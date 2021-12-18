News
Her Instagram handle was “Metaverse.” Last month, it vanished.
By Maddison Connaughton, The New York Times Company
SYDNEY — In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate.
In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work. On the account, she documented her life in Brisbane, where she studied fine art, and her travels to Shanghai, where she built an augmented reality company called Metaverse Makeovers.
She had fewer than 1,000 followers when Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, announced Oct. 28 that it was changing its name. Henceforth, Facebook would be known as Meta, a reflection of its focus on the metaverse, a virtual world it sees as the future of the internet.
In the days before, as word leaked out, Baumann began receiving messages from strangers offering to buy her Instagram handle. “You are now a millionaire,” one person wrote on her account. Another warned: “fb isn’t gonna buy it, they’re gonna take it.”
On Nov. 2, exactly that happened.
Early that morning, when she tried to log in to Instagram, she found that the account had been disabled. A message on the screen read: “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else.”
Whom, she wondered, was she now supposedly impersonating after nine years? She tried to verify her identity with Instagram, but weeks passed with no response, she said. She talked to an intellectual property lawyer but could afford only a review of Instagram’s terms of service.
“This account is a decade of my life and work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be wiped from the internet,” she said. “That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time,” added Baumann, who has Vietnamese heritage.
She started Metaverse Makeovers in 2012. When a phone running her app was held above one of the intricate real-world fingernail designs created by her team, the image on the screen would show holograms “popping” from the nails. This was before Pokémon Go, before Snapchat and Instagram filters became part of everyday life.
She saw the potential to scale the technology to clothing, accessories and beyond, but her investment money ran out in 2017, and she returned to the art world.
In the meantime, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was investing heavily in his own futuristic vision of the metaverse — what he called “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it.”
“The metaverse,” Zuckerberg said in announcing his company’s new name, “will not be created by one company.” Instead, he said, it will welcome a range of creators and developers making “interoperable” offerings.
Cory Doctorow, a tech blogger and activist, said this professed openness came with big caveats.
“He built Facebook by creating a platform where other businesses meet their customers,” Doctorow said, “but where Facebook structures the overall market, reserving to itself the right to destroy those businesses through carelessness, malice or incompetence.”
That vast power, governed by opaque policies and algorithms, extends to the company’s control over individual user accounts.
“Facebook has essentially unfettered discretion to appropriate people’s Instagram user names,” said Rebecca Giblin, director of the Intellectual Property Research Institute of Australia at the University of Melbourne. “There can be good reasons for that — for example, if they’re offensive or impersonating someone in a way that causes confusion.”
“But the @metaverse example highlights the breadth of this power,” she said, adding that under Facebook’s policies, users “essentially have no rights.”
On Dec. 2, a month after Baumann first appealed to Instagram to restore her account, The New York Times contacted Meta to ask why it had been shut down. An Instagram spokesman said that the account had been “incorrectly removed for impersonation” and would be restored. “We’re sorry this error occurred,” he wrote.
Two days later, the account was back online.
The spokesman did not explain why it had been flagged for impersonation, or who it might have been impersonating. The company did not respond to further questions about whether the blocking had been linked to Facebook’s rebranding.
Now that her account has been resurrected, Baumann plans to fold the saga into an art project she started last year, P∞st_Lyfe, which is about death in the metaverse. She is also considering what she can do to help ensure that the metaverse becomes the inclusive place she said she had tried to help build.
“Because I have been working in the metaverse space for so long, 10 years, I just feel worried,” she said. She fears, she added, that its culture could be “corrupted by the kind of Silicon Valley tech bros who I feel lack vision and integrity.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Biden’s EPA pick in the West aims to restore protections dropped under Trump
Stronger regulations for the oil and gas industry, clean air and water and funding shortages should be top priorities for KC Becker as she takes over as administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 8, environmental advocates and tribal representatives say.
Not only should Becker, who is the former speaker of the Colorado House, help the federal agency rebuild protections slashed under former President Donald Trump, the advocates say, but she should also push to broaden them further.
In her new position, Becker said she will oversee about 500 employees, help craft and enforce national policies meant to protect the environment and public health. She’ll also dole out millions in federal funding to help clean contaminated areas, improve infrastructure and monitor polluting industries.
