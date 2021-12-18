News
Lowry: No, inflation is not a corporate conspiracy
President Joe Biden has the misfortune to be president at the moment when corporate America has decided to get together and gouge American consumers.
That, at least, is the story the White House and its allies, most prominently Sen. Elizabeth Warren, want to tell.
The White House has particularly targeted meatpackers over the past several days. Its economists put out an analysis slamming meat processing companies for excessive profiteering, and press secretary Jen Psaki blamed “the greed of meat conglomerates” for rising prices.
The oil-and-gas industry has come in for a similar pounding, and Elizabeth Warren’s theory is that the overall dynamic of rising prices and corporate profits isn’t “simply some inevitable economic force of nature — it’s greed. And, in some cases, it is flatly illegal.”
This is an absurdly reductive depiction of the U.S. economy, as if a broad-based, multi-causal economic phenomenon is being mainly or at least significantly driven by a handful of corporate malefactors wielding nearly unchecked power over the consumer price index.
Did the American economy, after 30 years of notably low inflation, suddenly become more concentrated, such that companies could arbitrarily jack up prices? And why was it that this economic power made itself felt just as supply chain disruptions took hold and the COVID-19 relief bill further stoked demand in an already growing economy?
If greedy corporations are to blame, they are at work across the board. In November, food prices were up 6.1% from the year before, with meat, poultry, fish and eggs up 12.8%, cereals and bakery products up 4.6%, and non-alcoholic beverages up 5.3%. Energy increased 33%. Prices of used trucks and vehicles went up 31.4%.
It is true that most big companies have increased their profit margins. But demand is higher than it was pre-pandemic in many sectors of the economy, providing a strong foundation for profitability. On top of this, a standard feature of an inflationary environment is companies seeing how much they can raise prices without hitting a wall of consumer resistance.
As for the meatpackers, the White House complains that just four companies dominate the market. But four companies have had an outsized market share over the past 25 years. What’s happened during the pandemic is that there has been high demand that, combined with labor shortages at meatpacking plants, has disrupted supply. Increased demand and limited supply, of course, equals rising prices.
The situation is basically the same when it comes to oil and gas. Global demand has increased, while global supply hasn’t caught up. If companies had the ability to set prices without regard to market conditions, they never would have let prices fall so much during the pandemic and presumably wouldn’t be satisfied today with prices that aren’t any higher than they were in 2014.
All the hokum about the causes of inflation is basically a confession of impotence. If the Biden administration had a good story to tell about how it’s fixing inflation, it wouldn’t need to create cartoon villains. It would be better served by focusing on a whole host of barnacles on the U.S. supply chain — from union rules and environmental laws that have hampered U.S. ports and other infrastructure to the Jones Act, which increases the costs of shipping, to the foolish tariffs on truck chassis at a time when they are in short supply.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
News
Dear Abby: Educator feels homeschool past carries stigma today
Dear Abby: I was homeschooled K-12. I now have multiple master’s degrees and work for a public school. I returned to my hometown and, with hard work and dedication, have moved up the career ladder in my district. While I love my job, I also value and respect the fact that my mom chose to homeschool me. I can’t change my childhood, so I embrace all of those who are part of a village to raise and educate children.
My challenge comes when I am asked what year I graduated, or other questions about my schooling. (They assume that since this is my hometown, I attended school in the same district in which I work.) If I reply with, “I was homeschooled,” I get shocked silence, and feel I must somehow justify my mom’s choice to homeschool me (something over which I had no control).
This isn’t just from colleagues, but also parents and staff. In addition, our district likes to feature alumni who work at the district and who chose to return to their hometown to give back. Well, I meet one of those criteria, but I cringe when they mistakenly announce my name as an alumna in a public forum, not knowing how to handle it. Please advise.
— Education Lover in Arizona
Dear Education Lover: I think it is time for you to stop being self-conscious about the kind of education your mother gave you, which equipped you to attain not one, but multiple graduate degrees. Rather than “cringe” and hide the fact that you are not an alumna from the district, discuss this with the administrators, so the error can be corrected.
