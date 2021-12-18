Connect with us

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Four officers connected to fatal shooting in Colorado Springs are identified
Four officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department connected to a fatal police shooting have been identified.

Officers Scott Ferguson, Ray Shepard, Ryan Paine and Thorin Fash are on administrative leave per department policy following the Dec. 10 shooting in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, according to a police news release on Friday.

News

'Lost Daughter' a complex, dark drama about motherhood

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

‘Lost Daughter’ a complex, dark drama about motherhood
“The Lost Daughter”

Rated R. At the Landmark Kendall Square.

Grade: B

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) plays a vacationing mother, professor and writer on a solo visit to a Greek island in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s critically acclaimed directing debut “The Lost Daughter.” The film is based on the 2008 book by Elena Ferrante, although Gyllenhaal has made changes, including the nationality of the protagonist and the setting. The protagonist’s name is Leda (Englishwoman Colman) a very loaded nomenclature in Greek mythology. Leda is greeted at the door to the small flat she will inhabit for the summer by American expat handyman Lyle (a deliciously creepy Ed Harris). At the beach, she meets a young English-speaking beach attendant, who works at the attached, beach-front restaurant in the summers. Thus far, the set-up recalls any number of horror films. Leda has the beach to herself and reads and dozes blissfully until a large extended and eventually menacing family arrives and takes up residence. Leda becomes a spectator and eventually a friendly acquaintance, especially after she finds the lost daughter of the beautiful young wife and mother Nina (Dakota Johnson).

Leda has two grown daughters of her own, and we will learn that she left them with her mother and her estranged husband when they were very young (4 and 6) to run away with an older professor (played by Gyllenhaal’s husband Peter Sarsgaard) and to pursue her dream of being a writer.

Nina is a bikini-clad temptress with a tough-looking husband, who arrives at the beach one day by powerboat (a perfect, tough-guy entrance). Nina also has a young lover. She plays a dangerous game. Nina’s preschool age daughter Elena has a life-size baby doll named Nani that she loves.

In a moment fraught with psychological and dramatic implications, Leda steals Elena’s doll and takes it to her flat. At the same time, Lyle runs into Leda at a local restaurant and tries to pick her up unsuccessfully. In flashbacks, Leda is played by Irishwoman Jessie Buckley (TV’s “Fargo”). Gyllenhaal chooses to open the film with a bloody flash forward and then backtracking in time, a tiresome device. In one flashback, a terrified Leda calls out for one of her daughters, who has gone missing. Since the older Leda tells people she has two daughters we assume that the missing little one was found. Colman is one of the greatest actors of her generation. But Leda is a relatively minor and at times intensely introspective and solipsistic role. Leda is haunted by her abandonment of her daughters. But most mothers – and other sympathetic parties – will probably understand her motivation and forgive her. Nina, on whom Leda has projected aspects of herself, seems to be up to the “crushing responsibility” of being a mother, even if Leda doesn’t think so. “The Lost Daughter” explores the mysteries and complexities of mothers and daughters and leaves a lot to our interpretation. Some may find filling in the blanks fascinating. Others may prefer less blankness.

(“The Lost Daughter” contains sexually suggestive scenes, nudity and profanity)

News

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021
NEW YORK — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Though the calendar is about to change, Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes Christmas show was canceled for the season. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low.

Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide. The uncertainty alone was enough for many people to change their plans.

In the United States, President Joe Biden’s administration resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched out dire scenarios for the unvaccinated in a plea for hesitant Americans to get the shot.

“For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death, for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday, echoing the president’s own comments earlier this week.

The new variant is already in “full force” in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with new cases hitting a one-day record of more than 8,300 on Thursday. But new hospitalizations and deaths – so far – are well below their spring 2020 peak and even where they were this time last year, city data shows.

The coronavirus also interrupted sports in the U.S. again. The NFL announced Friday that three games would be pushed from the weekend to next week because of outbreaks. The league has not specified whether the cases came from the omicron variant.

The Radio City Rockettes called off four performances scheduled for Friday because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production, and plans for upcoming shows were still being assessed. The popular holiday program generally has four shows per day in December at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Dr. Stanley Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiology professor, said officials need to react faster, citing a willingness to redefine fully vaccinated to include booster shots, for example.

“Everyone wants us to be through with this pandemic, but in order to get us through it, we can’t ignore the realities of what’s going on and what is needed,” Weiss said.

Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums in response to virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners.

News

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees
SEATTLE — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees.

The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.

The mandate faced opposition from a vocal minority of Boeing workers.

In an internal company announcement, Boeing told employees its decision to suspend the mandate “comes after a detailed review of a U.S. District Court ruling earlier this month that halts the enforcement of a federal executive order requiring vaccinations for federal contractors.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal, who is vaccinated, told the newspaper he still wants “to encourage every one of our workforce to get vaccinated.”

Pointing to how critical vaccination is for hope of a global air travel recovery, Deal added that “the world, and the airline industry, will recover under vaccination.”

Boeing’s statement cited “over 92% of the company’s U.S.-based workforce having registered as being fully vaccinated or having received a religious or medical accommodation.”

That means 8%, or about 10,000, U.S. employees could have been under threat to lose their jobs under the mandate.

