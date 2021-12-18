News
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves cruise past short-handed Lakers 110-92
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night.
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell each had 17 points and Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Timberwolves win their third straight game. They played for the first time without star Anthony Edwards, who was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in the afternoon.
LeBron James had a quiet 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were hit even harder by COVID-19 with six players in the protocols. Isaiah Thomas made his season debut with 19 points, Russell Westbrook had 14 points and Kent Bazemore matched his season high with 11 points. Anthony Davis departed the game twice for different injuries.
The Wolves, who beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 without James in the lineup, had a 61-36 rebounding advantage.
Davis hurt his right ankle late in the first quarter, returned in the second quarter and then bruised his left knee in the third quarter. He didn’t return from that. Davis, who missed two games last week with left knee soreness, finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.
It didn’t matter who was defending Towns, who had 32 points at Denver on Wednesday night. He had 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half of this one, while every other player who saw the court for either team combined to go 25 for 77 from the floor.
On a nationally televised game that didn’t start until 9:15 p.m., the teams combined to miss 25 of 26 attempts from 3-point range in the first quarter. Towns provided the energy to make up for the early misses. Every time he’d power his way to the hoop and get the ball to fall, Towns would flex his muscles and scream to himself in satisfaction.
The Timberwolves withstood every charge by the Lakers. They led 61-47 after Vanderbilt stole the ball for James and fed Beasley for a fast-break dunk, only to watch the visitors storm back with an 11-0 surge. The Timberwolves responded with an 11-0 run of their own, with Beasley as the fuel.
ANT ABSENT
This was the first absence of Edwards’ young career, after playing in 100 straight games.
Edwards had 38 points on 10-for-14 shooting from 3-point range at Denver on Wednesday and became the seventh player in NBA history with 2,000 points in 100 games at age 20 or younger. Two of the first six, James and Carmelo Anthony, are on the Lakers.
MEN DOWN
The Lakers had Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves in the protocols. Trevor Ariza (ankle) also remained unavailable.
The bright side was they still had Westbrook after just a one-day hiatus. He played in the last game at Dallas on Wednesday and had to stay behind until being cleared to travel to Minnesota.
The Lakers even brought back Thomas on a 10-day contract for emergency depth, as the 5-foot-9 fan favorite marked the official start of his 11th season in the NBA. Thomas scored 42 points in a G League game Wednesday.
“You just rip up your game plan in terms of your substitution pattern and redo it,” coach Frank Vogel said before tipoff.
Chaudee Brown Jr. made his NBA debut and played 15 minutes.
TIP-INS
Lakers: Bazemore was scoreless in 15 minutes in the previous game and didn’t even get in the game before that. … Horton-Tucker, Howard and Monk each missed their second straight game.
Timberwolves: Taurean Prince joined Edwards in the health and safety protocols. Coach Chris Finch said both player were asymptomatic. … Towns was presented with the NBA’s monthly community service award for November prior to the game, in recognition of his support for homeless youth.
UP NEXT
The Lakers are scheduled to play at Chicago on Sunday night. The Bulls, who had two games postponed this week because they had 10 players in the health and safety protocols, were cleared to resume practice on Saturday.
The Timberwolves host Dallas on Sunday night. The Mavericks host a rematch Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
WARRIORS 111, CELTICS 107
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and adding a one-handed scoop shot in the final minute, and Golden State beat Boston.
In his first game since breaking the NBA’s career 3-pointer record at Madison Square Garden, Curry hit back-to-back 3s on his first two shots of the game.
Andrew Wiggins added 27 points to help the Warriors win their third straight game to reclaim sole possession of the NBA lead at 24-5 — a half-game ahead of Phoenix. It was Steve Kerr’s 400th coaching victory.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points for the Celtics. They placed five players in the COVID-19 protocol in the 24 hours leading up to the game.
TRAIL BLAZERS 125, HORNETS 116
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points and Portland beat Charlotte to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Ben McLemore added 28 points for Portland, hitting six of his eight 3-pointers in the first half to help the Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3-pointers in the half. They led 81-55 at the break.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points in his first game back after being in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The Blazers were 21 of 47 from 3-point range overall.
