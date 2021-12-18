News
Exclusive: Police officer recalls taking down Maryland Heights gunman
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Earlier this week, 32-year-old Michael Honkomp pleaded guilty to charges in the shooting death of his co-worker at Maryland Heights Community Center in February 2020.
FOX 2’s Mike Colombo spoke exclusively with the police officer who confronted Honkomp at the scene. Maryland Heights Officer Larry Jerrod described the firefight that ended the threat and prevented a tragic situation from becoming much worse.
“He basically just looked at me with a blank stare,” Jerrod said. “I was like, wow, this guy has no emotion. I could see no life in his eyes. I tell him again, ‘Drop it.’”
“As soon as I yelled that second command, I’m taking fire,” Jerrod continued.
Bullets were flying, glass was breaking — and Jerrod knew Feb. 24, 2020, might be his last night on the job.
“I literally thought about my family. Am I going to make it to see them again? I didn’t know. I honestly didn’t know,” Jerrod said. “The training kicked in, and it was just like shooting back at that moment. Once I return fire, he starts moving, I start moving.”
“At that point, I start looking for cover, concealment, anything to put something between us like a barrier,” he continued. “There was nothing, just all glass. It was scary. It felt like an eternity that I was there. It was no more than a couple minutes, but it literally felt like ten years. It felt like it was just going on forever.”
Jerrod described a moment of eerie quiet inside the Maryland Heights Community Center before he made his move on gunman Honkomp.
“You can literally hear him trying to reload. You hear a magazine drop, hit the ground,” he said. “At that moment, I’m frantically running down the hallway like, ‘No, I’m not letting you reload and get the opportunity to keep shooting.’”
Jerrod said he managed to shoot the gun out of Honkomp’s hand.
“That moment was the first time he actually spoke to me, and he was like, ‘Kill me,’” said Jerrod. “In my mind, I’m like this is not what I’m here to do. I just want to make sure you’re done shooting at me.”
The terror was over, but Jerrod now faced a new adversary — grief. He was told Honkomp shot and killed Maria Lucas prior to their firefight.
“It put me in a completely different place, a dark place,” Jerrod said.
He said he’s thankful for the support from his friends, family, and the police department.
“They helped me come out of that dark place and basically helped me understand that without me, he probably could’ve hurt other people or hurt himself,” said Jerrod.
Jerrod said despite the challenges he’s faced in his three years of being a police officer, he wants to continue making his community safer.
“It gets scary at times. I’m not even going to lie to you. It’s a scary job. But somebody has to do it, so why not me?”
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis man charged with sexually abusing teen at summer camp
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A 40-year-old St. Louis man was charged with sexually abusing a teen girl who he worked with at Camp Wartburg in Waterloo, Illinois.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Matthew T. Hubbard groomed a teen at the camp, isolating her from friends and family.
Camp Wartburg told FOX 2 that it reported the accusation to authorities.
“To the best of our knowledge, none of the incidents in question occurred on the camp’s property,” a statement from the camp reads.
The Sheriff says the sexual abuse happened in several states.
“It involved going across state lines and involved another investigation by an agency down in Tennessee,” said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.
He said the suspect learned he was being investigated and became a fugitive. The victim returned to St. Louis and Hubbard was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
“We believe he learned there were charges against him and he actually responded back up to St. Louis and went to the victim’s house and actually shot himself,” Rohfling said.
Hubbard recovered, and on Dec. 14, authorities took him to jail from the hospital.
“This is not your typical juvenile sex abuse case because of the fact the individual involved, the alleged victim in the case, was 17 years old,” said Hubbard’s attorney, Matt Radefeld. “She was not a camper at the camp, but rather she was employed at the camp. In the state of Illinois, 17 years of age is legal.”
Radefeld said prosecutors are making a case claiming his client was in a position of trust or authority. He said that isn’t true because he claims the 40-year-old did not supervise the teen.
