J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos 

Published

45 seconds ago

on

J.Lo Pushes Down Sweatpants To Reveal Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photos 
Jenny from the Block! J.Lo sported an old school look on Friday, showing off her perfect abs in a new Instagram photo.

Jennifer Lopez shared a throwback style on Friday to her Instagram, looking every bit “Jenny From the Block” with a white tank top, grey sweatpants, and Timberland-style boots from DSW. The “On the Floor” singer wore her brunette locks back in a tousled low ponytail with sexy strands falling around her face, pushing her sweatpants down and revealing her rock hard abs for the pic. “Ready for the weekend,” the 52-year-old captioned the photo, wishing everyone a “Happy Friday” in the process.

The songstress had another all-star moment recently when she made an appearance on the season 21 finale of The Voice on Tuesday. The mother-of-two wowed the crowd with a stunning performance of her new hit single “On My Way,” aka the new track from her upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

Naturally, the “Let’s Go Loud” singer looked gorgeous in white gown with a thigh-high slit and a matching cape. During the performance, she effortlessly walked up a set of stairs to guitarist Lukas Nelson, singing the notes like the true angelic star she is.

Jennifer Lopez (Splashnews).

Jennifer performed “On My Way” for the first time during the Global Citizen Live concert in Sept. 2021, also taking the the stage again during the American Music Awards in Nov. 2021 to perform the single. She stunning in a nude corset dress as she belted out her touching lyrics, during that performance, cementing her style icon status in the process.

Marry Me is set to be the perfect Valentine’s Day film, with movie stars Jennifer and Owen Wilson as musical superstar Kat Valdez and math teacher Charlie Gilbert, respectively. Their characters agree to marry and then get to know each other after Jennifer, post-breakup from fellow music stat Bastian (played by Maluma), desperately picks him out of a crowd one night, and an unlikely romance then begins to blossom between them.

J.Lo has had her own fairytale experience when it comes to her romantic life, reuniting with past love Ben Affleck, after 17 years apart. After coming back together May 2021, they’ve basically been inseparable, making their red carpet debut as a reunited couple at the Venice Film Festival in Sept. 2021.

Ben Affleck Says His 'Life Is Better' When He's Around His Children: 'I'm Happier'

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Ben Affleck Says His ‘Life Is Better’ When He’s Around His Children: ‘I’m Happier’
Ben Affleck may love being in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but it’s his children that truly make him feel ‘happier’ in life.

“I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, ‘What was your dad like?’ and that is when I will know what my life was worth,” Ben Affleck, 49, said on the Dec. 17 episode of Good Morning America, while admitting that his “life is better” when he’s around his three children — 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel — whom he parents with ex Jennifer Garner.

“The only biography that needs anything is written on the hearts of your kids,” Ben said, as he shared how his children’s opinions of him are what matter the most. Throughout his 25-year career, Ben has always been open and honest about the struggles he’s endured in life, including alcoholism, but he’s a firm believer in second chances.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez outside of a movie theatre with their kids. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

“I feel like at the end of the day everybody needs second chances. I don’t know anybody who does everything right. We all fail. That’s the truth,” he said, before adding, “There aren’t enough movies, there isn’t enough success, not enough likes on Instagram. Those things will never fill you up or make you happy.”

And for Ben, who rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez just a few months ago, it’s family that fulfills him. “My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids,” he told GMA. “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m quite sure you feel at some point in your life you’ve taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are.”

Earlier this week, Ben came under fire for sharing on the Howard Stern Show that his marriage issues with Jennifer Garner, 49, were “part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped.”

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” he said during the interview, but he later clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 15, saying, “I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

Clearly, Ben’s children — as well as their opinions about him — do mean a lot to him.

Britney Spears Has 'No Plans' To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Britney Spears
Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list.

Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

“Britney is only planning to spend this upcoming Christmas with Sam and her boys and she feels like this is going to be the best Christmas that she’s ever had. She is super into all aspects of it, including decorations, cooking, gift shopping and listening to Christmas music,” a source close to Britney said, adding, “She even has been listening to her own Christmas songs. She feels like she has been reborn herself.”

As fans know, Britney recently regained her freedom after being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, where she was forced to follow strict guidelines set forth by her father, Jamie, and caretakers, who oversaw her day-to-day activities, as well as her finances. After a Los Angeles, California, judge terminated the conservatorship on November 12, Britney has been calling out her family on social media for their alleged wrong doings and has expressed her anger towards her family on multiple occasions. Although her mom tried to spend Thanksgiving with Britney after the conservatorship ended, Britney shot down her mother’s attempts to see her.

Luckily for Britney — who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with boyfriend of five years, Sam — all of that is now behind her and she is free to do whatever she wants this Christmas. “Britney’s been getting so emotional during this holiday. She is with Sam and the two of them are really enjoying the special time that they have together right now. Those who know and love her are beyond grateful that she gets to live how she’s wanted and is now able to choose who she lets into her life and who she gets rid of,” the source said.

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2021

By

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup
By Sandra Rose  | 

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

The Brooklyn Nets announced All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will return to the starting lineup for road games.

Irving was suspended before the start of the regular season after he refused to take the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.
 
READ ALSO: Kyrie Irving Considers Taking Plant-Based Covid-19 Vaccine
 
The Nets announced Irving will not play in home games at the Barclays Center or two road games at Madison Square Garden, but he will be eligible to play in select road games once he tests negative for Covid-19 and gets back into shape, sources told ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

1639790716 322 Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

Yolo / BACKGRID

The Nets made the decision to bring Irving back after the team lost seven fully vaccinated players including James Harden after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Kevin Durant will not play Saturday due to right ankle soreness, according to ESPN.

1639790716 485 Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Returns to Brooklyn Nets Lineup

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances,” said general manager Sean Marks in a statement on Friday. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.

“We look forward to Kyrie’s return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court.”

Earlier this month, a source close to Irving said he would consider taking a plant-based Covid-19 injection if one is approved by the FDA.

