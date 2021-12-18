News
Dave Hyde: The games will go on come hell or high COVID positivity rate
Can we play games on Zoom?
Do we rapid test players at halftime?
How will sports look in its second matchup with COVID and its viral brothers, Delta and Omicron?
Because sports are going on. Come hell or high absentee rate, the games and the billion-dollar businesses are going on. The NFL shifted three games where teams had at least 20 players on the COVID list to Monday and Tuesday. In the NBA, star Kevin Durant became the eighth Brooklyn Nets player to enter COVID-19 protocols.
The Florida Panthers suspended play through at least Christmas weekend, as did Colorado and Calgary in the NHL. That’s after the Panthers fielded a virus-diluted team in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
That’s the new normal, next normal, now normal or whatever abnormal adjective you want to place in front of what we’re dealing with in the larger world. The smaller world in sports keeps going against an Omicron variant that is more contagious but apparently less deadly than its viral predecessors, medical information says.
So it isn’t a question of if the games go on. It’s how. The Miami Dolphins, for instance, moved to last season’s lockdown of facilities and practice protocol. Zoom meetings. Split squads. They got running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed back from COVID protocol on Friday.
They’ll play Sunday against the New York Jets (3-10), a toothless team separated by more than quarterback play and December hope. Their strategy on the COVID front was different. The Jets allowed in-person interviews while the Dolphins (6-7) operated on Zoom. Will that matter when available players are listed for Sunday?
Here’s another new question, same as the old viral question: If teams are instituting lock-down behavior against the virus, should they allow fans to flock into full stadiums? And would those thousands of fans put greater society at risk?
Decisions.
In Canada, teams were government-ordered to limit attendance to 50 percent capacity for now. That poses an odd question in the implementation. Which fans get tickets for a particular game? Who gets stuck with the blah opponent?
Decisions, decisions.
One thing for sure: It looks like the leagues will muscle through this for now. Four Heat players wore masks during pre-game warmups Friday night in Orlando. The Toronto Raptors planned to roll out an initiative for fans Saturday called, “Operation Mask Up (Or Out).” It required, “all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”
The political food fight will follow. That’s part of all this, too.
In sports, playoff races might be skewed, pre-game announcements will change betting lines and some teams already are upset. The schedule must be flexibly maintained. The NHL might have a three-week buffer if it opts players out of the upcoming Beijing Olympics due to COVID. Does the NBA push this season again into next season?
It’s already ugly in football. The Las Vegas Raiders, for instance, protested when their game was moved from Saturday to Monday after more than 20 Cleveland Browns were on the reserve COVID list. That changes the look of their following week’s game against division rival Denver.
“Maybe Cleveland should fly [to Las Vegas],” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “That’d make it more fair.”
Fair isn’t the issue. Keeping the games going is. Again, there’s no reason just yet to cancel them if people want to assume the risks. But the manner of keeping them going is odd.
Kyrie Irving, one of three percent of unvaccinated NBA players, was told to stay away from his Nets this season. They just brought him back to field a roster. But due to a New York mandate for vaccinated workers, he can’t play home games. He can only play the remaining 24 road games.
“The emergence of the omicron variant is precisely the type of the change that warrants a flexible response,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
No one wants the seasons to stop. No one will be more flexible than the Goodells in sports to keep the games going.
Denver weather: Sunny, dry and cool on Saturday
Denver’s weather will be sunny, dry and cool on Saturday with a bit of a warmup on the way.
The high temperature in Denver on Saturday will top out at about 44 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will dip to 23 degrees under clear skies.
On Sunday, sunny skies continue and the high temperature will be 58 degrees, according to the forecast. Overnight Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with a low temp around 29 degrees.
Dry and relatively mild weather is expected into the coming week, elevating wildfire concerns on the Eastern Plains, along the Front Range foothills and on the Palmer Divide, according to the weather service.
Monday in Denver skies will be sunny and the high temperature will hit near 57 degrees.
In the mountains, light snow is in the forecast Wednesday night through Friday.
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.
The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.
The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.
OSHA said in a statement that it would not issue citations before the listed dates “so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard.”
The mandate was previously slated to take effect Jan. 4.
The Biden administration’s vaccine requirement applies to companies with 100 or more employees and covers about 84 million U.S. workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. There are exceptions, including for those who work outdoors or only at home.
