News
Giants-Cowboys game still on as COVID and flu spread through decimated secondary and team
The Giants abruptly canceled Friday’s practice and reverted to 2020 virtual protocols in response to the simultaneous spreads of COVID-19 and the flu through their building.
“We obviously didn’t have outbreaks this big or bad last year for the Giants,” safety Logan Ryan said on a Friday afternoon Zoom call, with all media availability pushed virtual.
Safety J.R. Reed and corner Natrell Jamerson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, giving the Giants eight positives since Monday. So they’re trying to ensure they’ll have enough players available for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
“We’ve known since the beginning of last year: the games are gonna go on,” head coach Joe Judge said on Zoom. “So whoever you have, you have to have them ready.”
Ironically, the NFL promptly postponed three of this weekend’s games due to COVID outbreaks only hours after Judge made that statement. The league moved Browns-Raiders from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m., and Washington-Eagles and Rams-Seahawks to Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Giants-Cowboys game won’t be moved,though. It is on as scheduled for 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, even with the Giants’ secondary decimated by four positive COVID tests and more defensive backs battling the flu.
So Judge’s shorthanded Giants (4-9) have to be ready for the first-place Cowboys (9-4).
“The Cowboys aren’t going to care about how many DBs we’ve got,” Ryan said.
The entire NFL has been blitzed by the Omicron variant, and the flu is hitting hard, too.
Six Giants players with flu symptoms were listed on Friday’s injury report, though all were projected as participants: corners Steve Parker and Jarren Williams, linebackers Reggie Ragland, Benardrick McKinney and Elerson Smith, and kicker Graham Gano.
The Giants intriguingly signed former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad with the clear intent of playing him against his former team.
They’re calling up defensive tackle David Moa from the practice squad with Leonard Williams (triceps) and Austin Johnson (foot) questionable.
They also hope that unvaccinated free safety Xavier McKinney, who is on the COVID reserve list as a high-risk close contact, continues to test negative to be eligible Sunday.
Still, their only available DBs as of Friday night were Ryan, James Bradberry, Julian Love, Williams, Parker and special teamer Keion Crossen.
“We’re talking through a lot of moves that can happen schematically and defensively making sure we can adjust,” Judge said.
The postponement of the Washington-Eagles game could benefit the Giants the following Sunday, since Philly will have to host them in Week 16 on only four days’ rest.
“That’s crazy,” Eagles corner Darius Slay tweeted. “We play Tuesday night then turn right around an(d) play Sunday!! No Days off, double up on massages this week.”
But the Giants first have to concern themselves with fielding a team to face Dallas.
Judge said the Giants learned of Friday’s test results while conducting socially-distanced meetings inside their practice field bubble in East Rutherford. That’s why they changed the schedule last-minute “out of an abundance of caution.”
They immediately sent those players home, took the rest of the team outside for a half-hour walkthrough with no media present, and then sent the entire team home for more virtual meetings.
The Giants’ non-football staff were still working in the team’s facility on Friday, at least. And Judge does plan to bring his coaches and players back into the building on Saturday for a brief meeting and walkthrough.
Still, losing a scheduled 90-minute practice on Friday is significant. Mike Glennon, who is making his third straight start, said that would be the case when asked about virtual work on Wednesday.
“Meetings aren’t as big of a deal, I think we learned that last year. You can get away with doing the meetings virtually,” Glennon said. “It’s really the practice time … If practice were to be canceled obviously that would be a bigger deal, to not be able to go out and practice … That would obviously be an adjustment.”
They’re also back to living under the intensive 2020 protocols that govern where players can spend time outside of work. The Giants aren’t allowing reporters to interview players in person after Sunday’s game either, even though the Cowboys are planning on keeping it status quo.
“It’s tough,” receiver Sterling Shepard said on Zoom. “You want to be able to get together with your teammates and friends outside the building, but you gotta keep the best interest of the team at heart. And doing that kind of stuff can affect the team. So you have to be cautious of what you do.”
The Giants’ COVID-19 positive tests this week are WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, CB Aaron Robinson, edge Cam Brown, edge Oshane Ximines, CB Adoree Jackson, Reed and Jamerson. Robinson and Jackson are unvaccinated and definitely out Sunday.
“I would say I’ve never had any experience like this, but I kind of played through last year,” Ryan said of the secondary shortage.
Ryan used one of Judge’s mantras to describe how the Giants must handle the ongoing pandemic.
“You have to be willing to adapt, adapt or die, honestly,” Ryan said.
That turn of phrase unfortunately hits too close to reality for what the world has been through since the start of 2020. Ryan, obviously, was just talking about football.
Now nothing is easy about football, either. Just getting to Sunday, at this point, would feel like a small success.
“Yeah, we’re tired of it,” Shepard said of the pandemic and protocols, “but that’s just kind of the world we’re living in right now. You just have to power through it.”
GIANTS INJURY REPORT: OUT: QB Daniel Jones (neck). DOUBTFUL: G Ben Bredeson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR Sterling Shepard (calf – new injury), DL Leonard Williams (triceps).
COWBOYS INJURY REPORT: OUT: LT Tyron Smith (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Tony Pollard (foot).
News
Man shot dead in Denver on Friday morning, and a suspect is arrested
A man was shot dead Friday morning in downtown Denver, and police have arrested a suspect in the incident.
