Editorial: Why didn’t top brass from Amazon step up after tornado?
At 5:45 a.m. last Saturday morning, a press conference was held in downstate Edwardsville, Ill. The deeply sad purpose was to update the public on what happened the previous night when a EF-3 tornado had rolled through that community and partially collapsed a warehouse belonging to Amazon. At least six people died.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford was there, so was Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback and other local officials. So was Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
You know who was not at that press conference? Anyone from Amazon.
Worse yet, the absence of Amazon in front of the cameras that morning allowed confusion to grow over precisely how many people had died. The authorities said they didn’t know how many people were gone because Amazon didn’t know how many people had been in the warehouse during the incident.
Only hours later did Amazon finally put out a statement from a spokesman that was so anodyne as to be insulting to those victims: “We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the storm. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We’re continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area.”
It got worse. Jeff Bezos, still the executive chairman and public face of Amazon despite handing over the CEO reins to Andy Jassy last summer, was tweeting Saturday morning about the pleasures of his fun space venture, seemingly oblivious to what had happened the night before to regular folks trying to survive on terra firma. Only after he received intense pressure for the omission, did Bezos put out an expression of sympathy.
He, Jassy or a top lieutenant, should have been at that microphone at 5:45 a.m., or at least on Zoom, answering real questions and attending to the pain of the good people of Edwardsville. Amazon was not, of course, responsible for the tornado, but people still died because they were in that warehouse, working for Amazon.
The absence did not go unnoticed, nor, later in the day, did the disparity between Amazon being fully able to get a package to your door in minutes and yet not being entirely sure how many people had been killed in its own warehouse.
We have been around long enough to remember CEOs and company presidents who understood that in a time of crisis, Chief Executive Officer must stand for Chief Emergency Officer. We recall watching airline CEOs at crash sites, even as the rubble was still smoldering; we remember jackets replaced by reflective clothing following previous heartland tornadoes; weekends with families abandoned in service of the message that any employer who does not tend to workers, or their grieving family members, in a time of crisis is not a company for which anyone should either want to work or conduct business.
And we’re well aware of what they used to teach in business school: Act immediately, show empathy, do the right thing fast. And take care of your people.
But tech companies, as a group, have not exactly kept up that tradition as they have risen in wealth and power. They hide behind the new ease of anonymity, avoiding the costs of human contact.
Amazon fell down on surely its most important job: to immediately show that it cared for human life right here on earth.
— Chicago Tribune
Ponnuru: Why Trump is stronger than he looks for 2024
People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading.
Matt Lewis, writing in the Daily Beast, sees several such indicators, from the empty seats at recent Trump events to the struggles of some of the candidates he has endorsed. Josh Kraushaar, a columnist for National Journal, thinks Trump has handed his opponents in the party an opportunity by backing former Sen. David Perdue’s primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. If they help Kemp withstand it, they will liberate other Republicans from the need to stay supine before Trump.
A lot of anti-Trump Republicans took heart in November, too, from Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s governor’s race since it suggested that their party can regain some of the voters Trump repelled from the party while holding on to the ones he recruited to it.
The obvious bad news for Trump’s opponents — something neither Lewis nor Kraushaar denies — is that Trump retains great strength in the party and remains its most powerful leader. The less obvious bad news is that he is also stronger than he looks.
There are two reasons for this hidden strength. The first has to do with Republican voters’ interest in winning the 2024 election.
Anti-Trump Republicans will seek to persuade them that they will lose to the Democrats if Trump is again the nominee. Trump has been consistently unpopular, he lost re-election, and he has increasingly concentrated on his personal grievances rather than issues of direct concern to most voters.
Losing a presidential election, and especially a re-election, typically hurts a candidate’s political reputation so badly that he can’t try a comeback four years later. Trump’s nonsense about having won the last campaign in a landslide, only to have it stolen from him, is partly about avoiding an exile to loserdom.
But it’s not just myths about 2020 that will lead Republican voters to think he is a viable candidate for 2024. There’s also the reality that, well, he’s a viable candidate for 2024.
A Wall Street Journal poll in December put him only one point behind Biden in a rematch. A different poll had Trump ahead by two last month.
The takeaway from these polls is merely that Trump isn’t a sure loser. If Democrats are struggling in 2024, his enthusiastic supporters might again combine with those voters who grudgingly prefer him to the Democrats to give him an electoral majority.
The second reason Trump has more power over Republicans than it looks is that his influence depends as much on the depth of his support as on its breadth. Some Republicans who wish Trump would fade away have taken solace in polls that show voters increasingly likely to call themselves primarily Republicans rather than Trump supporters.
Jonathan Karl of ABC has reported that on the last day of his presidency, Trump threatened to destroy the Republican Party by starting a new one. That was two weeks after he had cost Republicans two Senate seats and consequently control of the chamber by attacking Georgia Republican officials and casting doubt about whether elections were administered honestly.
Since then, Trump has openly talked about how Republican voters won’t show up in 2022 or 2024 if Republicans don’t “solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020” — which can easily be read as a threat against Republicans who don’t indulge his landslide fantasy. If Kemp beats Perdue in the primary, Trump will likely campaign against him in the general election without worrying that a Democrat will profit from it. If Kemp then loses, Republicans looking for lessons about Trump will pay more attention to the end of his governorship than his primary victory.
Trump is, in short, well-protected against the electability argument.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a syndicated columnist.
