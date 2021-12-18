Having Mac Jones throw isn’t such a bad idea against the Colts

Mac Jones was asked to throw just three passes the last time the Patriots played. The reason was simple enough — there was no need to throw the ball in gale-force winds unless absolutely necessary.

So the Patriots went all ground-and-pound against the Bills.

Against the Colts?

The one-sided game plan won’t be in effect at Lucas Oil Stadium. The elements don’t apply in domed stadiums.

Even so, if the Colts have their way, they’d love to make it one-sided. They’re going to do their best to take away the run game and make the Patriots rookie quarterback Jones beat them with his arm.

“We’re really gonna try to make the game one-dimensional and see what (Jones) can do,” Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said during the week.

Jones’ reaction to the Colts defense boldly declaring its intensions?

He really didn’t have one.

“It’s just part of the game. Everyone’s confident,” said Jones. “When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”

It should be noted the Colts have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

That said, here’s how Jones & Co. can crack the Colts defense:

Let Mac cook

At the very least, Josh McDaniels should have Jones utilize play action on early downs. With the Colts hellbent on stopping the Patriots running game, they’ll load the box and aggressively attack the gaps.

That lends itself to play action, having the Colts bite on the run, with Jones going up top instead.

With the Colts taking the bait, Jones should be able to find his tight ends down the seam. His receivers should also be open on quick crossers.

Statistically, the Colts are ranked in the lower half of the league at defending play action. So this should be one strategy to counteract and take advantage of the Colts trying to make the Patriots one-dimensional.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said the Patriots playbook contains adjustments for any defensive front and coverage. So he believes Jones will be able to throw.

Beware of ballhawks

The Colts lead the league in takeaways with 29. Broken down, they’ve recovered 14 fumbles and snagged 15 interceptions.

Linebacker Darius Leonard has five forced fumbles alone. Kenny Moore, meanwhile, has four interceptions. The Colts also lead the league in scoring points off turnovers.

So the Patriots, who have largely cured their turnover problem from earlier in the year, have to remain vigilant.

Ivan Fears lectured his running backs all week about Indy’s ability to get the ball out.

“These guys are really good at it. I mean, really good at it. The way they punch at the ball … you know, we like to run the ball hard. And that lends itself to sometimes the ball being loose,” he said. “So we’re going to have to be very careful what we’re doing here, very, very careful, or these guys will make us pay.

“They’re excellent at it. This is something we have to do. We can’t give these guys a break. That’s how they win. They’re winning on these turnovers. That will definitely be a problem for us, if we’re going to go in there and turn the ball over. Our guys have to be on top of this. We’re going to hammer it in, and hopefully, they get the message.”

Start fast

Bill Belichick called the Colts the best first-quarter team in the league. It seemed like he was sending a message to his team.

Defensively, the Colts have held teams scoreless in the first quarter the last four games, while their offense is the second-highest first-quarter scoring team in the league. That’s allowed them to play from ahead, and essentially dictate the terms of the game.

The Patriots don’t want to find themselves stuck in that scenario and get behind. They want to get on top of the Colts, score early and often, and win the opening quarter on both sides of the ball.

By the sound of it, the players got Belichick’s message. They know they can’t afford an early deficit in Indy.

“Once they get on top,” safety Adrian Phillips said Tuesday, “it’s going to be hard to come back from that.”