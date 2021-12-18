News
Man shot dead in Denver on Friday morning, and a suspect is arrested
A man was shot dead Friday morning in downtown Denver, and police have arrested a suspect in the incident.
At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Stout Street on reports of a shooting, according to a news release. Officers found two men who were shot and both were taken to a local hospital. One of the two died Friday afternoon. The other man was treated at the hospital and released.
An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Zhu, 29, and he was arrested Friday at an Arapahoe County residence, the release said. He is being held on investigation of homicide.
Celtics Notebook: Five Celtics enter health and safety protocol
With the omicron COVID variant on the rise across the world, let alone the NBA, it’s not a surprise that the Celtics were hit by their most widespread absence of the season Friday night.
Five Celtics — Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser — were placed in health and safety protocols following testing during the morning shootaround, and thus missed Friday night’s game against Golden State. In addition, Dennis Schroder missed the game with a non-COVID-related illness.
It was Horford’s second time this season in protocol.
As a result Ime Udoka started Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Romeo Langford, and planned to go even smaller than usual against the best small-ball lineup in the NBA.
“I wouldn’t say frustrating. It’s something everybody is playing through,” said the Celtics coach. “You’ve seen Chicago, and Brooklyn and other teams hit with that. It’s something we’ve been trying to avoid, but it seems inevitable at times for everybody. You have to tinker with the lineups at times, but we have other guys who are able and we’ll increase those minutes. Nothing else you can do. We have 11 healthy bodies.”
Chicago set a record, and had two games postponed, after placing 10 players in protocol earlier this week. Josh Richardson returned to the Celtics lineup against Golden State after missing the previous two games while in health and safety protocol.
Overall seven players, at different times, have missed time to COVID protocols, including Brown early in training camp.
The league has tightened restrictions regarding testing and mask wearing, and none too soon.
“Just being more diligent,” said Udoka. “Our surroundings and the mask wearing is a big thing, who you’re with outside of the building off the court, and that’s pretty much it. We’re trying to follow the protocols of the league and be more strict with what we’re doing. We’re impacted, it’s hit us like the rest of the league — something we’ve all had to adapt to and adjust to. It is what it is. We have healthy bodies and other guys get opportunities.”
Udoka disagreed, however, that the league got too comfortable, allowing arenas to return to full capacity.
“Other than the fans coming back, it’s been pretty normal in the building and with what we’ve done,” he said. “For vaccinated and unvaccinated players we have some stricter rules. Other than the fans I think we’ve been pretty similar with the testing and mask wearing and strict rules we have. Omicron is a different thing that doesn’t have to do with fans in the building. It’s a new variant that’s come along and has affected people differently.”
Smaller ball
If the Celtics had to pick an opponent to go smaller against, Golden State would certainly have been that team with its lightening perimeter attack.
Bizarrely, in Horford, Grant Williams, Parker and Hernangomez, the Celtics lost their top four power forwards.
“It felt like we got hit with our 4s pretty hard, obviously Al our starting 4, Grant, Juancho, Jabari and Sam Hauser,” said Udoka. “Those last three that I mentioned would obviously have gotten more opportunity with Al and Grant out. Tonight is a night where we can play a lot of small ball anyway. Josh, Aaron, Romeo will get increased minutes and things we’ve done all year, tinkered with lineups and going small at times, it fits with Golden State tonight. Not to downplay the guys that are out but it’s something we can easily adjust to.”
No hardship
For now, anyway, the Celtics don’t plan to add a player via the hardship exemption.
“No. It all just happened today,” said Udoka. “We still have 11 able bodies and I think some of the teams that are going through that have lost more people. Chicago is a high number and even Brooklyn being seven or eight. We have five out as of now and obviously hope to get Dennis back with a non-COVID illness. We haven’t discussed that.”
Gophers to face former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. with Colorado on Sept. 17
First Jerry Kill, then Mike Sanford Jr.
After the Gophers football team opens the 2022 season with Kill leading New Mexico State at Huntington Bank Stadium on Sept. 1, Minnesota will host Sanford and Colorado on Sept. 17.
Sanford, let go as the Gophers offensive coordinator in late November, was hired by the Buffaloes to be their new offensive coordinator, the school announced Friday.
Sanford’s passing offense lagged behind the churning rushing attack in 2021, but head coach P.J. Fleck spoke in general terms about why he decided to not bring Sanford back in 2022.
“I just felt like we needed a change on offense,” Fleck said Dec. 5. “Mike is a tremendous person and a wonderful football coach. I just felt like we needed a new direction in the leadership at that position.”
The Gophers re-hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator on Dec. 6 and extended the contract for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi last week. Rossi’s defense shutout the Buffaloes in a 30-0 win in Boulder on Sept. 18.
“Mike’s extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said in a statement. “What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.”
Before Minnesota, Sanford was at Stanford for three seasons 2011-13, then Boise State, Notre Dame, Western Kentucky and Utah State before coming to Minnesota for the 2020 season.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education head wants to phase out two MCAS science exams
The board of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote next month on whether or not to phase out two of the four MCAS high school science exams currently required for students who want to meet competency requirements for graduation.
Under Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s proposal, DESE would no longer offer the chemistry and technology/engineering tests after spring 2023. Only biology and introductory physics would be offered to students in the class of 2026 and beyond.
The cost of developing the chemistry and technology/engineering exams would be “significant,” Riley said in a memo to the board, particularly given the dwindling number of students taking them.
In 2019, just 388 students took the chemistry MCAS test, and 1,931 took the technology/engineering exam, compared to 14,891 who took the introductory physics MCAS and the 54,490 who took biology, he said.
“I want to make sure we don’t send the signal that we’re abandoning chemistry and technology/engineering,” Secretary of Education James Peyser said at Friday’s DESE meeting.
But Riley said eliminating those two MCAS exams would not mean eliminating those subjects.
DESE’s core high school requirements include three years of a laboratory science, he said, so most students would have the chance to take one or both of them.
In other department business, the board unanimously approved a pilot program to reward students with disabilities, English learners and economically disadvantaged students who score in the “exceeding expectations” level – a scaled score of 530 or higher – on the English Language Arts or Mathematics MCAS exams in any grade level.
The program would “shine a light on students who have done a great job in the midst of a pandemic,” Deputy Commissioner Regina Robinson said.
Each of those students would receive a certificate from the commissioner, as well as a $25 gift card in recognition “not only of a job well done, but you can continue to do this great work,” Robinson said.
Students would have the option of writing a thank you note to their teacher for helping them to achieve that.
“This is something that we see as having a dual benefit,” Senior Associate Commissioner Shay Edmond said.
