Kareem Jackson continues to set physical tone for Broncos secondary despite age, injuries

It’s a truism that there is a book out there for everyone. At gift-giving time the trick is matching the book to the reader. Here’s a pine-scented potpourri of Minnesota books to fit every taste. (OK, we snuck in one Wisconsonite, and a couple of out-of-staters, because animal books are always a good gift.)

WRITERS AND WRITING

“Born Under the Sign of Odin: The Life & Times of Robert Bly’s Little Magazine & Small Press” (Nodin Press, $19.95)

Robert Bly’s death last month turned a spotlight on this Minnesota native’s life and work, which included the influential journal “The Fifties,” later “The Sixties” and “The Seventies.” Mark Gustafson introduces us to this early endeavor of Bly and William Duffy, who started the journal to push their ideas of clearing out what they considered old, stuffy poetry that hadn’t changed in centuries and was still being taught. Bly was especially critical of poems written in iambic pentameter. The book is fascinating not only because it shows the growth of the journal, but also the development of Bly’s ideas about poetry as written in letters to other poets and those he was mentoring.

Although Bly faced criticism from the old guard, which he relished, he continued to scold, scorn and sometimes encourage poets who submitted work to the journal. Among those with whom he corresponded were his friends Donald Hall and James Wright, who often visited the Bly farm in Madison, Minn. Wright wrote of Bly: “I really do think he is a great man. … It’s a fact that he is an innovator — you get one in a generation, if you are fabulously lucky. I really believe it’s the duty of anyone who recognizes the original man to believe in him, and this belief consists, I have finally realized, not in discipleship, but in searching and serious questions, in criticism.”

Gustafson’s illuminating book is essential for anyone studying Bly’s life and work on the journal that helped revolutioniz North American poetry. Certainly it should be in every public library. Caveat: The author assumes the reader has some knowledge of mid-20th century poetry and poets.

“Serenity at 70, Gaiety at 80” by Garrison Keillor (Prairie Home Productions, $17.99)

“My life is so good at 79 I wonder why I waited this long to get here,” Keillor writes in this slender paperback subtitled “why you should keep on getting older.”

Keillor’s take on aging is funny, especially if you are from his generation. The book is sort of a stripped-down version of his memoir, “That Time of Year,” with emphasis on how happy he is to be free of his “Prairie Home Companion” public radio show so he can devote time to his wife and daughter and meander around Manhattan. It’s a serene book, especially the part where he explains NMP — Not My Problem — as he reads of climate change, world disasters and other unhappy news. It’s time, he implies, for the young to take on these challenging burdens. It’s also a peek into his philosophy of life, centering on the idea that he didn’t know how to do anything, so he went into radio. (Buying information at: shop.garrisonkeillor.com)

“Days Like Smoke: A Minnesota Boyhood” by Jon Hassler, edited and with a foreword by Will Weaver (Afton Press, $22.95)

Jon Hassler was a decade older than Keillor, but some of their work evokes the same feelings for and about Minnesota. Hassler was a much-loved teacher at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., as well as the author of equally loved novels about life in smalltown Minnesota, including “Staggerford” and “Dear James” (the same territory Keillor covers in his Lake Wobegon novels and radio monologues).

When Hassler died in 2008 at the age of 74, he left an unfinished manuscript of his memoir, which is published for the first time after being lightly edited by novelist Will Weaver.

Hassler writes of stocking shelves at the Red Owl grocery owned by his father, serving as an altar boy and his excitement and terror when his buddy tried to derail a train. Most of all, Hassler fans will enjoy reading about which people in his hometowns of Staples and Plainsview ended up as characters in his novels.

Pat Coleman, former acquisitions librarian at Minnesota Historical Society, recently mused that he was surprised at how fast Hassler’s books dropped out of favor. Maybe this gentle memoir will change that and a new generation will seek out his stories, which seem simple on the outside, but carry deep meaning.

COMEDY

“The Midwest Survival Guide” by Charlie Berens (Morrow, $26.99)

“You Might Be From Minnesota If …” by Kirk Anderson (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing Inc., $19.95)

The peculiarities of living in the Midwest are always good for laughs, and both these books deliver. Anderson is a cartoonist whose work has appeared in both Twin Cities daily newspapers. His colorful paperback would make a great under-$20 Santa gift or stocking stuffer for anyone who wants to take his challenge to find the things that are wrong in a double-page cartoon of people camping in the Boundary Waters. Or you can chuckle at a cartoon of a couple carrying backpacks. The guy’s pickup line is: “Wanna come back to my place and check for ticks?”

Charlie Berens lives in Wisconsin, but, heck, we’re pretty much the same in both states. He’s known for his videos “The Manitowoc Minute.” His hardcover has a lot of text, which is probably why it is subtitled “How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat …Everything With Ranch.” It has photos, maps, cartoons, just about anything that makes pages sparkle. And if you’ve lived here for a long time, you’ll realize both these authors are spot-on in showing us who we are.

OUTDOORS/SPORTS

“A Love Affair With Birds” by Sue Leaf (University of Minnesota Press, $16.95)

While birders dream of the return of feathered friends in spring, they can learn about Thomas Sadler Roberts, the father of Minnesota ornithology, in this first full-length biography published in 2013 and available now in paperback. Roberts was 9 years old when he came to Minnesota, then a lush place filled with birds. He was University of Minnesota professor of ornithology, founder of the Bell Museum of Natural History, and author of “The Birds of Minnesota.” Leaf was trained as a zoologist and is president of the Wild River Audubon Society of east-central Minnesota.

“Rockhounding & Prospecting: Upper Midwest” by Jim Magnuson (Adventure Publications, $19.95)

In this beginning guide to rock collecting, the author presents easy-to-follow processes to help you maximize rock-hunting adventures, from Lake Superior agates and geodes to gold and copper in the Upper Midwest. Magnuson, who has been a rock hunter since childhood, gives advice on what to look for, where to look, and how to prospect, as well as essential information about equipment, safety, the legality of collecting, polishing your finds, metal detecting and more. This info-packed paperback is filled with close-up photos of rocks and minerals as well as maps and diagrams.

“WINTER’S CHILDREN: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” by Ryan Rodgers (University of Minnesota Press, $34.95)

Nordic skiing, which we know as cross-country skiing, has a long history. Ryan Rodgers’ coffee table book opens with a 16th-century woodcut illustration of men on skis. The author, an avid skier whose writing has been widely published, traces Nordic skiing in the Midwest, the sport’s epicenter, from its introduction in the late1800s to its uncertain future in today’s sometimes snowless changing climate. He looks at the earliest ski teams and touring clubs, the evolution of cross-country skis, gear and fashion, and the effort to maintain a vast trail network across Minnesota’s State Park system. Old photos of ski clubs, ski makers and Norwegians who influenced the sport make this book a lot of fun, even for someone who’s never strapped on a pair of skis and isn’t likely to in the future.

“Viking for Life: A four-Decade Football Love Affair” by Scott Studwell with Jim Bruton (Triumph Books, $28).

Scott Studwell played 14 seasons as a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings and was twice selected to the Pro Bowl. Following retirement, he joined the Vikings front office as Director of College Scouting from 2002 to 2019. In this fast-paced memoir, he offers insights into the game, both on and off the field, sharing stories from the Vikings of the 1970s and ’80s under head coaches Bud Grant and Jerry Burns.

“Light at the Edge of the Field” by Bill Meissner (Stephen F. Austin State University Press, $20)

A man dies quietly on a ballfield’s manicured grass, surrounded by his childhood friends. A woman can’t understand why her partner keeps playing ball when he hasn’t a hope of being called up to the majors in his mid-30s. Two Mexican men of Mayan descent want nothing more than to play in the North American big leagues.

Bill Meissner, who teaches in the creative writing program at St. Cloud State University, gives us 27 short stories about players who do not make sports headlines. These men, most of them outfielders, love the game. From a groundskeeper who tends the field’s grass tenderly, to a man thinking about a photo of the day he made the Babe Ruth team as a kid, these are stories about why this game takes hold of longtime players. This collection earned praise from W.P. Kinsella (“… these moving stories reach beyond the game of baseball and touch the essential themes of human life”), and former Minnesotan Jonis Agee, who writes that Meissner (“… towers above the field as the best writer of baseballs stories alive today. The Ted Williams of fiction”). And Kirkus Reviews: “The stories are fully formed, haunting and beautiful.”

ANIMALS

“On Animals” by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press, $27)

Susan Orlean, a staff writer at The New Yorker and author of seven previous bestselling books, including “Rin Tin Tin” and “The Orchid Thief,” collected 16 of her favorite essays about animals in this book, from donkeys to lions, rabbits to whales. One is about a New Jersey woman with 23 pet tigers. There’s the story of Keiko, the whale from “Free Willy,” and her experiences attending the World Taxidermy Championships in Illinois. And there’s the author’s delight at keeping chickens in her backyard. A commentary on the human-animal bond. that makes for easy, pleasant reading.

“The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People” by Rick Bragg (Knopf, $26)

The speckled beauty, known as Speck, is a bad boy the author and his tender-hearted mother learned to love. This homage to Speck is laugh-out-loud writing, as Bragg tells of the dog’s behavior: “He is inside as I write this, under my feet, because that is the most inconvenient place for him to be. He is destroying a towel he dragged off the bathroom wall, pinning it to the floor with his paws and ripping it to doll rags. I tried to give him an old, threadbare towel to play with but he ignored it, trotted into the bathroom, and tugged another one off the wall. It is the stealing then, that makes it better; there is just no flavor in a towel unstole.”

Speck, who is part herding dog, harasses the big mule and small donkeys, vanishes into the mountains near Bragg’s Alabama home and eats everything in sight. The dog showed up at the author’s home bloody, beaten, starving, probably kicked out of the pack of wild dogs that inhabit the area. He is a semi-wild creature, unable to stay indoors and fiercely protective of his people. Bragg’s brother, not given to hyperbole, says several times he doesn’t see how the dog survived. But he did and Bragg’s unconditional love for Speck is funny and familiar to anyone who has loved a bad dog.