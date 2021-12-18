Jessica Clarke Reminisces On Her ‘Perfect’ Wedding Day & Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Ben Higgins

Jessica Clarke couldn’t help but blush as she gushed over marrying her ‘best friend’ Ben Higgins! Plus, she discussed how she remained calm on her special day in an interview with HL!

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke‘s November 13th wedding was a true fairytale! The couple looked happier than ever as they exchanged their vows in front of friends and family at the stunning The Estate in Cherokee Dock on the gorgeous fall day in Nashville, Tennessee. “I keep telling people that if anything went wrong, no one told me about it, I was living in naive bliss!” Jessica gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on IG Live, while discussing her MagicLinen partnership. “Ben truly is my best friend. Being able to just wake up every single day and be together and be a team and conquer daily tasks, it’s been so awesome. We’ve had the best time!”

The Denver-based esthetician admitted that she went into her big day “without any expectations or incredible dreams,” which helped her remain calm and chill. “I’d never done like a Pinterest board, that’s not really me. And I think that going into big things, it’s nice to not have big expectations, because then even if something did go wrong, I wouldn’t have been devastated because there weren’t really any non-negotiables for me,” Jessica explained. “I really just wanted to marry the love of my life and have all my best friends around. I think that mindset helped a lot.”

As a new couple, Jessica and Ben are diligently making their house a home, and they have the help of Magic Linen! The brand known for their amazing sustainable linen products for the home, bath, kitchen and clothing helped Jessica bring some festive decor into her home!

“It’s our first holiday season together as a married couple and I am not a homemaker, which I thought I would be, but I’m learning very quickly that if someone gives me things and tells me where to put it, then I can do it!” Jessica explained. “MagicLinen sent us this whole wedding package with their linens, a tablecloth and a table runner and napkins, and curtains! It’s incredible quality and a female-owned business, which I love.” She added, “It’s very timeless, chic and neutral, so you can put it anywhere.”