Dear Abby: My husband and I have been married for seven years. He provides financially for our family, while I work part-time. My husband is an “open book” when it comes to discussing our personal finances with others, while I am extremely private about this type of information.
Recently, our neighbors stopped by, and he told them what we paid for some work we had done on our house, which they did not ask to know. I was appalled that he did it, and asked him after they were gone not to tell people such private information. I’m very uncomfortable discussing our salaries with others, while he thinks it’s something for all to know.
We’re a middle-class family, and I’m by no means embarrassed by our finances, but I think it’s preferable to abstain from discussing these matters with others. He thinks it’s rude not to tell people what we pay for things and how much we make and save. Is it common practice to discuss personal finances with others?
— Private Lady in New Mexico
Dear Private Lady: Rude?! Nowhere is it written that people “have” to discuss their finances with anyone other than one’s spouse, immediate family or CPA. Keeping quiet about financial matters is not a breach of etiquette; it’s good judgment. What your husband is doing could be perceived as bragging, which creates resentment and jealousy rather than impresses others, and anyone who reads my column knows it can drive people away.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Grasso’s Garage: Ghibli Trofeo is why Maserati earns the prize
Trophy winner!
The Trofeo collection is the most prestigious choice in the Maserati fleet. In 2021, we recognize the Trofeo collection has expanded to include two sedans and one SUV. The recently tested and enjoyed Levante Trofeo, the Quattroporte Trofeo and this week’s tester, the Ghibli Trofeo.
For the first time, in 2021 Maserati also introduces its first V8 engine option in the Ghibli and our Trofeo tester pounded the ground with 580 horsepower, making it Maserati’s fastest sedan ever with a top speed of 203 mph. With 538 lb.-ft. of torque, moving the Ghibli is easy as can be as the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 prances on demand. The Ghibli Trofeo, along with all three cars in the Trofeo collection features launch control as well. Paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, the Ghibli is the vehicle that you always dreamed about experiencing while understanding that it has a lot more to offer than most people think. Did I mention a zero-to-60 time in 4 seconds flat?
Our Grigio Maratea exterior tester was a combination of deep gray with a splash of brown while the interior was luxurious Pieno Fiore black leather. Offered in eight interior color options and six exterior colors, the subtle yet gorgeous Ghibli is a standout.
The Ghibli Trofeo puts its competition, the BMW M series and Mercedes AMG, on notice. Its plush interior, powerful powertrain and exquisite exterior sights sure will throttle down the German powerhouses.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst from iSeeCars.com, said, “Maserati is the embodiment of true Italian luxury, which has overshadowed the brand’s storied accomplishments on the racetrack. Maserati’s sedans traditionally put an emphasis on luxury, while performance comes second. That’s changing with the Trofeo line, in an attempt to lure American drivers away from high-performance German sedans. The Trofeo will feature a 580 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine derived from Ferrari, which sets the standard for Italian performance. While it might not be as powerful as the BMW M5 or the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S, it has a rear-wheel drivetrain instead of the all-wheel drive offered by its German competitors, which will likely be embraced by true driving enthusiasts. While high-performance German sedans are admired, they don’t turn heads due to their popularity. The Ghibli Trofeo will stand out while providing the true opulence and performance that celebrate the brand’s rich heritage.”
Parent company, Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, really knows what the end user wants, enjoys and strives for in their search for a vehicle. With different brands in its fleet such as Fiat and Alfa Romeo its knowledge of Italian automobiles is clearly at the top of the list. The Maserati fleet is its flagship brand, and every time we test one, we get that warm and fuzzy feeling that we love so much.
Give the “Trophy” to Maserati, because the Ghibli Tropheo is one of the nicest, sportiest and fastest sports sedans Grasso’s Garage has ever witnessed. Just another reason why we tip our hat to Maserati every opportunity we get!