Administration officials estimate that the mandate will save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.
Giants carry long memories of Cowboys’ postgame punch into Week 15 showdown at MetLife
Evan Engram wouldn’t take the bait.
He wouldn’t admit that Sunday is an opportunity for payback on Jayron Kearse, the Cowboys safety who punched Engram in the face after Dallas’ 44-20 win in October.
“I’m not looking at it like that,” Engram said this week with a smile. “We’re gonna go out there and play football.”
There is most definitely bad blood here that could spill over, however, dating two months back to what Engram mocked as Kearse’s “baby punch” in an interview with the Daily News.
The last-place Giants (4-9) obviously are overmatched by the first-place Cowboys (9-4) in the talent department.
All the flu and COVID-19 sweeping through the Giants’ East Rutherford, N.J., facility puts them even more squarely behind the eight ball on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
But Joe Judge’s team intends to put up a fight, and they have first-hand experience with one of Dallas’ biggest weaknesses: a lack of composure.
Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill got suspended two games for punching Raiders guard John Simpson in the face following Las Vegas’ win on Thanksgiving Day.
Then Dallas right tackle La’el Collins was ejected from last week’s win over Washington for throwing a punch at defensive end William Bradley-King after a hit on Dak Prescott on the sideline.
Kearse wasn’t fined for his punch of Engram, which FOX and NFL Films said they did not have on camera. Video of Hill’s punch, on the other hand, went viral and cost him checks.
The Giants haven’t forgotten, though. There’s a good chance Dallas’ early-season disrespect came up in meetings this week, and the Giants’ feelings certainly have changed since October.
Right guard Will Hernandez told The News the week after Kearse punched Engram: “I wish I would have been there. You know what? It’s great, because we play them again.”
Judge said that week: “We’ll see these guys again.”
Safety Jabrill Peppers, now sidelined for the season, was more to the point.
“I mean it’s Cowboys-Giants. F—k ‘em. They hate us, we hate them,” Peppers said.
Judge also signed former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, adding an emotional player with an ax to grind against Dallas for cutting him earlier this season.
The Giants by no means intend to lose their own composure, like rookie receiver Kadarius Toney did in the mid-game Week 5 melee down in Arlington, Texas.
But let’s face it: this rivalry needs some sort of juice from the Giants to be a rivalry again.
There is no rivalry anymore, even though Judge snapped a 7-game skid in the head-to-head series with a Week 17 win last January.
The Giants have lost eight of their last nine to Dallas from 2017 through this fall. Their only win late last season came with Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Cowboys.
Dallas QB Dak Prescott has an 8-2-0 record, 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 10 career meetings with the Giants, including eight straight wins.
Jason Garrett, oddly, was the head coach of those Dallas teams decimating the Giants in recent years, but once he joined the Giants, he faced his former team only three times (1-2) before getting fired by the Giants in November.
Interestingly, Sunday will be the first Giants-Cowboys game without Garrett involved since 2006. He took the Dallas offensive coordinator job in 2007 and quickly rose up the ranks to head coach by midseason 2010.
The Giants have won two Super Bowls in that span to Dallas’ zero, of course, but those championships feel like a lifetime ago given the franchise’s failings in recent years.
Corner James Bradberry admitted on Thursday that it’s difficult for the Giants not to hang their heads coming off two straight losses, knowing their official playoff elimination could come as soon as this weekend.
“I would definitely say it’s hard, but you’ve got to just wake up and put one foot in front of the other and attack the day,” Bradberry said. “I just try to win the day, try to get a little bit better every day, and whatever cards you’re dealt with on Sunday, play with them.”
The cards the Giants have been dealt on Sunday is a Cowboys team that isn’t playing its best but still walks tall when they face this NFC East foe.
Back in October, Engram told The News about how Kearse’s punch happened.
“I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch,” Engram said. “We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom.”
“He stole one off, and everybody was there to separate us. So I kinda just let it go,” he added. “I dapped up some of my old coaches and friends on the other side [afterward] and went into the locker room.”
Engram didn’t retaliate because he didn’t want to get fined. He also knew they had another game on the schedule. That game is Sunday, the Giants’ final chance this season to take pride in dethroning a Dallas team that loves to look down upon them.
