How the Patriots defense can shut down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts
A strong offensive line, dangerous running back and underestimated quarterback.
Sound familiar?
This week, at least offensively, the Patriots must feel like they’re looking in a mirror preparing for the Colts. Indianapolis has followed an old-school formula to revive its season after a 1-4 start, much like the way the Pats have soared to the top of the AFC after opening at 2-4.
Though, there are differences. The Colts have publicly expressed confidence in their run-first offensive game plan for Saturday. The Patriots fully expect Indy to try jamming running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, straight down their throats.
“It’s not a secret if they tell you,” said Pats defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
Thanks to a superhuman, 10-tackle effort from Godchaux, the Patriots controlled Buffalo’s rushing attack in their last game, a 14-10 win. Though the week before, Tennessee rushed for 269 yards without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
So how can the Pats defense build off their Buffalo performance instead of springing leaks again like they did versus the Titans?
1. Stay disciplined against Jonathan Taylor
If only it was a simple as loading the box. Or blitzing. Or playing heavy personnel.
The problem is the Colts’ running game operates efficiently against all of them and even leads the league at 4.8 yards per carry against stacked boxes. That would rank fourth across the NFL as an overall mark. For the Patriots, their best bet is to mix in all three approaches while maintaining a singular focus: gap discipline.
Taylor (1,348 yards rushing, 312 more than Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, the next closest guy) cannot be allowed to break free for a long touchdown early in the game. Facing one of the league’s best offensive lines, allowing short and medium gains will be inevitable. But if the Pats can set hard edges and clog the middle, Taylor can’t deliver a knockout blow, and they should survive.
Control Taylor’s running lanes, deny him large cutbacks, and control the game. Otherwise, trouble awaits.
“Taylor’s a hard guy to tackle. He’s strong, runs through a lot of arm-tackles, and then he’s very fast,” Bill Belichick said this week. “Not many players, defensively, that can catch him. If he gets out in the open, he can turn that eight- or 10-yard run into a 60-yard touchdown.”
2. Pressure Carson Wentz
It’s an evergreen defensive point of emphasis, but few starting quarterbacks wilt under duress quite like Wentz.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wentz is completing fewer than half his passes under pressure at six yards per attempt. He’s fumbled seven times and taken 22 sacks. In his only other meeting against a Belichick defense, Wentz went 4-of-14 for 54 yards under pressure and fumbled twice.
The Patriots also blitzed Wentz on more than 35% of his dropbacks that night in Philadelphia, one of their highest blitz percentages of the 2019 season. Considering the Colts’ lack of perimeter weapons, it may be time for Belichick to dust off an old game plan to heat Wentz up one more time.
3. Shadow Michael Pittman Jr. with J.C. Jackson
Speaking of perimeter weapons, Pittman is the one to watch.
He has more than double the receiving yards of any other Colts pass-catcher and nearly double the receptions. He’s averaging more than five catches per game for nearly 70 yards. The Colts recently returned veteran speedster T.Y. Hilton, but even the Patriots can admit Pittman is by far their chief concern.
“T.Y.’s good, too, but Pittman’s more of the go-to guy,” said corner J.C. Jackson. “He’s stepped up this season, he’s been playing pretty good the past few weeks. That’s their guy.”
So, match good with good. Jackson is up to the task that once fell weekly to Stephon Gilmore: shadowing the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. There’s a massive drop-off from Pittman to the Colts’ next target, and therefore no need to give him the chance to exploit another matchup in the secondary.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves cruise past short-handed Lakers 110-92
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night.
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each had 17 points and Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves win their third straight game. They played for the first time without star Anthony Edwards, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the afternoon.
LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were hit even harder by COVID-19 with six players in the protocols. Isaiah Thomas made his season debut with 19 points, Russell Westbrook had 14 points and Kent Bazemore matched his season high with 11 points. Anthony Davis departed the game twice for different injuries.
The Wolves, who beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 without James in the lineup, had a 61-36 rebounding advantage.
Davis hurt his right ankle late in the first quarter, returned in the second quarter and then bruised his left knee in the third quarter. He didn’t return from that. Davis, who missed two games last week with left knee soreness, finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.
It didn’t matter who was defending Towns, who had 32 points at Denver on Wednesday night. He had 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half of this one, while every other player who saw the court for either team combined to go 25 for 77 from the floor.
On a nationally televised game that didn’t start until 9:15 p.m., the teams combined to miss 25 of 26 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter. Towns provided the energy to make up for the early misses. Every time he’d power his way to the hoop and get the ball to fall, Towns would flex his muscles and scream to himself in satisfaction.
The Timberwolves withstood every charge by the Lakers. They led 61-47 after Vanderbilt stole the ball for James and fed Beasley for a fast-break dunk, only to watch the visitors storm back with an 11-0 surge. The Timberwolves responded with an 11-0 run of their own, with Beasley as the fuel.
ANT ABSENT
This was the first absence of Edwards’ young career, after playing in 100 straight games.
Edwards had 38 points on 10-for-14 shooting from 3-point range at Denver on Wednesday and became the seventh player in NBA history with 2,000 points in 100 games at age 20 or younger. Two of the first six, James and Carmelo Anthony, are on the Lakers.
MEN DOWN
The Lakers had Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves in the protocols. Trevor Ariza (ankle) also remained unavailable.
The bright side was they still had Westbrook after just a one-day hiatus. He played in the last game at Dallas on Wednesday and had to stay behind until being cleared to travel to Minnesota.
The Lakers even brought back Thomas on a 10-day contract for emergency depth, as the 5-foot-9 fan favorite marked the official start of his 11th season in the NBA. Thomas scored 42 points in a G League game Wednesday.
“You just rip up your game plan in terms of your substitution pattern and redo it,” coach Frank Vogel said before tipoff.
Chaudee Brown Jr. made his NBA debut and played 15 minutes.
TIP-INS
Lakers: Bazemore was scoreless in 15 minutes in the previous game and didn’t even get in the game before that. … Horton-Tucker, Howard and Monk each missed their second straight game.
Timberwolves: Taurean Prince joined Edwards in the health and safety protocols. Coach Chris Finch said both player were asymptomatic. … Towns was presented with the NBA’s monthly community service award for November prior to the game, in recognition of his support for homeless youth.
UP NEXT
The Lakers are scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night. The Bulls, who had two games postponed this week because they had 10 players in the health and safety protocols, were cleared to resume practice on Saturday.
The Timberwolves host Dallas on Sunday night. The Mavericks host a rematch Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Crash shuts down lanes of WB I-44 in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound I-44 near Elm Avenue is shut down due to a crash. There is no word on how long this portion of the interstate will be closed.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.
Crews were diverting traffic to use the Shrewsbury exit.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