At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Stout Street on reports of a shooting, according to a news release. Officers found two men who were shot and both were taken to a local hospital. One of the two died Friday afternoon. The other man was treated at the hospital and released.
An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Zhu, 29, and he was arrested Friday at an Arapahoe County residence, the release said. He is being held on investigation of homicide.
News
Celtics Notebook: Five Celtics enter health and safety protocol
With the omicron COVID variant on the rise across the world, let alone the NBA, it’s not a surprise that the Celtics were hit by their most widespread absence of the season Friday night.
Five Celtics — Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser — were placed in health and safety protocols following testing during the morning shootaround, and thus missed Friday night’s game against Golden State. In addition, Dennis Schroder missed the game with a non-COVID-related illness.
It was Horford’s second time this season in protocol.
As a result Ime Udoka started Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Romeo Langford, and planned to go even smaller than usual against the best small-ball lineup in the NBA.
“I wouldn’t say frustrating. It’s something everybody is playing through,” said the Celtics coach. “You’ve seen Chicago, and Brooklyn and other teams hit with that. It’s something we’ve been trying to avoid, but it seems inevitable at times for everybody. You have to tinker with the lineups at times, but we have other guys who are able and we’ll increase those minutes. Nothing else you can do. We have 11 healthy bodies.”
Chicago set a record, and had two games postponed, after placing 10 players in protocol earlier this week. Josh Richardson returned to the Celtics lineup against Golden State after missing the previous two games while in health and safety protocol.
Overall seven players, at different times, have missed time to COVID protocols, including Brown early in training camp.
The league has tightened restrictions regarding testing and mask wearing, and none too soon.
“Just being more diligent,” said Udoka. “Our surroundings and the mask wearing is a big thing, who you’re with outside of the building off the court, and that’s pretty much it. We’re trying to follow the protocols of the league and be more strict with what we’re doing. We’re impacted, it’s hit us like the rest of the league — something we’ve all had to adapt to and adjust to. It is what it is. We have healthy bodies and other guys get opportunities.”
Udoka disagreed, however, that the league got too comfortable, allowing arenas to return to full capacity.
“Other than the fans coming back, it’s been pretty normal in the building and with what we’ve done,” he said. “For vaccinated and unvaccinated players we have some stricter rules. Other than the fans I think we’ve been pretty similar with the testing and mask wearing and strict rules we have. Omicron is a different thing that doesn’t have to do with fans in the building. It’s a new variant that’s come along and has affected people differently.”
Smaller ball
If the Celtics had to pick an opponent to go smaller against, Golden State would certainly have been that team with its lightening perimeter attack.
Bizarrely, in Horford, Grant Williams, Parker and Hernangomez, the Celtics lost their top four power forwards.
“It felt like we got hit with our 4s pretty hard, obviously Al our starting 4, Grant, Juancho, Jabari and Sam Hauser,” said Udoka. “Those last three that I mentioned would obviously have gotten more opportunity with Al and Grant out. Tonight is a night where we can play a lot of small ball anyway. Josh, Aaron, Romeo will get increased minutes and things we’ve done all year, tinkered with lineups and going small at times, it fits with Golden State tonight. Not to downplay the guys that are out but it’s something we can easily adjust to.”
No hardship
For now, anyway, the Celtics don’t plan to add a player via the hardship exemption.
“No. It all just happened today,” said Udoka. “We still have 11 able bodies and I think some of the teams that are going through that have lost more people. Chicago is a high number and even Brooklyn being seven or eight. We have five out as of now and obviously hope to get Dennis back with a non-COVID illness. We haven’t discussed that.”
News
Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17
First Jerry Kill, then Mike Sanford Jr.
After the Gophers football team opens the 2022 season with Kill leading New Mexico State at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, Minnesota will host Sanford and Colorado on Sept. 17.
Sanford, let go as the Gophers offensive coordinator in late November, was hired by the Buffaloes to be their new offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.
Sanford’s passing offense lagged behind the churning rushing attack in 2021, but head coach P.J. Fleck spoke in general terms about why he decided to not bring Sanford back in 2022.
“I just felt like we needed a change on offense,” Fleck said Dec. 5. “Mike is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like we needed a new direction in the leadership at that position.”
The Gophers re-hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator on Dec. 6 and extended the contract for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi last week. Rossi’s defense shutout the Buffaloes in a 30-0 win in Boulder on Sept. 18.
“Mike’s extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement. “What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.”
Before Minnesota, Sanford was at Stanford for three seasons 2011-13, then Boise State, Notre Dame, Western Kentucky and Utah State before coming to Minnesota for the 2020 season.
Giants-Cowboys game still on as COVID and flu spread through decimated secondary and team
Man shot dead in Denver on Friday morning, and a suspect is arrested
Celtics Notebook: Five Celtics enter health and safety protocol
Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17
Paraguay’s Passes Bill To Regulate Crypto, Targets Mining Companies
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education head wants to phase out two MCAS science exams
Kim Kardashian: The ‘Safety’ Measures She Added To Her Kids’ Phones After North Went Rogue On TikTok
Man who allegedly shot RMNP ranger faces additional charges
St. Vincent Hospital strike over with help of Marty Walsh
Tornado count in Minnesota’s first-ever December outbreak is raised to 5
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You