932 Top 3 Native Utility Coins Launched by Crypto Giants
CRO/USDT: Source: TradingView

A trading app and Visa debit cards are part of Crypto.com’s ecosystem. Moreover, staking awards, higher interest rates, and lower trading expenditures are all possible benefits for users. CRO is a voting mechanism for the Crypto.com Chain. According to CoinMarketCap, the CRO is trading at $0.5231.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

The private Brave browser’s utility token is the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Because it runs on the Ethereum (ETH) network, it is a kind of ERC-20 token. 

1639811039 489 Top 3 Native Utility Coins Launched by Crypto Giants
BAT/USDT: Source: TradingView

The primary goal of BAT is to incentivize people to watch commercials. Users will see fewer ads and a higher percentage of click-through due to this initiative. According to CoinMarketCap, the BAT is trading at $1.16.

Massive Bitcoin HODL Firm MicroStrategy Plans for Lending

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Massive Bitcoin HODL Firm MicroStrategy Plans for Lending
