Highstreet (HIGH) is Listed on Binance

HIGH utility token is now available on the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance.

Binancians can buy, trade, and withdraw Highstreet (HIGH) on following dates:

Deposit & Trading: December 17th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC).

December 17th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC). Withdrawal: December 18th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC).

December 18th,2021 at 07:00 (UTC). Trading Pair: HIGH/BTC, HIGH/BUSD, and HIGH/USDT,

Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet is an open world metaverse built with Unity and Blockchain technology to connect the physical and digital worlds with its new MMORPG. It functions in such a way, where people can experience the real real products with additional utilities by turning them into in-game items. However, Highstreet world offers the players to experience the gaming levels in the metaverse.

Furthermore, $HIGH is the native utility token of the Highstreet which enables the users to explore the gaming world beyond imagination. Thus, Highstreet is on trend for creating the first-ever metaverse marketplace. According to CoinMarketCap, $HIGH token stands at $14.64 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,111,745.