SPURS 128, JAZZ 126
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left and San Antonio ended Utah’s winning streak at eight.
Keldon Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Antonio. Derrick White added 22 points and Walker chipped in 19.
Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 18. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Mitchell scored back-to-back baskets to give the Jazz a 126-125 lead with 33 seconds left. Walker answered with the go-ahead jumper. Mitchell had two cracks at a go-ahead basket in the final seconds, but missed both shots.
PELICANS 116, BUCKS 112, OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte’ Graham hit eight 3-pointers and added two clutch free throws late in overtime to finish with 26 points, and New Orleans outlasted short-handed Milwaukee.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 for New Orleans, which won its second straight on the heels of Graham’s 60-foot winner at the horn in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday, who received a warm welcome during pre-game introductions, scored a career-high 40 points to help Milwaukee force overtime on the road despite being without top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Grayson Allen hit seven 3s and tied a season high with 25 points for the defending champion Bucks.
HEAT 115, MAGIC 105
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Max Strus scored 23 of his career-best 32 points in the first half, Gabe Vincent added a career-best 27 and Miami beat Orlando.
The Heat made 19 3-pointers to give them 91 over their past five games. That’s the most in team history, easily topping the 82 made over a five-game stretch from Feb.. 24, 2020, to March 4, 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Still without stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and key reserve Tyler Herro, the Heat had just 10 available players. The Magic signed four players from their G League franchise in nearby Lakeland with hardship exemptions to meet the NBA’s minimum eight-player rule.
Rookie Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points. Orlando has lost seven straight game and 13 of 14.
NUGGETS 133, HAWKS 115
ATLANTA (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21 and Denver beat Atlanta.
Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green each finished with 20 points for the Nuggets. They have won three of four.
The Hawks were coming off a fifth straight road victory, but they have dropped six in a row at home. Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists in Atlanta’s fifth loss in seven games overall.
GRIZZLIES 124, KINGS 105
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and Memphis overcame a another double-digit deficit to win, beating Sacramento,
Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points to help the Grizzlies to their sixth consecutive road win – their most since 2016.
Memphis trailed 50-35 early in the second quarter, then outscored Sacramento 68-27 over the next 20 minutes. It’s the seventh time this season that the Grizzlies have won after trailing by double digits.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 10 assists for the Kings.
Crash shuts down lanes of WB I-44 in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound I-44 near Elm Avenue is shut down due to a crash. There is no word on how long this portion of the interstate will be closed.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.
Crews were diverting traffic to use the Shrewsbury exit.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
St. Louis County councilman calls for audit of COVID gift card program
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St Louis County councilman Mark Harder is calling for an audit of the county’s COVID-19 gift card program.
The program gives $150 gift cards to fully-vaccinated residents. A total of 850,000 was earmarked for the program.
Early information from the St Louis County Department of Public Health said $35,000 had been spent on the gift cards. Now, the Health Department has updated that number to $262,350.
Council members initially thought there was $815,000 remaining. Instead, Health Department spokeswoman Christopher Ave said there’s approximately $587,650 unspent.
“I’m saying that is what we spent in the first round of purchases. So, the council members were given a report from us, but that report is more than a month old at this point,” Ave said.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis asked how many cards were given out. Ave said 1,759 were eligible.
“I don’t have that running total because we continue to send out cards daily like everyone else,” he said. “The Department of Public Health has run into some supply chain problems getting the cards, so there have been some minor delays.”
Councilman Mark Harder said all this is raising red flags for him.
“I think I’ll do some digging on my own, and I think I’m going to write a letter to our new auditor and find out if she can dig into this as well,” said Harder. “I’ve found that in seven years of this business when you find something like this, even though it seems small, that usually the more you dig the more you find.”
Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said she’s gratified that more people were helped than she first thought.
“We need to sit down and have that evaluated to see where we are,” she said.
The gift card program was launched in September. Webb said she has no problem having an audit of the program she started.
