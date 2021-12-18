Celebrities
Kim Kardashian: The ‘Safety’ Measures She Added To Her Kids’ Phones After North Went Rogue On TikTok
After her oldest daughter North posted on TikTok, Kim Kardashian is taking some precautionary measures to ensure her kids have the right relationship with social media.
Kim Kardashian is definitely the social media queen, but does she want the same for her kids? The mom, 41, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2 with ex Kanye West, 44, had to reckon with that question recently when North hopped on TikTok without her knowing. “Kim and her sisters decided it was time to turn on Parental Controls for all of their kids to make sure nothing like this happens again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Not only did they make the accounts restricted so that the kids cannot view content that is not suitable for kids, but they also all now all have enabled the Family Safety Mode, which allows them to create passwords for their kids accounts and have remote control access over their kids Tik Toks so that they are always aware what they are doing when they use the app.”
The source went on to share that although she doesn’t need to completely restrict North from using a cell phone in general, she does want to be smart about the limitations. “There will be no more TikTok videos streaming live without Kim’s knowledge,” the insider shared. “It is way too dangerous and North also now knows that she is not to even try to do this again. Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to her the safety of her and her children, she will always put her foot down.”
An additional KarJenner source spoke to us about the moms having a “lengthy discussion” about social media use with their kids, although they still want their children to have fun with it — consciously. “[T]he Kardashian sisters know it’s just the world we live in. Kids have phones at an early age so their parents can connect with them anytime. They also monitor their phones very closely to ensure they’re being safe about it,” the source revealed. “It’s really not a big deal to them if their kids use social media, it’s all been discussed and as long as they’re being sensible about what they post, it’s all good.”
Aside for North’s little TikTok adventure, the Kardashian moms seem to be doing pretty well with putting their ideas into practice as it pertains to their kids via social media. Kourtney has a joint TikTok account with daughter Penelope and the 9-year-old has been able to post some innocent fun to the account.
Just recently, she even shared a viral dance trend to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with mom Kourtney and her fiancé Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.
Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport After Ankle Monitor Sends Alert To Police — Photos
Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty airport on Friday after police allegedly received an alert from his ankle monitor.
Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at the Newark Liberty airport on Friday when police received an alert about his ankle monitor, reported TMZ. The rapper was put in handcuffs after officers spoke to him and found out he had a warrant out for his arrest. The details of the warrant are not yet clear, but TMZ reports it had something to do with a “public nuisance” out of North Bergen, New Jersey. The outlet also reported that Fetty was arrested and booked for the warrant but will be able to make bail and be released.
The Dec. 17 arrest wasn’t the first time Fetty had a run-in with the law. Back in October, the “Trap Queen” rapper was taken in by the FBI after they claimed he and his associates had been pushing over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Fetty and his associates first obtained the drugs on the West Coast and then transported them via USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them East.
Before that arrest, Fetty was supposed to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in New York and was obtained by the authorities before he could go on stage. Agents said the investigation yielded about $1.5 million in cash as well as 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and rifle. Fetty was able to provide $500,000 cash bail for that arrest after spending nine days in custody, and that’s likely why he had the ankle monitor. The rapper was also arrested on Nov. 2, 2017 for drunk driving, reckless endangerment, drag racing, illegally changing lanes, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reported The Sun.
Fetty’s attorney, Navarro Gray, told TMZ at the time, “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.” A rep for Rolling Loud also shared with the outlet they had no prior knowledge of Fetty’s legal issues.
Larsa Pippen Claps Back & Denies Shading Ex-BFF Kim Kardashian On ‘RHOM’
Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to defend herself on Dec. 17 after she was accused of shading her former BFF, Kim Kardashian, on the Season 4 premiere of ‘RHOM’.
Larsa Pippen insists there’s no bad blood between her and her former bestie, Kim Kardashian. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, commented on a Page Six Instagram post on Dec. 17 about a shady comment she allegedly made about the SKIMS founder, 41.
“All love no shade,” she wrote, alongside a heart emoji, after it appeared as though she did shade Kim on RHOM. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen],” Larsa said during a private confessional on the season premiere that dropped on Peacock on Dec. 16. Larsa was referencing her NBA star ex-husband, before adding, “People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends”. And it was during that very moment that a photo of herself and Kardashian flashed on screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically,” she added.
Larsa didn’t say much more about her friendship with Kim in the first two episodes of Season 4, but as fans know, her relationship with Kim deteriorated in 2020. And while Larsa appeared on Hollywood Raw Podcast in November 2020, she insinuated that Kim’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West contributed to the end of their friendship. She accused the rapper, 44, of “brainwashing” Kim. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said at the time.
Not much more is known about their friendship fallout, but we have a feeling more will be revealed as the season plays out. Especially because in the dramatic trailer, Kim was brought up at a dinner party, when Adriana de Moura, 56, said that Larsa will never be like the SKIMS billionaire. “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be,” she said. Yikes!
Want more? New episodes of RHOM debut on Peacock every Thursday.
RHOBH Lisa Rinna Tells Delilah to “Pay for Things” Amid Feud
Lisa Rinna is reportedly dealing Delilah Hamlin with some tough love following her TikTok shade earlier this week.
After the 23-year-old model suggested in a holiday-themed video that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her husband, Harry Hamlin, should be footing the bill for her “trauma therapy,” an insider claims Lisa is urging Delilah to become more independent.
“[She’s] treating [Delilah] like an adult,” a source told Us Weekly on December 16. Lisa has been “telling [Delilah] that she can be independent and pay for things on her own.”
According to the insider, Lisa is “there for her kids whenever they need her” but has always “let her daughter be very independent.” As they explained, Lisa wants to see Delilah grow up but would never “refuse giving her [child] money if she needed it.”
Lisa and Harry share Delilah and younger daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20.
As for what prompted Delilah’s TikTok video, the source said she was likely acting out after a dispute with Lisa and Harry.
“Delilah’s video might’ve been a moment of frustration or might’ve been after a heated argument with her parents… [She] wouldn’t have posted it and aired her issues with her parents if they weren’t real,” the insider noted, adding that Lisa and Harry’s “parenting affects her and she gets upset about certain things.”
As RHOBH fans may have seen, Delilah went public in November about an overdose she suffered earlier this year after falling ill following a COVID-19 vaccine. As she revealed to her fans and followers in an emotional video shared to Instagram, she sought help from a psychiatrist who “over-prescribed” her with Xanax for panic attacks, leading to the health crisis.
“I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital,” Delilah explained.
Following the incident, Delilah checked into a treatment facility in Arizona, but after suffering seizures, she was “politely asked to leave after three weeks” after being deemed a “medical risk.”
“My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out,” she shared.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo sometime in 2022.
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages
