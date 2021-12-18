News
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves cruise past Lakers 110-92
By DAVE CAMPBELL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night.
In coach Chris Finch’s view, Towns has doubled down lately on a quest to establish himself as the best big man in the league.
“Just getting whatever he wants, wherever he wants,” Finch said.
Towns was coming off a 32-point performance at Denver on Wednesday night, besting Nikola Jokic.
“I’m going to let people make their assumptions and make their judgment. I just know that every day when I come here I play the game with a tremendous amount of confidence,” Towns said.
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each had 17 points and Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Wolves win their third straight game. They played for the first time without star Anthony Edwards, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the afternoon.
“I wanted to set the standard. I wanted to try to impose myself into the game real quick, understanding Ant’s not here,” Towns said.
LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were hit even harder by COVID-19 with six players in the protocols. Isaiah Thomas made his season debut with 19 points, Russell Westbrook had 14 points and Kent Bazemore matched his season high with 11, but Anthony Davis departed the game twice for different injuries.
“Give credit where credit is due: Minnesota had a hell of a game,” James said.
The Wolves, who beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 without James in the lineup, had a 61-36 rebounding advantage — including 15-1 on the offensive glass.
“They definitely played a more physical brand of basketball tonight, and we’ve got to be better,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.
Davis hurt his right ankle late in the first quarter, returned in the second quarter and then bruised his left knee in the third quarter. He didn’t return from that. Davis, who missed two games last week with left knee soreness, finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.
It didn’t matter who was defending Towns. He had 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half, while every other player who saw the court for either team combined to go 25 for 77 from the floor.
On a nationally televised game that didn’t start until 9:15 p.m., the teams combined to miss 25 of 26 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter. Towns provided the energy to make up for the early misses. Every time he’d power his way to the hoop and get the ball to fall, Towns would flex his muscles and scream to himself in satisfaction.
The Timberwolves withstood every charge by the Lakers. They led 61-47 after Vanderbilt stole the ball for James and fed Beasley for a fast-break dunk, only to watch the visitors storm back with an 11-0 surge. The Timberwolves responded with an 11-0 run of their own, with Beasley as the fuel.
“We always feel like we have enough to win. We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves,” Vogel said.
ANT ABSENT
This was the first absence of Edwards’ young career, after playing in 100 straight games.
Edwards had 38 points on 10-for-14 shooting from 3-point range at Denver on Wednesday and became the seventh player in NBA history with 2,000 points in 100 games at age 20 or younger. Two of the first six, James and Carmelo Anthony, are on the Lakers.
MEN DOWN
The Lakers had Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves in the protocols. Trevor Ariza (ankle) also remained unavailable.
The bright side was they still had Westbrook after just a one-day hiatus. He played in the last game at Dallas on Wednesday and had to stay behind until being cleared to travel to Minnesota.
The Lakers even brought back Thomas on a 10-day contract for emergency depth, as the 5-foot-9 fan favorite marked the official start of his 11th season in the NBA. Thomas scored 42 points in a G League game on Wednesday.
Chaudee Brown Jr. made his NBA debut and played 15 minutes.
TIP-INS
Lakers: Bazemore was scoreless in 15 minutes in the previous game and didn’t even get in the game before that. … Horton-Tucker, Howard and Monk each missed their second straight game.
Timberwolves: Taurean Prince joined Edwards in the health and safety protocols. Finch said both players were asymptomatic. … Towns was presented with the NBA’s monthly community service award for November prior to the game, in recognition of his support for homeless youth.
UP NEXT
The Lakers are scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night. The Bulls, who had two games postponed this week because they had 10 players in the health and safety protocols, were cleared to resume practice on Saturday.
The Timberwolves host Dallas on Sunday night. The Mavericks host a rematch on Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Mike Preston: Ravens should relish new role as underdogs | COMMENTARY
The Ravens are in an enviable position, possibly one of the best in sports.
At the beginning of the season, they were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. And now they are barely the favorite to win the AFC North.
The general assumption is that even if the Ravens get into the postseason, they won’t go far. It’ll be one-and-done.
That’s why this season has become fun. The pressure is off.
To keep this all in perspective, consider what the coaching staff has done to keep the Ravens in first place in the division with four regular-season games remaining after losing two starting running backs and a Pro Bowl left tackle.
And that’s just on offense.
On defense, the Ravens are currently without two starting defensive ends, two starting safeties and two Pro Bowl cornerbacks. So, in at least three of the four remaining games against the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will probably be underdogs.
This city will embrace that role. Baltimoreans love being underdogs and that “us against the world” mentality. Part of drinking the sugar-laden purple Kool-Aid is to walk around with that chip on your shoulder.
From now until the end of the season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh should use every one of those old corny slogans, like “Why Not Us?”
The Ravens are in that position. Despite the unpredictability and mediocrity of the NFL, few are giving the Ravens (8-5) a chance of knocking off the Packers (10-3). Even the Ravens know it’s an uphill battle facing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a weird guy who loves drama but can chuck a football better than anyone. And he has one of the best receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams.