Maserati Ghibli Trofeo
MSRP: $110,240
As tested: $117,140
MPG: 13 city, 20 highway, 8.1 as tested
News
COVID strikes in Nashville: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-2 loss at the Predators
The suddenly shorthanded Avalanche saw its five-game winning streak end Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, where the Nashville Predators never trailed in a 5-2 victory. Combined, the Avs and Preds were missing 12 players because of COVID protocol, including three Colorado players who were told they couldn’t play hours ahead of the game.
The Avs (17-8-2) saw their season put on hold a day later by the NHL, with the league postponing all of their games through the end of the holiday weekend. That included a scheduled visit from Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Five takeaways from Music City:
They didn’t have to play. The game could have been postponed, Avs coach Jared Bednar said, but he had enough bodies to put together a decent lineup against the shorthanded Preds. Why make another trip to Nashville when you believe you can win with what you have?
Forward Andre Burakovsky was told Wednesday night he couldn’t play. Forward J.T. Compher was told the same Thursday morning and defenseman Cale Makar and goalie Darcy Kuemper were pulled out of the locker room shortly before the game began. Defenseman Devon Toews didn’t make the trip after testing positive on Monday.
“We’re all here ready to play. We’re already basically dressed when we’re getting those results back, so we’re getting ready as a group and things were changing by the minute because we’re getting guys pulled out of our room, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 — so all of our guys are here and ready to play,” Bednar said. “For us, it wasn’t really an option.”
Is the system flawed? Bednar said all his players feel fine, including the guys who tested positive. Defenseman Jack Johnson missed most of the first period awaiting a test result after he tested positive the previous day.
Question is, should the NHL continue to test players who don’t have symptoms?
“We’re getting tested the night of the game to see if our guys can play when we have a full roster coming into it,” Bednar said. “We’re getting these results the night of the game and all of our guys are healthy and ready to go. Cale is healthy and ready to go. Taser (Toews) is healthy and ready to go. Kuemper is healthy and ready to go. Jack Johnson was, too. He got a negative test back after he tested positive tonight and joined us (late) in the first period. They’re all sitting here ready to play. If we’re going to keep testing healthy players then we’re going to keep getting some results that we don’t like and players are going to be sitting when they’re ready to play.”
Frankie’s return. Avs goalie Pavel “Frankie” Francouz was in an NHL net for a meaningful game for the first time in more than 17 months, since he suffered hip and knee injuries against the Dallas Stars in a 2020 second-round series at the Edmonton playoff bubble.
Francouz, who missed all of last season with double hip surgeries and suffered an ankle injury in a preseason game in September, stopped 30 of 34 shots (.882 save percentage).
“I thought he was great,” Bednar said of Francouz. “They had some good scoring chances tonight. He came up with a lot of nice saves and looked strong and athletic and played hard and competed. That’s all you can ask for. Some of the mistakes we made put him in tough situations and he made some big saves for us. I would say that’s a pretty good outing for him.”
Nichushkin. Avs winger Valeri Nichushkin logged a career-high 25:47 and scored his 10th goal of the season and third in his last two games. He matched his goals total out of 55 games last season and he’s just four short of his career-high set with the Dallas Stars as a rookie in 2013-14.
Stepping in for Toews and Makar. Defenseman Sam Girard logged a career-high 31:46 — most by an Avalanche player this season. Girard was minus-2 but didn’t look out of place as the club’s most important player on the back end.
Lowry: No, inflation is not a corporate conspiracy
Dear Abby: Educator feels homeschool past carries stigma today
Grasso’s Garage: Ghibli Trofeo is why Maserati earns the prize
COVID strikes in Nashville: 5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-2 loss at the Predators
Kourtney Kardashian Shopping For Special Christmas Gifts For Travis Barker’s Children: ‘She Has 5 Kids’ Now
To Ban Or Not To Ban? Russia Concerned About Growing Crypto Transanctions
Britney Spears Getting Sam Asghari & Sons ‘Best Presents Ever’ For Christmas
Longtime leader of Planned Parenthood in Minnesota announces departure
Shorthanded Celtics fall to Golden State, 111-107
Nuggets soar past Hawks behind Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Celebrities1 day ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Why Laughter Is Good For You