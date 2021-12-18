News
Lawrence Taylor charged over sex offender requirement to register change of address
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Broward County, Florida after failing to register as a sex offender, according to a TMZ report.
Taylor pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in 2011 after soliciting sex from a 16-year-old. Miami radio host Andy Slater reported that Taylor’s felony charges were stemmed in failing to register his change of address.
Taylor, 62, has had legal problems and substance abuse issues for decades.
News
Broncos Briefs: Chargers’ loss to Kansas City mucks up AFC wild-card race even more
Add the Los Angeles Chargers to the traffic jam that is the AFC wild-card playoff race.
The Chargers’ overtime loss to Kansas City on Thursday night dropped them to 8-6, one of seven teams in the conference with six losses.
Buckle up, folks, this has the potential to get really wild … if it isn’t already.
The Nos. 5-13 in the conference are the Chargers, followed by the 7-6 teams (Indianapolis, Buffalo, Cleveland, Bengals and Broncos), 6-6-1 Pittsburgh and 6-7 Las Vegas and Miami. Only three will qualify for the postseason.
The Chargers’ loss helped the Broncos, and Saturday night’s New England-Indianapolis game also has ramifications. The Broncos should root for the Patriots.
Saturday’s Las Vegas-Cleveland game was moved to Monday at 3 p.m. due to the Browns’ COVID-19 issues. A Raiders win would help the Broncos’ position, but everything is moot if the Broncos don’t beat the Bengals on Sunday.
A record 24 teams have at least six wins through 14 weeks, eclipsing 2006 and 1983 (22) teams. In 2019, 20 teams had at least six wins at this point and 19 teams did last year.
“I think more teams this past year that were in bottom third of the league made strong efforts and pushes through free agency and really strengthened themselves on the side of the ball they were weak,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “That’s the way this league is set up. It’s a fine line between going 6-10 and 10-6 (in the old 16-game format). It’s a play here and there.”
Jones, Young doubtful. Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) missed their third consecutive practice Friday and are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. No Broncos player this year has been active for a game after being listed as doubtful. DeShawn Williams and Jonas Griffith are expected to start for Jones and Young, respectively.
Seven players are questionable: Cornerback Nate Hairston (neck), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (hip), safeties Kareem Jackson (back) and Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and running backs Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and Javonte Williams (knee).
Williams returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday, and Fangio said he is “fine” to play Sunday.
Taking precautions. To abide by new NFL protocols for social distancing and continue their own approach, the Broncos moved all of their team meetings to their indoor fieldhouse.
Fangio said third-string quarterback Brett Rypien was kept out of the in-person meetings (he watched virtually) and was “under strict orders to not be near anybody,” during practice.
Briefly. Josey Jewell sustained a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, but he remains an influence on the team’s inside linebackers. “He’s here at every practice, every game, every bus ride and supporting that group,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. … Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) will play for the first time since Week 8. “It’s a good time to get him (back),” Donatell said. “(The Bengals) have a really good group of three receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins) and they’re very productive. We’ll need all of our cover guys.” … Kicker Brandon McManus was named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP after donating more than $50,000 of resources to support area families though his “25 Days of Giving” campaign. The union will make a $10,000 donation to his charity or a foundation of his choice. … A celebration of life for late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas will be held Monday on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The event is closed to the public and media and the Broncos plan on chartering a plane of team employees and Thomas’ former teammates from the Denver area.
News
Battenfeld: Maura Healey polling voters before announcing gubernatorial plans
Attorney General Maura Healey, on the cusp of deciding whether or not to run for governor, is conducting a poll this month — another sign that she’s gearing up for a big race.
Sources say Healey’s survey by her polling firm Beacon Research is designed to test potential “messages” but also includes how voters feel about other candidates who she could run against.
Healey advisers say the poll is not to gauge whether she should run — indicating she may have already made her decision. Healey — who initially said she would decide by this fall — may now wait until after Jan. 1, 2022 to announce her plans, sources said.