Becker’s Region 8 covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Three of those states — Colorado, North Dakota and Utah — have some of the fastest-growing populations in the country, census data shows. And the region covers some of the country’s most treasured lands like Arches, Badlands, Glacier, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone national parks.
“Yes, there are these amazingly beautiful places,” said Stephanie Kodish, senior director and council for the National Parks Conservation Association.
But there are also some very substantial challenges, Kodish added.
Becker said she’s ready to face those challenges, adding that climate change, environmental justice and degrading infrastructure also sit high on her priority list. Federal officials don’t want to induce “whiplash” but will be taking stronger action than the last administration.
“Progress had not been made in the last four years,” Becker told The Denver Post. “Really I’m focused, and (EPA) Administrator (Michael) Regan is focused, on making real on-the-ground changes that improve air quality, water quality and improve everybody’s quality of life.”
Dan Grossman, of the Environmental Defense Fund, said Becker’s well-suited for the role, especially as President Joe Biden’s administration shifts away from the lax rules and regulations set by Trump’s EPA.
“I’m very grateful we’re under new management,” Grossman, who directs the national environmental nonprofit’s Rocky Mountain office, said. “We’re already seeing a lot of progress.”
Biden appointed Becker, a Democrat, to the role last month. Term-limited, she left the legislature last year and her time in the statehouse was marked by pushing aggressive climate-action policies and a 2019 law overhauling regulations of the state’s oil and gas industry. Democrats and environmentalists lauded the move, though industry leaders accused the lawmakers behind the legislation of operating “in the middle of the night” and warned that it could cripple the state’s economy.
Regulating the oil and gas industry
Colorado, North Dakota and Wyoming still serve as home to “booming” oil and gas developments polluting the air, Kodish said. The industry — alongside gas-operated vehicles — is one of the main sources of ozone pollution.
Those pollution levels spiked so high along the Front Range this year that the EPA is likely to downgrade Colorado’s air quality violator status from “serious” to “severe.”
Becker must not only work to tighten regulations on the industry but she also must strengthen enforcement to force violators to lower their emissions, Kodish said.
Colorado Oil & Gas President and CEO Dan Haley has repeatedly urged regulators to pump the brakes on certain regulations — like continuous emission monitoring requirements — and has warned of increased fuel costs and damage to an industry that produces millions of dollars for Colorado’s economy.
“Conversations about complicated technologies and emission reductions need to be steeped in facts, not scare tactics or suppositions,” Haley said in a 2019 news release responding to new regulations from the state’s Air Quality Control Commission.
Haley and other industry officials did not respond to messages seeking comment for this article.
Under the Biden administration, tighter industry regulations are already in the works.
A plan publicized last month by the EPA would require oil and gas companies to more aggressively detect and cut methane emissions. The goal is to cut those emissions by 74% from 2005 levels by 2035.
Once the plan is finalized, individual states will likely be left to draft plans applying the new rules to companies, Grossman said. And Becker will be in a position to act as “validator” to ensure plans in Region 8 states meet federal requirements.
New regulations must also consider that communities of color and those with lower-income residents most often “disproportionately carry the burden of pollution,” Becker said.
“There’s a lot going on in the clean air space,” she added.
Protecting waterways from pollution
Similarly, there’s a lot going on in the clean water space, said Jen Pelz, wild rivers program director with the environmental nonprofit WildEarth Guardians. And front of mind for many environmentalists is which waterways should be protected.
Trump’s EPA stripped protections from “ephemeral” and intermittent streams, which only flow during storms or certain times of the year, Pelz said. About 68% of Colorado’s waterways fit into that category.
“If all of that water in Colorado isn’t protected and clean, then those pollutants or developments cause problems further downstream too,” Pelz said.
Representatives from the Colorado Farm Bureau praised the move in late 2019. The old regulations, enacted under President Barack Obama, obscured land use rights for the state’s farmers, Colorado Farm Bureau president Don Shawcroft said at the time.
Becker, however, said the Trump administration went “way too far,” and the Biden administration is now working to restore many of those lost protections.
But Pelz said that’s not enough.
“Don’t just restore the protections that existed before,” Pelz said. “Think about the challenges we face going forward and put forth the broadest protections possible.”
As populations continue to grow and climate change dries many of the country’s rivers and streams, clean water will be all the more important in the years to come, Pelz said.
