Man who allegedly shot RMNP ranger faces additional charges

The marathon St. Vincent nurses’ strike is finally over — with a little help from Martin Walsh.

The Worcester hospital’s CEO said Friday evening he’s “pleased to announce” that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Walsh, the former mayor of Boston and now labor secretary, mediated the deal all day in Dorchester.

“We are so grateful for and humbled by the efforts of Secretary Walsh today, and so pleased to have finally reached an agreement that we believe provides us with what we need to better care for our patients that we will now take to our members for a vote to ratify and thus call an end to our historic strike,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, longtime nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and co-chair of the St, Vincent Hospital nurses’ local bargaining unit with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The hospital added that once the agreement is ratified, it will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.

Nurses went on strike on March 8, alleging there were not enough nurses to keep patients safe.

“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson.

He added: “We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability, and compassion.”

More than 75% of the replacement nurses have at least six years of experience, said Matt Clyburn, a spokesman for the hospital, and 35% have more than 20 years of experience.

The strike ends as COVID-19 infections keep climbing, taxing hospitals across the state.

The embattled Worcester hospital “temporarily” closed 89 beds — including all 10 of its psychiatry beds — last month as part of an effort to maintain “crucial” health care services amid the strike.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. owns St. Vincent Hospital and has been in negotiations with nurses since they went on strike. The hospital invoked its “last, best, and final offer” in mid-October but nurses and administrators remained at an impasse — until now.

Earlier this fall the Massachusetts Congressional delegation sent Tenet a letter after it hired approximately 200 permanent replacement nurses and closed 111 beds.

“We are alarmed and dismayed by Tenet’s efforts to prolong this crisis with their demand that nurses be denied a return to the positions they held, many of them for decades, prior to the strike,” the delegation said in its letter.