Grasso’s Garage: Ghibli Trofeo is why Maserati earns the prize

The suddenly shorthanded Avalanche saw its five-game winning streak end Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, where the Nashville Predators never trailed in a 5-2 victory. Combined, the Avs and Preds were missing 12 players because of COVID protocol, including three Colorado players who were told they couldn’t play hours ahead of the game.

The Avs (17-8-2) saw their season put on hold a day later by the NHL, with the league postponing all of their games through the end of the holiday weekend. That included a scheduled visit from Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Five takeaways from Music City:

They didn’t have to play. The game could have been postponed, Avs coach Jared Bednar said, but he had enough bodies to put together a decent lineup against the shorthanded Preds. Why make another trip to Nashville when you believe you can win with what you have?

Forward Andre Burakovsky was told Wednesday night he couldn’t play. Forward J.T. Compher was told the same Thursday morning and defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Darcy Kuemper were pulled out of the locker room shortly before the game began. Defenseman Devon Toews didn’t make the trip after testing positive on Monday.

“We’re all here ready to play. We’re already basically dressed when we’re getting those results back, so we’re getting ready as a group and things were changing by the minute because we’re getting guys pulled out of our room, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 — so all of our guys are here and ready to play,” Bednar said. “For us, it wasn’t really an option.”

Is the system flawed? Bednar said all his players feel fine, including the guys who tested positive. Defenseman Jack Johnson missed most of the first period awaiting a test result after he tested positive the previous day.

Question is, should the NHL continue to test players who don’t have symptoms?

“We’re getting tested the night of the game to see if our guys can play when we have a full roster coming into it,” Bednar said. “We’re getting these results the night of the game and all of our guys are healthy and ready to go. Cale is healthy and ready to go. Taser (Toews) is healthy and ready to go. Kuemper is healthy and ready to go. Jack Johnson was, too. He got a negative test back after he tested positive tonight and joined us (late) in the first period. They’re all sitting here ready to play. If we’re going to keep testing healthy players then we’re going to keep getting some results that we don’t like and players are going to be sitting when they’re ready to play.”

Frankie’s return. Avs goalie Pavel “Frankie” Francouz was in an NHL net for a meaningful game for the first time in more than 17 months, since he suffered hip and knee injuries against the Dallas Stars in a 2020 second-round series at the Edmonton playoff bubble.

Francouz, who missed all of last season with double hip surgeries and suffered an ankle injury in a preseason game in September, stopped 30 of 34 shots (.882 save percentage).

“I thought he was great,” Bednar said of Francouz. “They had some good scoring chances tonight. He came up with a lot of nice saves and looked strong and athletic and played hard and competed. That’s all you can ask for. Some of the mistakes we made put him in tough situations and he made some big saves for us. I would say that’s a pretty good outing for him.”

Nichushkin. Avs winger Valeri Nichushkin logged a career-high 25:47 and scored his 10th goal of the season and third in his last two games. He matched his goals total out of 55 games last season and he’s just four short of his career-high set with the Dallas Stars as a rookie in 2013-14.

Stepping in for Toews and Makar. Defenseman Sam Girard logged a career-high 31:46 — most by an Avalanche player this season. Girard was minus-2 but didn’t look out of place as the club’s most important player on the back end.