Looking to the future, Colorado Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Chad Vorthmann said in a statement that he hopes Becker and the rest of the EPA will protect the agriculture industry from “unnecessary regulations” and ensure farmers have a say in new policies.
“KC Becker is a tough negotiator but knows how to bring stakeholders together to discuss concerns,” Vorthmann said. “She is knowledgeable about important issues like natural resources and water and we look forward to working with her in her new role.”
Native American tribes and funding
While water supply shrivels across the West, so too is the money allocated to the 28 Native American tribes in Region 8, said Rich Janssen Jr., head of the Natural Resources Department for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes in northwestern Montana.
“It gets frustrating that year after year funding for the tribes keeps getting cut,” Janssen said.
Each tribe sets its own water and air quality standards, among other protections and uses money from the EPA to pay inspectors and enforce those regulations, Janssen said. And during the Trump administration funding for the Confederated Salish and Kottenai tribes shrank by as much as 25%, he said.
Becker said she’ll lobby for more money for the tribes and already some should be on the way from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Congress passed in November.
Millions more from the bill will be set aside for the six states in Becker’s region, she said. And her responsibility will be to allocate money to local governments looking to replace lead service lines, replacing diesel school buses with electric ones, soil remediation programs and more.
All told, Becker said her appointment represents a “huge opportunity” for her to put her past experience to use protecting not only the environment but also public health. And the historic spending package, paired with the Biden administration’s environmental goals “are going to have a really measurable impact on people’s everyday lives.”
Grading the Week: For CU Buffs’ Karl Dorrell, it’s one step forward and one step back
For a coach known for his knowledge of offense, Karl Dorrell sure does struggle to gain ground.
Just this week the CU Buffs football coach took a solid step forward after bringing in the Pac-12 Conference’s sixth-best recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Then just two short days later he gave it all back with a head-scratching offensive coordinator hire.
Karl Dorrell — C
Here’s a tip from the Grading the Week staff:
If you’re going to attempt to sell the general public on your recent assistant coach hire, maybe don’t invoke the names of Gary Andersen and Willie Taggart in the news release.
Of course, there were other names (Brian Kelly, David Shaw and Jim Harbaugh) that inspired hope that Dorrell might have made a good choice with his hire of Mike Sanford as his next offensive coordinator.
Recent history, however, isn’t quite as kind.
The good news: The last time a Sanford-led offense visited Boulder this past September, his Minnesota Golden Gophers slapped a 30-spot on the Folsom Field scoreboard.
The bad news: Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck liked Sanford’s work so much he didn’t ask him to stick around after his second season in Minneapolis.
Then there’s this: While Sanford’s Minnesota offense was decent running the ball (30th in yards/game nationally in ’21), it was mediocre to bad throwing it (66th in passer rating and 115th in yards/game).
Not exactly a glowing endorsement for the man tasked with turning around the most moribund passing attack this side of the Service Academies. It’s certainly not the sort of innovative hire CU Buffs fans were hoping for after old OC Darrin Chiaverini was shown the door at the end of this past season.
We can only hope that CU gets the coach who helped recruit Christian McCaffrey to Stanford, and not the one who was let go after two losing seasons as Western Kentucky’s head coach.
Dorrell’s latest recruiting class ensured Sanford will have weapons to work with, including three-star Fairview High wide receiver Grant Page — CU’s first recruit from that venerable Boulder prep institution in 19 years.
Whether Sanford can figure out a way to use them will likely determine whether either one sticks around Boulder long-term.
NHL — F
How dire were things for the Avalanche on Thursday night in Nashville?
The Avs were one Pavel Francouz groin pull away from having to call upon Nashville-area goalie Dustin Smith to serve as a backup against the Predators.
Smith is the Predators’ emergency backup goalie — the kind of guy who might shine in your weekly skate but is far from NHL-caliber between the pipes. Or ECHL-caliber, for that matter.
A few years ago, Nashville’s emergency backup was a second-year Vanderbilt Law student. When the Avs are in Colorado, they call upon a 52-year-old grandfather.
Yet after Darcy Kuemper was lost to COVID-19 protocols before Thursday night’s game, Smith was next in line if something happened to Francouz (which, let’s face it, wasn’t highly unlikely given his injury history).
Throw in the fact that the Avs trotted out just 16 skaters due COVID absences, and you start to get a full picture of just how absurd the game was.
