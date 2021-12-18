News
Former corrections officer who shot his Aurora neighbor found guilty of murder
A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer, who shot dead a neighbor over a Fourth of July fireworks dispute in Aurora, has been convicted of second-degree murder.
Scott Alan Mathews Jr., 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2019 death of 38-year-old Jaharie Wheeler, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.
Mathews was off duty at the time of the 10:30 p.m. shooting at the Greensview Apartment Complex in the 16400 block of East Alameda Place.
“Bringing a gun to an argument can lead to tragic consequences, and that is the case here,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “The defendant made a horrible decision, and he will pay the consequences. The family of Mr. Wheeler will live with the result of that horrible decision for the rest of their lives.”
The night of the shooting, Mathews returned home from work and along with his girlfriend they went outside to walk their dogs, according to a news release. A confrontation over fireworks with neighbors ensued when Mathews “unholstered his personal handgun, pointed it at Wheeler’s fiancée and headbutted her. Wheeler came into the courtyard to defend his fiancée. As Mathews and Wheeler started to fight, Mathews pulled out his handgun and shot Wheeler in the chest.”
Wheeler, who was unarmed, was pronounced dead at Aurora Medical Center.
The Arapahoe County jury also convicted Mathews of felony menacing with a deadly weapon and assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.
Staff picks for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season: Patriots vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Browns and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 15:
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Ryan McFadden (127-80 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs
Mike Preston (128-79 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs
Jonas Shaffer (130-77 overall, 12-2 last week): Chargers
Childs Walker (130-77 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Patriots
Preston: Patriots
Shaffer: Patriots
Walker: Colts
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Titans
Preston: Titans
Shaffer: Titans
Walker: Steelers
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Bills
Preston: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Jaguars
Preston: Texans
Shaffer: Jaguars
Walker: Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Cowboys
Preston: Cowboys
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Cardinals
Preston: Cardinals
Shaffer: Cardinals
Walker: Cardinals
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Dolphins
Preston: Dolphins
Shaffer: Dolphins
Walker: Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: Bengals
Preston: Bengals
Shaffer: Bengals
Walker: Bengals
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: 49ers
Preston: 49ers
Shaffer: 49ers
Walker: 49ers
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Buccaneers
Preston: Buccaneers
Shaffer: Buccaneers
Walker: Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Monday, 5 p.m., COVID rescheduling)
McFadden: Browns
Preston: Raiders
Shaffer: Raiders
Walker: Browns
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
McFadden: Vikings
Preston: Vikings
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: Vikings
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)
McFadden: Eagles
Preston: Eagles
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)
McFadden: Rams
Preston: Rams
Shaffer: Rams
Walker: Rams
Dolphins approach ‘young hotshot’ Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson with respect, despite his struggles
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has put up some pedestrian numbers in his rookie NFL season, but you wouldn’t know it from talking to the Miami Dolphins.
Wilson has thrown more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (six), is completing 56.1 percent of his passes and has a 2-7 record as a starter going into Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium against the Dolphins.
Miami, nonetheless, views him with an abundance of respect going into its first matchup with the No. 2 pick in the past draft. The Dolphins (6-7) faced veteran Joe Flacco the first time they faced the Jets (3-10) this season, while Wilson was still recovering from a knee injury and Mike White was benched the week prior.
“The guy, he is impressive,” said Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones this week of Wilson. “He’s a gunslinger, man. He’s taking shots down the field. He’s making really smart decisions. He’s making plays for his team with his feet.
“He’s impressive for a young guy, and we have our hands full. But that’s an exciting challenge, playing against these young hotshots. These guys are good, and it’s exciting to get a chance to play against these young guys that are coming up that are going to be perennial starters in this league. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Said Miami coach Brian Flores on Wednesday: “I think Zach Wilson is a very talented young player in this league. A big arm. Mobile. I think he’s getting better every week. I think this is a player who is ascending. Like any young player, there’s been some bumps. I know he was out for a little bit and came back. He’s played well. I think this will be a big challenge for us.”
Unprompted, Flores doubled down and brought Wilson up again in his Friday web conference.
“We’re dealing with a quarterback who’s skilled, who’s very talented, who has really played well and has gotten hot, I would say,” Flores said. “We’ve got to do a good job as a team, as a defense communicating.”
Wilson has a quarterback rating of 65.3. He has thrown for 1,741 yards and run for 58 more while getting sacked 28 times. In his past three games since coming back from the knee ailment, a win against the Houston Texans and losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, Wilson is 56 of 104 for 573 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We’re excited because he’s a good, young quarterback,” said safety Eric Rowe, who could start if Jevon Holland remains in COVID protocols entering Sunday. “He has a rocket arm, he’s accurate and he can run. Those three things are obviously all threats.”
Added fellow safety Brandon Jones, looking to come back from missing two games with an elbow injury: “Being a rookie, he has a very talented arm, makes really good decisions, does a really good job of throwing with anticipation, which is kind of rare — not rare, but you don’t see it a lot in a younger quarterback. It’s something that they usually have to develop over time. He does a really good job of putting the ball where it needs to be and just kind of having an overall control of the offense.”
Jones also came away impressed with Wilson’s ability to identify defenses and make checks and audibles at the line of scrimmage on film.
With Holland on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. Redwine spent time with the Jets earlier this season and may have picked up on a few tendencies from the rookie.
“Everywhere I’ve went, I always feel like safety versus quarterback is like a chess match,” Redwine said. “I tried to pick up little things that I could be able to take in and enhance my game off of. Just being able to notice the little things because that could put me where I need to be, maybe a step faster.”
Redwine wouldn’t reveal anything he has noticed in his Friday media session, though.
“I like to keep the chess match within the DB room,” he said, “so whatever we talk about, it has to stay where we talk about it.”
Of the rookie first-round quarterbacks, the Dolphins this season have defeated New England Patriots’ Mac Jones in the opener and lost to top pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 17. Miami also got a glimpse of Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields in the preseason.
NFL moves 3 games because of COVID outbreaks, including 2 to Tuesday
The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.
The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. It will be televised by NFL Network.
Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams. Both games will be televised by Fox and available on Sunday Ticket.
“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”
Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.
The move was not looked at kindly by some Raiders players.
“I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! ” linebacker K.J. Wright tweeted at the league and the players’ union. “If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow.”
Last season, in the midst of the coronavirus, the NFL completed its season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games, some to midweek. In July, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances and, instead, forfeits could happen.
“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said.
On Friday, those adjustments included more rescheduling.
Earlier Friday, Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated from the team.
Payton, who is vaccinated and tested positive in 2020 for the coronavirus, will remain isolated for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment.
The Saints said defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been assigned head coaching duties for Sunday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Payton is expected to return for New Orleans’ game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.
The positive test for Payton comes after he missed practice Wednesday when the club said he was “under the weather” but had tested negative. Payton was back at practice and meetings on Thursday.
Payton’s positive test came as COVID-19 cases spiked across the NFL in recent days, mirroring trends seen in the general population.
Three Saints players — defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and receiver Ty Montgomery — did not play against the New York Jets on Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests. But by Thursday, Jordan and Montgomery had been activated from New Orleans’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game skid when they beat the Jets 30-9 and remain in contention for one of the NFC’s wild-card playoff spots with four regular-season games remaining.
In Week 2 of this season, the Saints were without numerous assistant coaches because of a virus outbreak, but Payton was not among those which tested positive. Payton was among the first NFL employees known to have contracted COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