Camp Wartburg also said in a statement: “Our sympathy’s go out to the victim and her family for this deeply-concerning situation. Our primary concern at Camp Wartburg is always for the safety and well-being of all our campers and staff.”
Sheriff’s investigators added that there is no evidence there are other victims.
Suggest a Correction
News
Marquette football team retires jersey in honor of principal lost to COVID
ST. LOUIS–Tributes to Carl Hudson, an assistant principal at Marquette High School in the Rockwood School District who passed away Wednesday, continue to flow ahead of a weekend memorial service.
Hudson, the district said, died after an extended illness. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report he had been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Hudson has been at Marquette since 2010, and also had previous administrative roles in the Parkway and Kirkwood School districts.
Friday, the Marquette High School football team announced it would be retiring # 98 in Hudson’s honor.
A memorial service for Hudson will be held outside the entrance to the school’s football stadium on Sunday afternoon starting at 4pm. Attendees are being asked to wear the color Red, Missouri State University, or Dallas Cowboy apparel.
Hudson was elected to the Manchester Board of Aldermen in April. In a statement shared on Twitter this week, the city said:
“His stories of growing up in Manchester reminded us of the importance of maintaining the same small-town community feel that he experienced as a child. Strong community values were often part of Carl’s conversations with us…It’s hard to imagine the number of lives that Carl Hudson influenced serving as an Assistant Principal, a role that he loved to talk about, particularly his interactions with youth who, often, merely needed a role model to offer them time and a voice.
Suggest a Correction
News
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes spending more than $300 million to combat California crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As concerns and political criticism rise over a rash of brazen retail thefts across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a package of grants for police agencies and prosecutors to crack down on the organized crime rings believed to be largely responsible.
Newsom said the $270 million in grant money, as well as $25 million for small businesses victimized by theft, will be in his proposed budget when it’s released in January. Since the governor’s spending plan isn’t likely to be approved by state lawmakers until June, however, that money will not be immediately available.
The governor said organized gangs have struck in California and across the country, “heightening the anxiety” Californians feel about their safety.
“The rules are the rules, the laws are the laws, and we just want people to be held to account,” Newsom said.
Republicans have seized on highly publicized recent smash-and-grab thefts and violent crimes to criticize the Democratic governor and his party’s leadership of California, alleging their policies are responsible for an increase in lawlessness.
“The Democrats’ relentless push for their ‘criminals first’ agenda has turned this once-majestic state into a sanctuary for criminals,” Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk said in a statement after Newsom’s news conference.
Anne Hyde Dunsmore, campaign manager for Rescue California, called the proposed grants for law enforcement “great news,” but said the effort was not enough.
Hyde Dunsmore’s organization unsuccessfully pushed to recall Newsom in September and has been critical of his crime policies.
She said Newsom should also call a special legislative session to modify elements of Proposition 47, the 2014 voter-approved ballot measure that reclassified some felony drug and theft offenses as misdemeanors. Proposition 47 also raised the dollar amount for which a theft can be prosecuted as a felony from $400 to $950.
“We’ve got to get that back down to at least $400,” Hyde Dunsmore said. “He needs to call a special session of the Legislature right now to roll some of these statutory changes back so law enforcement can do its job.”
For Newsom, rising concerns about crime could become a political vulnerability in his 2022 reelection campaign. But so far, no major challenger — Republican or Democrat — threatens Newsom’s prospects for a second term.
Exclusive: Police officer recalls taking down Maryland Heights gunman
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup
St. Louis man charged with sexually abusing teen at summer camp
Marquette football team retires jersey in honor of principal lost to COVID
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes spending more than $300 million to combat California crime
Jonas Brothers & Joe Biden Promote Vaccines With Viral TikTok Video — Watch
Michelle Pfeiffer’s Husband: Everything To Know About David E. Kelley & Her Previous Marriage
Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case
Missy Patty, ‘The Bird Lady of North Oaks,’ dies at age 88
Kourtney Kardashian Wants To ‘Blow’ Travis Barker’s Mind With Epic Christmas Gift
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You