Chad Stokes & the Pintos head to Passim for Calling All Crows benefit
Chad Stokes has always been an anti-rock star. A decade ago, with his indie band Dispatch, Stokes headlined the TD Garden three nights in a row. Typical rock star trajectory would have him partying on a private island with Keith Richards, Lady Gaga and Drake. Instead, he’s spent most of the last two years hanging with his kids in the Boston suburbs.
“I have basically been a stay-at-home dad the whole pandemic,” Stokes told the Herald. “Going to work was the easy part. If I could leave for a couple hours to work, it was like playtime to me.”
Work was finishing the 2021 Dispatch album “Break Our Fall” remotely with band co-founder Brad Corrigan and producers John Dragonetti and Mike Sawitzke — 2020 sessions started at Panoramic House studio in Stinson Beach, Calif., had to be wrapped up via the internet with collaborators spread out across the country.
“Part of our mission was to create something different,” Stokes said of initial in-person sessions. “When we were going over the demos of the songs they didn’t feel like they fit in our comfort zone. They were songs that were stretching us, we didn’t know how they would come out.”
Stokes has had only a few stretches in his career where he’s been off the road for months. Dispatch hit when he was just out of his teens and he spent the late ’90s in a van crisscrossing the country. The band split for a decade, but side projects, solo work and a reunion have kept Stokes busy.
Next summer Dispatch will do a 37-date co-headlining tour with O.A.R. (Xfinity Center on Aug. 20!). Next week Stokes and his band the Pintos will put on the 14th annual Calling All Crows Benefit at Passim — the Dec. 21 & 22 shows can also be viewed virtually and will raise money to help the Calling All Crows organization continue to support feminist movements working toward justice and equality.
For Stokes and his wife, Sybil Gallagher, who runs the organization, activism has always been part of the art. That ethos echoes through Dispatch’s “Break Our Fall”
“When Trump was first elected I couldn’t process it artistically, which is what I usually do, turn times of great sadness or angst into music,” Stokes said. “A year or two went by, then I could only write Trump songs. It was a little bit too much and I need to dial that back.”
The songs on “Break Our Fall” remain pointed and political. But they also rock. And are also tender, and weird. One standout, “Greta,” feels like a collaboration between Rage Against the Machine and the Beatles.
While Stokes remains committed to pushing the world forward through art and advocacy, he’s also looking ahead to just getting safely back on the road and having fun with O.A.R.
“We toured a little bit with O.A.R. back in the ’90s, then everyone grew up, had families, children, and rode their own band dynamics as we went from teenagers to people in our 40s,” he said. “It’s exciting catching up with those guys and the summer will be a bit of a nostalgic coupling.”
“Maybe not a bit of a nostalgic coupling, but a very nostalgic coupling,” he added with a laugh. “The politics won’t be quite as front and center and it will be a little more like comfort food.”
For tickets and details, go to passim.org and dispatchmusic.com.
Nuggets Journal: Bones Hyland’s career night comes in wake of valuable lesson
ATLANTA – When Bones Hyland checked out midway through the fourth quarter of Friday night’s win, Michael Malone grabbed his rookie for a hug.
Having returned after missing Wednesday’s loss due to a team violation, Malone used the moment to reinforce his bond with the infectious rookie.
“I just told him how proud I was of him,” said Malone after his team crushed the Hawks 133-115 to start their three-game road trip. “A lot of times, when things like that happen, you have a choice. You can feel sorry for yourself. He came in, had a smile on his face and he played the right way. We’ll need that every night from Bones Hyland. He has that chance to be a difference-maker.”
Against Atlanta, Hyland was. He slithered into the lane, bombed from long-range and used his handle to create for others, all en route to a career-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The eruption was not only a career-high, but it led their entire team.
Normally loquacious and jovial, Hyland didn’t elaborate on what spurred the violation, but his subdued answer showed remorse.
“It was a point of emphasis to myself to be locked in and just go out there and provide whatever I can,” he said, when asked whether Wednesday’s absence was on his mind.
“Lesson learned, move on from it,” he said.
Hyland seemed to have little trouble compartmentalizing his mistake as he danced with the ball and launched 3-pointers from Trae Young distance. Hyland had nearly half of the team’s 51 bench points. It was a source of scoring the Nuggets could’ve desperately used in Wednesday’s loss to Minnesota, when the Timberwolves rained in 23 3-pointers.
The truth, becoming more and more apparent as the season drags on, is that Hyland is a potential X-factor for the second unit. His speed is unlike anything the rest of the roster has, and his scoring instincts are essential to the second unit. None of the reserve guards (Facu Campazzo or Austin Rivers) can get into the lane with his ease, and no one else off the bench can create his own shot like Hyland. All three guards put unique and compromising pressure on opposing defenses.
Though Monte Morris is the team’s steadiest point guard, and a fitting complement to Nikola Jokic in the starting unit, Hyland’s a more natural scorer than even Morris.
That makes Hyland’s value, for a second unit that has too often struggled to create any semblance of offense, immense.
Asked what value he thought he brought to the team just 29 games into his career, Hyland’s answer was telling.
“Being that sparkplug, instant offense, but also being aggressive on defense, being that leader on the floor,” he said.
He wasn’t saying he’s the only leader, or the only player capable of infusing energy into the game, but he’s correct in assessing his value. He’s done it enough to know he has a significant lane in the Nuggets’ rotation.
“We’re not going to go into any of the details,” Malone said. “We missed Bones last game. We need him here. … He’s a good player. He’s helped us win games this year. We’re a better team when Bones Hyland is available. He knows that. This is a learning process for all young men. Tonight, he’s back with the team, he learned his lesson, and he helps us get a really important road win.”
