How the Patriots defense can shut down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts

A strong offensive line, dangerous running back and underestimated quarterback.

Sound familiar?

This week, at least offensively, the Patriots must feel like they’re looking in a mirror preparing for the Colts. Indianapolis has followed an old-school formula to revive its season after a 1-4 start, much like the way the Pats have soared to the top of the AFC after opening at 2-4.

Though, there are differences. The Colts have publicly expressed confidence in their run-first offensive game plan for Saturday. The Patriots fully expect Indy to try jamming running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, straight down their throats.

“It’s not a secret if they tell you,” said Pats defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Thanks to a superhuman, 10-tackle effort from Godchaux, the Patriots controlled Buffalo’s rushing attack in their last game, a 14-10 win. Though the week before, Tennessee rushed for 269 yards without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

So how can the Pats defense build off their Buffalo performance instead of springing leaks again like they did versus the Titans?

1. Stay disciplined against Jonathan Taylor

If only it was a simple as loading the box. Or blitzing. Or playing heavy personnel.

The problem is the Colts’ running game operates efficiently against all of them and even leads the league at 4.8 yards per carry against stacked boxes. That would rank fourth across the NFL as an overall mark. For the Patriots, their best bet is to mix in all three approaches while maintaining a singular focus: gap discipline.

Taylor (1,348 yards rushing, 312 more than Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, the next closest guy) cannot be allowed to break free for a long touchdown early in the game. Facing one of the league’s best offensive lines, allowing short and medium gains will be inevitable. But if the Pats can set hard edges and clog the middle, Taylor can’t deliver a knockout blow, and they should survive.

Control Taylor’s running lanes, deny him large cutbacks, and control the game. Otherwise, trouble awaits.

“Taylor’s a hard guy to tackle. He’s strong, runs through a lot of arm-tackles, and then he’s very fast,” Bill Belichick said this week. “Not many players, defensively, that can catch him. If he gets out in the open, he can turn that eight- or 10-yard run into a 60-yard touchdown.”

2. Pressure Carson Wentz

It’s an evergreen defensive point of emphasis, but few starting quarterbacks wilt under duress quite like Wentz.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wentz is completing fewer than half his passes under pressure at six yards per attempt. He’s fumbled seven times and taken 22 sacks. In his only other meeting against a Belichick defense, Wentz went 4-of-14 for 54 yards under pressure and fumbled twice.

The Patriots also blitzed Wentz on more than 35% of his dropbacks that night in Philadelphia, one of their highest blitz percentages of the 2019 season. Considering the Colts’ lack of perimeter weapons, it may be time for Belichick to dust off an old game plan to heat Wentz up one more time.

3. Shadow Michael Pittman Jr. with J.C. Jackson

Speaking of perimeter weapons, Pittman is the one to watch.

He has more than double the receiving yards of any other Colts pass-catcher and nearly double the receptions. He’s averaging more than five catches per game for nearly 70 yards. The Colts recently returned veteran speedster T.Y. Hilton, but even the Patriots can admit Pittman is by far their chief concern.

“T.Y.’s good, too, but Pittman’s more of the go-to guy,” said corner J.C. Jackson. “He’s stepped up this season, he’s been playing pretty good the past few weeks. That’s their guy.”

So, match good with good. Jackson is up to the task that once fell weekly to Stephon Gilmore: shadowing the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. There’s a massive drop-off from Pittman to the Colts’ next target, and therefore no need to give him the chance to exploit another matchup in the secondary.