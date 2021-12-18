Larsa Pippen Seemingly Shades Kim Kardashian on RHOM Series

Zoe Lister-Jones shared a lengthy Instagram post, where she claimed that Chris Noth had been ‘sexually inappropriate’ at a club he owned. Find out more about the actress here.

Zoe Lister-Jones is the latest person to come forward with accusations against Chris Noth. The 39-year-old actress detailed alleged experiences she had with the 67-year-old Sex And The City star in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday December 16. Zoe called the actor a “sexual predator,” and explained her experiences. Her post came shortly after a piece in The Hollywood Reporter where two women shared alleged accounts of sexual misconduct from Chris. The actor denied the claims in a statement to THR. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he said.

Zoe said she first opened up about the alleged experiences when a friend asked her about Mr. Big’s death in And Just Like That. She wrote that she “couldn’t separate the actor from the man,” before she shared her experiences. Find out more about Zoe and her claims about Chris here!

1. Zoe worked at a club when she met Chris Noth

Zoe detailed two experiences that she claimed to have with Chris in her Instagram post. Her first was when she had been an employee at a club. “In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” she wrote. “My friend at the club never said anything.”

2. She said that her other experience with Chris happened while filming ‘Law & Order’

The same year she was working at the club, Zoe was cast for a guest appearance on Law & Order, for an episode Chris appeared in for the first time after skyrocketing on SATC. “He was drunk on set. During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes,” she wrote before writing an inappropriate comment that he’d allegedly said. “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything[…] It’s so rare we do.”

Zoe referenced the allegations in the THR story in her post. “My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today,” she wrote. “Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented. And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives. Perhaps Big’s death is the communal grief we must face in mourning that fantasy in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly.”

3. She’s an actor and writer

Zoe has continued acting, since her career began in the early 2000s. One of her most noteworthy appearances was as Fawn Moscato in the sitcom New Girl. She also wrote, directed and starred in the movie Band-Aid alongside Fred Armisen. Other notable roles include the 2007 drama Arranged and the 2009 TV romance Breaking Upwards, which she also co-wrote.

4. She was married to Daryl Wein for 8 years

Zoe had been a long term relationship with actor, writer and director Dayl Wein for 17 years. The pair got married in 2013, but they had split in 2021. Zoe collaborated with Daryl on a number of projects. She co-wrote and starred in Breaking Upwards with him. The pair also co-wrote the 2021 apocalypse comedy How It Ends, which co-starred Nick Kroll, Whitney Cummings, and Finn Wolfhard. She opened up a bit about their relationship in a September 2021 episode of WTF With Marc Maron. She noted that they’d recently separated in the interview, and said that they’d experimented with opening up their relationship. “We sort of went in and out of an open relationship,” she said.

5. She’s a New York University alum

Zoe had extensive training as an actress before her career officially began. Her mom was a video artist, and her dad was a photographer. So it’s no surprise that she pursued a career in the arts. She attended NYU’s Tisch School of Arts, before she went on to study at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.