Combined with the injuries, the erratic pass rush and the No. 31 ranked pass defense, this game has doom written all over it for the Ravens.
“I think it’s just handle the series of events,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said when asked about defending Rodgers, a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player. “We continue to talk about that. We’ve talked about that for the last four years. This is one of those quarterbacks … just like the players want to talk about [Michael] Jordan, LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant] — whatever order you want to put it in — I think that with [Peyton] Manning, Rodgers, [Drew] Brees, they’re on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks in this league.
“It’s just one of those things; you’ve got to know that he’s going to make plays. It’s part of this league. I have nothing but respect for this league and for what he’s done in this league. And it’s his offense. It’s definitely his offense, and he runs it, and he runs it really well.”
Worse yet, the Ravens could be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed all three practices this week with a sprained ankle. A healthy Jackson would certainly increase the Ravens’ chances of upsetting the Packers, but at this point it’s just another hurdle to clear.
It’s backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s chance to shock the world.
“It’s just the NFL; you have to understand that things like this are going to happen,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said of the team’s injuries. “You don’t blink, and you just try to make the best decision you can and adjust accordingly. I mean, really, when we start every season, I kind of have a talk with myself saying, ‘Hey, reminder — all those 11 guys you just practiced with today, they might not be out there every game. So, you better be prepared for that in a lot of different ways.’ It tends to happen in bunches, for whatever reason, and this is one of those years. But I love the guys, [and] I love their attitude. We have everything we need to get it done.
“Opportunity is what it’s all about. Everybody doesn’t take advantage of their opportunity, but [Huntley] certainly has — that’s the key in pro football.”
Huntley appeared ready for the challenge a week ago, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards as the Ravens almost came back from a 24-3 deficit to upset the Browns in Cleveland. Green Bay, though, is a much better team.
The Bengals (7-6), despite lacking toughness, will be a challenge next week in Cincinnati in a key divisional game. The Rams (9-4), with quarterback Matthew Stafford and the league’s No. 3 passing game, won’t be an easy opponent when they visit Baltimore on Jan. 2.
That leaves only one remaining game, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t going to end his career in Baltimore without a fight. He could have a chance to knock the Ravens out of postseason contention.
The Ravens are stumbling around like a punch-drunk fighter. They have too much pride to throw in the towel, and they’re hoping to land a couple of haymakers to get them into a title match.
They are somewhat like the New England Patriots. No one predicted coach Bill Belichick’s team would be good at the beginning of the season, and now they are one of the most solid, competitive clubs in the NFL. The Ravens used to be in that class, but not anymore.
They’re hanging around, though, trying to re-establish themselves.
Why not?
They’ve got nothing to lose.
Div. 3-4 hockey preview and players to watch
As Jonny Abban watched his players take the ice at Hobomock Arena earlier this week, there was a renewed sense of relief in the air.
Sure, the temperatures were chilly as one could expect, but as shots began to rattle off the posts, the reality began to set in for the respected Hanover coach: high school hockey was finally back.
Recently, the Div. 3 boys hockey dominance has seemingly come down to two programs — the Hawks, and whichever opposing school they’ve gone on to face at TD Garden. Since 2014, the Hawks have made the Div. 3 final four times, and captured two state titles (2016, 2020, when they finished as co-champions with Longmeadow).
While the path to the championship might be more daunting with the implementation of a statewide tournament, Hanover is still expected to contend. The Hawks will return 14 seniors, most notably Robbie Hanna (10 goals, five assists last season) and Max DaSilva (eight goals, eight assists).
However, Hanover will see some new competitors for the Div. 3 hardware, including some heavyweights that moved in from Div. 2.
“I’ve always said that there are some really good teams around here,” said Abban. “Up north, out west … to get to the big game at the end of the year, you have to play some damn good hockey. You also need a lot of luck … the Patriot League is a tough league, night in, night out, and then, compound that with (the fact) we picked up some pretty good games this year with Canton, Falmouth and Norwell. Every night is a competitive night.”
This year, the Hawks will have to contend with rival Scituate, which captured the Patriot League’s Fisher Division crown during the Fall II season with a record of 13-2. The Sailors bring back senior forwards Brendan Boyle (12 goals, 13 assists) and Ben Whitman (eight goals, five assists), as well as goaltender Cole Coyne.
After rolling to a 9-2-1 record a few months back, Triton’s program lost 12 seniors to graduation. The Vikings are expecting big things from senior forward Cole Daniels, with sophomore Jack Lindholm leading a revamped defense.
Bishop Stang will be a program to watch within the Catholic Central League (Small Division), and could present problems for multiple teams. The Bishops finished 9-4-1 last season, and will benefit greatly from the return of goal-scorer Justin Gouveia, as well as defenseman Seamus Marshall.
Medway should be one of the favorites in the Tri-Valley League along with Medfield and Dedham.
Jumping to the newly-formed Div. 4 field, the potential favorite is Sandwich, which also dropped down from the Div. 2 ranks.
