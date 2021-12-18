News
CSU Rams men’s basketball game vs. Tulsa canceled due to COVID-19 “concerns,” showdown with No. 7 Alabama now TBD
The COVID-19 surge in the sports world is now playing havoc with the nationally-ranked CSU Rams men’s basketball team as well.
The athletic department announced early Friday afternoon that the game between the No. 23 Rams (10-0) and Tulsa on Saturday at the Hoops Hype XL Collegiate Basketball Showcase has been canceled because of “COVID-related concerns” within the CSU basketball program.
The game, which had been slated for a 2:30 p.m. tip, will not be made up, the Rams said in a news release.
A department spokesman said the status of Tuesday’s tilt against No. 7 Alabama, which is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. local time in Birmingham, Ala., is to be determined. The Rams had not yet left for Texas when the cancellation announcement was made.
Fat and feasting, in St. Paul’s Mears Park squirrels force a subtler holiday lighting display
There’s a war on Christmas underway in downtown St. Paul, and it’s being waged by fat, impetuous squirrels.
In Lowertown’s Mears Park, the squirrels are overfed and often relentless. Some visitors, against city ordinances and all advice about not feeding wildlife, throw them junk food or encourage them to perform tricks as if they were pets.
“I have watched people with food in their hand, and they try to get the squirrels to jump up and take the food,” said Lee Ann LaBore, a resident of the Airye Condos overlooking Mears Park. “They try and lead them around the park. One guy was trying to get one to jump on him. It’s a little disturbing.”
SQUIRRELS CHEWING HOLIDAY LIGHT WIRES
LaBore has special reason this year to resent the squirrels — or “tree rats,” as she calls them — and those who love them.
As the co-chair of the Friends of Mears Park, she’s worked closely with the vendor that strings holiday lights throughout the tree canopy. The $27,400 lighting display, which went up in late November, had to be reduced and reconfigured this year because the Mears Park squirrels tend to chew through the wires, which are coated with polylactic acid, an apparently tantalizing derivative of corn sugar.
After a disastrous 2020, the vendor declined to repeat the experience.
“Our vendor reuses the lights, and they can’t afford to put those lights up only to have the squirrels destroy them again,” LaBore said. “I don’t blame them.”
Efforts to convince the city to relocate the squirrels haven’t gone far. But Christmas (and Hanukkah) have been saved by ingenuity.
CANOPY LIGHTS GONE
Gone are the strings of decorative canopy lights. Instead, along the park’s walking paths, a projector creates kaleidoscope-like moving images of large white snowflakes that circulate, come together and separate. The birch trees are lit with base lights that bathe them in green and blue.
It’s a kid-friendly winter wonderland at eye level, but there’s far less pizzazz from a bird’s-eye view.
“I get some Facebook stuff, and it’s pretty negative, and I understand,” LaBore said. “People look down from their condos or apartments and they want to see the twinkly lights. Well, we can’t have twinkly lights. It was probably this or nothing. It’s gorgeous when you walk through it, but it’s not as pretty from up above.”
Some residents have complained that the park feels less safe at night because gazebo and walkway lights have been turned off so as not to drown out the holiday display. LaBore said she’s been in touch with St. Paul Parks and Recreation, which will turn the walkway lights back on.
Other downtown attractions, such as Rice Park and the Union Depot, use the same holiday lighting vendor — Afton-based SavATree — but with less tree canopy, there’s less impact from squirrel damage.
‘FATTEST SQUIRRELS YOU’VE EVER SEEN’
In Lowertown, “we have a mass of squirrels that live there because people feed them, and they’re the fattest squirrels you’ve ever seen. It started getting bad maybe 10 years ago or so,” said John Mannillo, a longtime volunteer with the Friends of Mears Park. “It was a constant battle. We’d have to go in and repair the lights every week. We’d come in and there’d be two or three trees out. That picked up to the point where there would be so many trees out, the installer wouldn’t do it.”
Major donors to the Friends of Mears Park this year included the Airye Condo Association, Bigos Management, Securian, the Bulldog Lowertown, the St. Paul Saints, the Buttered Tin, Big River Pizza, FirstService Residential, TCD Receivables Management, the St. Paul Parks Conservancy, St. Paul Parks and Recreation and “a lot of individual contributions that were anywhere from $10 to $300,” LaBore said.
The majority of the funds went to lighting, as well as new plants and parks maintenance.
NHL cancels Saturday’s Wild game because of COVID
The NHL on Friday paused the seasons of Calgary, Florida and Colorado because of COVID-19 breakout in their organizations. That means the Wild won’t play the Panthers on Saturday. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild’s scheduled game against Carolina on Wednesday was postponed by a COVID outbreak among Hurricanes players.
On Friday, the NHL extended a period of postponements for the Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle.
“Additionally,” the league said in a statement, “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days, as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26.”
The only Wild game affected by Friday’s decision is Saturday’s. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.
This story will be updated.
NHL shuts down Colorado Avalanche for a week amid COVID surge
The NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.
The league, which cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through Dec. 23.
The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three.
The move was announced hours after Saturday’s game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed. There was no word from the league on the Bruins’ game Sunday at Ottawa, which like Toronto and other cities in Ontario are capping venue capacity at 50%.
The Canadiens beat Philadelphia on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.
The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol — including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — for Thursday night’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.
The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
