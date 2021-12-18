News
Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17
First Jerry Kill, then Mike Sanford Jr.
After the Gophers football team opens the 2022 season with Kill leading New Mexico State at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, Minnesota will host Sanford and Colorado on Sept. 17.
Sanford, let go as the Gophers offensive coordinator in late November, was hired by the Buffaloes to be their new offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.
Sanford’s passing offense lagged behind the churning rushing attack in 2021, but head coach P.J. Fleck spoke in general terms about why he decided to not bring Sanford back in 2022.
“I just felt like we needed a change on offense,” Fleck said Dec. 5. “Mike is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like we needed a new direction in the leadership at that position.”
The Gophers re-hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator on Dec. 6 and extended the contract for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi last week. Rossi’s defense shutout the Buffaloes in a 30-0 win in Boulder on Sept. 18.
“Mike’s extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement. “What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.”
Before Minnesota, Sanford was at Stanford for three seasons 2011-13, then Boise State, Notre Dame, Western Kentucky and Utah State before coming to Minnesota for the 2020 season.
News
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education head wants to phase out two MCAS science exams
The board of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote next month on whether or not to phase out two of the four MCAS high school science exams currently required for students who want to meet competency requirements for graduation.
Under Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s proposal, DESE would no longer offer the chemistry and technology/engineering tests after spring 2023. Only biology and introductory physics would be offered to students in the class of 2026 and beyond.
The cost of developing the chemistry and technology/engineering exams would be “significant,” Riley said in a memo to the board, particularly given the dwindling number of students taking them.
In 2019, just 388 students took the chemistry MCAS test, and 1,931 took the technology/engineering exam, compared to 14,891 who took the introductory physics MCAS and the 54,490 who took biology, he said.
“I want to make sure we don’t send the signal that we’re abandoning chemistry and technology/engineering,” Secretary of Education James Peyser said at Friday’s DESE meeting.
But Riley said eliminating those two MCAS exams would not mean eliminating those subjects.
DESE’s core high school requirements include three years of a laboratory science, he said, so most students would have the chance to take one or both of them.
In other department business, the board unanimously approved a pilot program to reward students with disabilities, English learners and economically disadvantaged students who score in the “exceeding expectations” level – a scaled score of 530 or higher – on the English Language Arts or Mathematics MCAS exams in any grade level.
The program would “shine a light on students who have done a great job in the midst of a pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner Regina Robinson said.
Each of those students would receive a certificate from the commissioner, as well as a $25 gift card in recognition “not only of a job well done, but you can continue to do this great work,” Robinson said.
Students would have the option of writing a thank you note to their teacher for helping them to achieve that.
“This is something that we see as having a dual benefit,” Senior Associate Commissioner Shay Edmond said.
News
Man who allegedly shot RMNP ranger faces additional charges
A man who allegedly exchanged shots with a park ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park faces additional charges in connection to the Dec. 8 incident.
Daron Marquel Ellis appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver on Monday and was charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado.
Ellis also faces charges brought by the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office for alleged criminal acts committed prior to the shooting and outside the park boundaries, according to the DA’s office. The defendant is also charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, both felonies, and use of fictitious license plates, a traffic misdemeanor.
A park ranger was shot during the incident, but a ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
News
St. Vincent Hospital strike over with help of Marty Walsh
The marathon St. Vincent nurses’ strike is finally over — with a little help from Martin Walsh.
The Worcester hospital’s CEO said Friday evening he’s “pleased to announce” that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Walsh, the former mayor of Boston and now labor secretary, mediated the deal all day in Dorchester.
“We are so grateful for and humbled by the efforts of Secretary Walsh today, and so pleased to have finally reached an agreement that we believe provides us with what we need to better care for our patients that we will now take to our members for a vote to ratify and thus call an end to our historic strike,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, longtime nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and co-chair of the St, Vincent Hospital nurses’ local bargaining unit with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
The hospital added that once the agreement is ratified, it will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.
Nurses went on strike on March 8, alleging there were not enough nurses to keep patients safe.
“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson.
He added: “We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability, and compassion.”
More than 75% of the replacement nurses have at least six years of experience, said Matt Clyburn, a spokesman for the hospital, and 35% have more than 20 years of experience.
The strike ends as COVID-19 infections keep climbing, taxing hospitals across the state.
The embattled Worcester hospital “temporarily” closed 89 beds — including all 10 of its psychiatry beds — last month as part of an effort to maintain “crucial” health care services amid the strike.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. owns St. Vincent Hospital and has been in negotiations with nurses since they went on strike. The hospital invoked its “last, best, and final offer” in mid-October but nurses and administrators remained at an impasse — until now.
Earlier this fall the Massachusetts Congressional delegation sent Tenet a letter after it hired approximately 200 permanent replacement nurses and closed 111 beds.
“We are alarmed and dismayed by Tenet’s efforts to prolong this crisis with their demand that nurses be denied a return to the positions they held, many of them for decades, prior to the strike,” the delegation said in its letter.
Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17
Paraguay’s Passes Bill To Regulate Crypto, Targets Mining Companies
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education head wants to phase out two MCAS science exams
Kim Kardashian: The ‘Safety’ Measures She Added To Her Kids’ Phones After North Went Rogue On TikTok
Man who allegedly shot RMNP ranger faces additional charges
St. Vincent Hospital strike over with help of Marty Walsh
Tornado count in Minnesota’s first-ever December outbreak is raised to 5
More records within reach for Vikings’ improving Justin Jefferson
Charlie Baker ‘distressed’ about his ‘incompetence’ to pass domestic violence legislation
Massachusetts COVID-19 cases top 1 million as new infections soar
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You