Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17

The board of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote next month on whether or not to phase out two of the four MCAS high school science exams currently required for students who want to meet competency requirements for graduation.

Under Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s proposal, DESE would no longer offer the chemistry and technology/engineering tests after spring 2023. Only biology and introductory physics would be offered to students in the class of 2026 and beyond.

The cost of developing the chemistry and technology/engineering exams would be “significant,” Riley said in a memo to the board, particularly given the dwindling number of students taking them.

In 2019, just 388 students took the chemistry MCAS test, and 1,931 took the technology/engineering exam, compared to 14,891 who took the introductory physics MCAS and the 54,490 who took biology, he said.

“I want to make sure we don’t send the signal that we’re abandoning chemistry and technology/engineering,” Secretary of Education James Peyser said at Friday’s DESE meeting.

But Riley said eliminating those two MCAS exams would not mean eliminating those subjects.

DESE’s core high school requirements include three years of a laboratory science, he said, so most students would have the chance to take one or both of them.

In other department business, the board unanimously approved a pilot program to reward students with disabilities, English learners and economically disadvantaged students who score in the “exceeding expectations” level – a scaled score of 530 or higher – on the English Language Arts or Mathematics MCAS exams in any grade level.

The program would “shine a light on students who have done a great job in the midst of a pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner Regina Robinson said.

Each of those students would receive a certificate from the commissioner, as well as a $25 gift card in recognition “not only of a job well done, but you can continue to do this great work,” Robinson said.

Students would have the option of writing a thank you note to their teacher for helping them to achieve that.

“This is something that we see as having a dual benefit,” Senior Associate Commissioner Shay Edmond said.