That the NHL allowed it to go on is a testament to the power of money.
Week 15 NFL Picks: Green Bay, the NFC’s new top seed, starts run of games against AFC North
Game of the week
Green Bay at Baltimore
The Packers are in control of NFC home-field advantage after Arizona lost at home to the Rams last Monday. Green Bay is a 4 1/2-point road favorite and it will play like a No. 1 seed, handling Baltimore — which didn’t know about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status all week — a second straight loss.
Packers 33, Ravens 27
Lock of the week
Houston at Jacksonville
The only Week 15 game with no playoff implications, the Jaguars moved from minus-2 1/2 on Wednesday to minus-5 … after their head coach was fired. Expect the Jaguars, led by interim coach Darrell Bevell, to storm out of their home locker room and run Houston out of town.
Jaguars 45, Texans 7
Upset of the week
Seattle at L.A. Rams
The Rams had COVID-19 issues throughout the week, but they remained a 4 1/2-point favorite even as other virus-impacted games were taken off the board. Playing a depleted Los Angeles team is really Seattle’s only shot as the Seahawks play out the string, possibly on the Russell Wilson Era.
Seahawks 19, Rams 14
Around the AFC: Josh McDaniels would be ideal choice to take over as coach in Jacksonville
Jaguars’ opening attractive. Since when is a team with one playoff appearance since 2008 and only three wins since the start of last year attractive to potential head coaches? When you’re the Jaguars and have quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Coach Urban Meyer’s disgraceful tenure — the worst hire in NFL history — ended Wednesday night after only 13 games. Lawrence, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, is the best thing the franchise has going for it and the ideal choice would be former Broncos coach/current New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Pair him with a general manager and maybe a president of football operations and the Jaguars could have a quick turnaround in the AFC South.
Dolphins’ turnaround. Miami isn’t above .500 (6-7) so it would need many teams, including the Broncos, to collapse down the stretch in order to make the playoffs. But, coach Brian Flores has rescued his team from a horrible season and possibly saved his job. The Dolphins are the second team in NFL history to win five consecutive games (1994 New York Giants) after a seven-game losing streak. The Dolphins had losses of 35, 28 and 15 points, plus a loss to the lowly Jaguars, during their skid. Rookie receiver Jaylon Waddle has been terrific, leading the team with 86 catches and 849 yards. During the win streak, he has 38 catches among 46 targets.
Steelers defensive issues. Pittsburgh (6-6-1) would be among the crowd of 7-6 AFC teams entering Week 15 had it beat Detroit minus quarterback Ben Roethlisberger; the Steelers and Lions tied. It’s eye-popping how bad the Steelers are defensively. They are 27th in yards allowed (371.3) and 30th against the run (139.5). The Steelers are allowing 4.97 yards per rushing attempt, their most since 1954 (4.71). They host Tennessee on Sunday.
Around the NFC: Micah Parsons’ pass-rush production makes him favorite for top rookie honors
Parsons standout rookie. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has three interceptions, but Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons is in control of the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race. Parsons enters Sunday’s game at the New York Giants with at least one sack in six consecutive games, only the third rookie since 1982 to achieve that feat. Parsons is the first rookie with at least 12 sacks since Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs in 2003. The Cowboys, who nearly flubbed last week’s game at Washington, are in control of the NFC East at 9-4.
Kittle unstoppable. San Francisco tight end George Kittle is one of the most enjoyable players to watch when he blocks and runs routes. He had 13 catches for 151 yards in last week’s overtime win against Cincinnati, becoming the first tight end in NFL history to have at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in consecutive games. Kittle also became the fourth tight end ever to have at least three 13-catch games. The 49ers (7-6) entered Week 15 as the NFC’s sixth seed and host Atlanta on Sunday.
Better guest than host. Maybe Arizona should feel better about potentially hitting the road in the playoffs. Its hold on the top NFC seed was lost when it looked awful in last Monday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are 3-3 at home and 7-0 on the road, winning each game by double-digits — 25, 12, 17, 23, 14, 10 and 11 points. The Cardinals, who play at Detroit on Sunday, were 9-15 on the road from 2018-20. They hold a one-game lead over the Rams in the NFC West and over Dallas for the conference’s third seed. Getting the No. 2 seed would ensure first- and second-round home games.