The poll comes in the wake of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to pass on a third term, giving Healey — who would be the instant Democratic frontrunner — a clearer path to the Corner Office.
Healey and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are the last two major Democrats who are nearing decisions on the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Sources say Walsh, President Biden’s Labor Secretary, is not likely to run if Healey jumps into the race. The two Democrats enjoy a close political relationship.
Three other Democrats have already gotten into the race: Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz and former state Sen. Ben Downing.
But Healey, the two-term AG, is the bigfoot. She has more than $3.3 million in her campaign coffers — dwarfing other candidates.
This is the second time this year Healey has resorted to polling voters for her campaign. The last one was in April, the Herald has reported.
Her campaign also paid for two polls in 2020, campaign finance records show.
In the April poll, which the Herald obtained, Healey asked questions designed to size her up against Baker.
Voters were also asked in the poll whether Healey was the “right woman for the moment” and “tested and fair and will make the right decisions to bring Massachusetts back stronger, safer and more just than before the pandemic.”
Healey was matched up directly with Baker in the April poll, but because the Republican governor bowed out, that data is now useless. But don’t worry, she has plenty of money for more polls.
The three other Democrats who have announced now have a big head start over Healey, but she has the name recognition and campaign cash to easily overcome the slow start.
Healey will not be a cinch to win the nomination, though. Allen has raised enough cash to get started and would be the first female Black governor in state history. Chang-Díaz would make history as the first Latina governor in Massachusetts history.
News
New Casino Sites that Stood Out in 2021: This Year’s Best New Online Casinos
New online casinos generally offer bigger bonuses and payouts to attract customers from more established sites.
However, to ensure that you get the very best while playing, we’ve put 25 new sites through stringent tests to make sure they actually deliver.
Here are some of our recommendations.
1. LasAtlantis – Best New Casino for Mobile
- Powered by Real Time Gaming
- $14,000 bonus
- 100+ slot games
- Mobile friendly
Las Atlantis Casino’s 2020 launch makes it one of the newest online gambling additions for US players.
Signing up at Las Atlantis Casino makes players eligible for one of the most lucrative casino bonuses on show – a 280% matched bonus offer up to $14,000!
The variety of games at Las Atlantis is also worth mentioning. This online casino offers the most popular games, including slots, poker, table, specialties, and blackjack games.
Las Atlantis doesn’t have a dedicated app. However, the mobile gambling experience trumps the desktop version.
2. Red Dog – Runner-up for Best New Casino Site
- Massive jackpots
- Limitless bonuses
- Crypto-friendly
- Compatible with all devices
Instituted in 2019, Red Dog Casino checks certain boxes and that’s why it ranks top of our list. At Red Dog, there’s a dedicated segment at the site’s footer evocative of RTP values. Now, players can place wagers on rewarding games.
Besides jackpots, Red Dog Casino sports a lucrative welcome bonus alongside other promotions. Also, some payment alternatives have deposit limits attached, opting for cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin and Ethereum) nullifies this seeming drawback.
At this online casino, accessibility isn’t an issue as the user interface on show fits on multiple platforms.
2. Cafe Casino – Best for Jackpots
- Fast payouts
- $1m jackpot
- Bitcoin support
- 24/7 customer service
A gambling site specifically tailored to meet the needs of US players, Cafe Casino, opened its doors to gamblers in 2016. At Cafe Casino, bonuses are somewhat multifaceted as there are varying values attached to Bitcoin and card deposits.
With safety becoming a focal point at online casinos, Cafe Casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Also, if you’ve been an ardent fan of jackpots, Cafe Casino has loads of options alongside other gambling products.
Featuring a 24/7 live chat customer support system, Cafe Casino can be likened to a hub of swift payouts as this gambling site accepts Bitcoin.
4. Super Slots – Most Accessible New Casino
- Mobile compatibility
- Fee-free cryptocurrency transactions
- 13 banking methods
- Accepts US players
Super Slots Casino has been online since 2020, offering instant play games across multiple devices. Although Super Slots isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing of gambling sites, the user interface on show is clutter-free and easy to use.