The Blue Knights may have lost their top scoring threat with Rob Cardillo graduating, but they will be bringing back senior captains Caleb Richardson (four goals, nine assists) and Drew McKinnon (one goal, 10 assists). Watch out for the emergence of Rob’s younger brother Christopher, who showed promise last season as a freshman.
Sandwich could face stiff competition from a series of Cape and Islands League foes, including Nantucket. The Whalers will be led by senior center Hudson Perry (eight goals, 11 assists), who figures to shoulder the bulk of the scoring. Watch out for Martha’s Vineyard as well.
After skating to a Div. 3 South quarterfinal appearance in 2020, Norwell followed things up by capturing the South Shore League Cup in Fall II, finishing at 8-2-2. As they begin their foray into the Div. 4 wilderness, the Clippers will do so confidently, as they return senior forward Connor Therrien, as well as junior forwards Timmy Ward and Austin Shea. Seniors Jack Coyle and Max Maiellano will anchor the defense.
Stoneham comes off a strong season and will be a team to watch, while Dale Dunbar’s Winthrop squad should be competitive once again.
DIVISION 3-4 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brendan Boyle (Scituate)
Devin Dailey (Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk)
Cole Daniels (Triton)
Max DaSilva (Hanover)
Justin Gouveia (Bishop Stang)
Robbie Hanna (Hanover)
Joe Hayes (Winthrop)
Alex Infanger (Medway)
Seamus Marshall (Bishop Stang)
Drew McKinnon (Sandwich)
Evan Monaghan (Medway)
Hudson Perry (Nantucket)
Caleb Richardson (Sandwich)
Danny Storella (Stoneham)
Connor Therrien (Norwell)
How the Patriots defense can shut down Jonathan Taylor and the Colts
A strong offensive line, dangerous running back and underestimated quarterback.
Sound familiar?
This week, at least offensively, the Patriots must feel like they’re looking in a mirror preparing for the Colts. Indianapolis has followed an old-school formula to revive its season after a 1-4 start, much like the way the Pats have soared to the top of the AFC after opening at 2-4.
Though, there are differences. The Colts have publicly expressed confidence in their run-first offensive game plan for Saturday. The Patriots fully expect Indy to try jamming running back Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher, straight down their throats.
“It’s not a secret if they tell you,” said Pats defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
Thanks to a superhuman, 10-tackle effort from Godchaux, the Patriots controlled Buffalo’s rushing attack in their last game, a 14-10 win. Though the week before, Tennessee rushed for 269 yards without All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
So how can the Pats defense build off their Buffalo performance instead of springing leaks again like they did versus the Titans?
1. Stay disciplined against Jonathan Taylor
If only it was a simple as loading the box. Or blitzing. Or playing heavy personnel.
The problem is the Colts’ running game operates efficiently against all of them and even leads the league at 4.8 yards per carry against stacked boxes. That would rank fourth across the NFL as an overall mark. For the Patriots, their best bet is to mix in all three approaches while maintaining a singular focus: gap discipline.
Taylor (1,348 yards rushing, 312 more than Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, the next closest guy) cannot be allowed to break free for a long touchdown early in the game. Facing one of the league’s best offensive lines, allowing short and medium gains will be inevitable. But if the Pats can set hard edges and clog the middle, Taylor can’t deliver a knockout blow, and they should survive.
Control Taylor’s running lanes, deny him large cutbacks, and control the game. Otherwise, trouble awaits.
“Taylor’s a hard guy to tackle. He’s strong, runs through a lot of arm-tackles, and then he’s very fast,” Bill Belichick said this week. “Not many players, defensively, that can catch him. If he gets out in the open, he can turn that eight- or 10-yard run into a 60-yard touchdown.”
2. Pressure Carson Wentz
It’s an evergreen defensive point of emphasis, but few starting quarterbacks wilt under duress quite like Wentz.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wentz is completing fewer than half his passes under pressure at six yards per attempt. He’s fumbled seven times and taken 22 sacks. In his only other meeting against a Belichick defense, Wentz went 4-of-14 for 54 yards under pressure and fumbled twice.
The Patriots also blitzed Wentz on more than 35% of his dropbacks that night in Philadelphia, one of their highest blitz percentages of the 2019 season. Considering the Colts’ lack of perimeter weapons, it may be time for Belichick to dust off an old game plan to heat Wentz up one more time.
3. Shadow Michael Pittman Jr. with J.C. Jackson
Speaking of perimeter weapons, Pittman is the one to watch.
He has more than double the receiving yards of any other Colts pass-catcher and nearly double the receptions. He’s averaging more than five catches per game for nearly 70 yards. The Colts recently returned veteran speedster T.Y. Hilton, but even the Patriots can admit Pittman is by far their chief concern.
“T.Y.’s good, too, but Pittman’s more of the go-to guy,” said corner J.C. Jackson. “He’s stepped up this season, he’s been playing pretty good the past few weeks. That’s their guy.”
So, match good with good. Jackson is up to the task that once fell weekly to Stephon Gilmore: shadowing the opponent’s No. 1 receiver. There’s a massive drop-off from Pittman to the Colts’ next target, and therefore no need to give him the chance to exploit another matchup in the secondary.