With multiple deposit incentives available, Super Slots goes a step further with its “Refer A Friend” promotion. By making referrals, players stand a chance to get 300% up to $300.
Although there’s a massive collection of cryptocurrency payment alternatives to make transactions smooth sailing and swift, Super Slots also features the regular card and e-wallet mediums.
5. Slots Empire – Best Limitless Promotions Casino
- Fast loading times
- Instant play
- Non-stop bonuses
- US players accepted
A 2019-launched online casino, Slots Empire tells the tale of the ancient Roman Empire with a theme to boot. Incorporating a black-gold color scheme, gambling on Slots Empire is as convenient as it gets.
Slots Empire has a 24/7 bonus, an offer for the bravest. With each deposit of at least $30, you get a 100% matched bonus. As you make deposits, your matched offers increase.
For players seeking to resolve their issues, Slots Empire utilizes seamless live chat integration, email, and a dedicated mobile number. Also, it’s FAQs section is pretty extensive.
6. Ignition – Best New Casino for Live Dealers and Poker
- $1,000 Bitcoin bonus
- Over 300 games
- 24/7 customer support
- Thrilling welcome bonus
Ignition Casino has witnessed meteoric rise since its launch in 2016. At Ignition, newbies are in for a treat as there’s a generous welcome bonus offer to kickstart their gambling adventure.
Regarding bonuses on this platform, there’s more in the mix for Bitcoin depositors, with a $1,000 Bitcoin bonus promotion up for grabs.
If you’re on the lookout for variety, Ignition Casino might be your bag. With over 300 instant play games, players can get their money’s worth by placing bets on slots, live dealers, virtual sports, and poker.
Ignition Casino is also multilingual; players can translate site text into three different languages.
7. 7Bit Casino – Best New Crypto Casino
- 5 BTC bonus
- 24 software providers
- 16 banking options
- Mobile compatible
7Bit grants new players a welcome bonus that’s up to 5 BTC (Bitcoins). Spread across the first four deposits, 7Bit newbies would need to input a bonus code to attain eligibility.
While there’s no downloadable app available yet, you won’t have to purchase a supercomputer anytime soon as you can play games on-the-go using a wide range of devices.
Besides sporting cryptocurrencies for payments, 7Bit offers cards and other e-wallets as well. However, some payment alternatives feature transaction charges.
8. El Royale Casino – Best for New Slots
- 250% welcome bonus
- Special slots rewards
- Feeless transactions
- Crypto-friendly venue
El Royale has been part of the online gambling industry since 2020 and is setting up new standards.
The casino has special surprises for VIP slots lovers, as it grants them up to 225% + 20 Free Spins. El Royale gamers, however, should note that bonus values are dependent on the payment alternative used to deposit.
Moreover, depositing through credit cards, debit cards, and e-wallets is possible within the minimum and maximum depositing limits, while depositing through Bitcoin and Ethereum allows you to deposit as much as you want.
9. CSGOEmpire – Best New “CSGO Skin Gambling” Site
- Redeemable bonus codes
- Excellent design
- Multilingual site
Coming to the fore in 2016, CSGOEmpire is one site that earns high marks for aesthetics. Since this gambling site aims to meet the needs of players globally, the CSGOEmpire platform is available in 18 different languages.
With CSGO gambling at other websites having a bad reputation, gameplay at CSGOEmpire sports an RNG for randomized outcomes.
You can find the promo codes for free cases on CSGOEmpire’s website. Also, receiving keys means that you get to open new daily cases.
For site-related transactions, CSGOEmpire accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neteller, and other payment methods.
10. DatDrop – Best Case Battle Openings
- Provably fair platform
- Easy Registration
- Fast withdraws
- Extra 5%
DatDrop Casino is a CSGO case opening site, around since 2017. The registration process of DatDrop is as straightforward as possible, and they’ve kept their provably fair system quite transparent.
Players from all around the world are accepted, including US players. Also, the withdrawal times at DatDrop are among the fastest in the industry.
If you want to claim the bonuses promotions at DatDrop, all you need to do is sign in to your account, hit the “+” icon, and enter a bonus code.
FAQs on the Best New USA Casino Sites
How to Pick the Best New Online Casino?
The best online casino for you might not be the best casino there is for everyone else. Hence, you need to establish what you are looking for at an online gambling hub. Once you’ve established your criteria, your search can begin.
However, if you’re a newbie to online gambling, there’s no reason to fret as you can make an informed decision based on certain focal points. Notable mentions include bonuses, gaming collection, licensing, and payment alternatives.
What to Anticipate from a Newly Established Online Gambling Venue?
There are several things you can expect from a newly established online gambling venue such as modern design, navigable user interface, payment options, and most importantly exclusive promo deals.
Naturally, as new gambling venues try to attract new players, they tend to offer the most luxurious promotions – a win-win for every participating gambler.
Moreover, new gambling sites are adding cryptocurrency support, so you can expect to gamble using digital currencies as against fiat denominations.
Am I Safe While Playing at a New Online Casino?
Your safety at an online casino depends on several factors. First off, for an online casino to be considered secure, it must be licensed by top regulatory bodies.
Popular examples include the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), and the Government of Curacao. If a gambling site doesn’t feature the stamps of any of these bodies, you’re advised to steer clear as they might be scam platforms looking to defraud you.
That said, to prevent data breaches, a wagering platform should feature SSL encryption. When an online casino integrates a 128 or 256-bit SSL encryption, it’s practically impossible for cybercriminals to perpetrate scandalous acts
How to Choose the Best Banking Method?
Banking methods differ in minimum and maximum limits, deposit and withdrawal time frames, and transaction fees that come with them. Always choose the payment method that best suits your needs, has no additional fees, and will allow you an instant deposit as well as fast withdrawals.
Do Casinos Have Mobile Applications Available?
Mobile apps were considered a “must have” for online entities, but the narrative is changing. Although some casinos have a dedicated app, there are a multitude of other iGambling sites that don’t support this add-on.
Instead, they optimize the Instant Play feature for use on web browsers, saving users the hassle of downloading software that gulps a sizable chunk of memory.
Can I Join an Online Casino from a Tablet Device?
Yes! As long as your tablet device is supported by the casino, you can join the online casino from your portable device. Luckily, most of the new casinos support Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.
Do Casinos Accept Cryptocurrencies?
Yes. Some casinos accept cryptocurrencies. However, not every online casino has this payment medium.
If you would like to gamble using crypto, first navigate to the payment section of the online gambling venue to check whether it has a crypto banking method available.
Nevertheless, it’s pertinent to note that while some casinos allow crypto deposits, they don’t support crypto withdrawals.
What Are the Pros of Playing at an Online Casino?
Online casinos offer you a wide array of games, including the newest releases. Also, they offer excellent welcome bonuses and different promotions, accessible from the comfort of your home.
Additionally, it’s possible to seek out 100% legit platforms by doing in-depth research. And the best part? You can access them anytime, anywhere!
Are All Casinos Legal?
Unfortunately, some casinos have been operating in the shadows, as they haven’t been properly registered or regulated. You should be aware of such sites, and make concerted efforts to double-check whether a casino is properly licensed.
However, there are countries where online gambling is illegal. If that’s the case, no online casino will be available for the citizens of said jurisdiction, regardless of the casino’s legal status.
Have Fun Trying Out New Online Casinos
Choosing the best online casino for US-based players isn’t always smooth sailing. We recognized this issue and thought to put things into perspective for new & seasoned gamblers.
While the iGaming destinations mentioned here are available to US residents, it’s crucial to understand that our ranking is based on certain requirements, including site usability, incentives, payment methods, and trustworthiness.
That said, if you’ve found an option that suits your gambling aspirations, always gamble responsibly. Apply the “Responsible Gambling” tools provided by these sites, so you can place wagers without worrying about addiction.
DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.
Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
https://www.begambleaware.org/
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
