Celebrities
Maralee Nichols Finally Breaks Her Silence About Tristan Thompson, Denies Wanting ‘Romantic Relationship’ With Dedicated Double Dribbler
The Texas woman who claims that Tristan Thompson impregnated her earlier this year is officially speaking out for the first time.
Back on December 4, an Instagram account surfaced allegedly belonging to Maralee Nichols, the woman at the center of a paternity suit against the Sacramento Kings baller.
The account included a message from the NBA player’s alleged third baby’s mother who was believed to be a personal trainer claiming that she gave birth to their son on December 3. That account turned out to be fraudulent, but now the real Maralee is speaking out.
On Friday Maralee, who is refuting claims that she is a personal trainer and wants to “defend her character”, released an exclusive statement to E! News.
According to Maralee, she’s never leaked any info about the birth of her child that actually took place on December 1 and she works full-time as a fitness model. Furthermore, she says she never publicly shaded the man she claims she had sex with on multiple occasions in different cities including Boston, and an undisclosed city in North Carolina where she broke the pregnancy news.
Thompson alleged in court documents that he only slept with the new mother once, on his birthday back in March.
“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” Maralee Nichols wrote to E! News. “I have not at any point released—nor have I directed anyone else to release—any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character.
“I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age,” Nichols continues. “There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine).”
She added that Tristan allegedly lied and said he was single and “co-parenting” [with Khloé Kardashian].
“These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan,” she stated, adding that she met Thompson at a party at his Encino, Calif., home in 2020. “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”
The fitness model also made sure to add that she does NOT want any romantic dealings with the perpetual double dribbler and wants privacy moving forward.
“I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan, she added to E!. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”
Unfortunately for her, privacy probably won’t happen considering the family her alleged baby’s father is linked to.
What do YOU think about Maralee Nichols speaking out?
Celebrities
Zendaya’s Feelings About The Future Revealed After Tom Holland Says He Wants To Start A Family
After Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, shared his thought about starting a family, sources are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HL how the actress feels about the idea.
In a Dec. 15 interview with People, Tom Holland, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to having kids of his own some day, causing many to wonder if those familial plans would include his current girlfriend, Zendaya, 25. “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Although they were not photographed kissing until July, their interest in each started before that. They didn’t want to make it a thing while filming Spiderman (or doing reshoots) because they did not want it to affect production in any way.”
The insider continued, “Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.”
The source went on to share how hard the actress has worked “over the last decade,” which is why career may be the main focus of the moment. “She feels she is finally starting to be recognized for her talent and hard work [and] just getting started and Tom supports her in every way possible. He would never try to stand in the way of her dreams.”
Tom may want to wait for little ones, but he still seems incredibly dedicated to his girlfriend Zendaya. The Dune actress wrote a sweet message to the Spidey to her MJ in a Dec. 15 social media post. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote. When the pair attended the premiere of the latest Spider-Man installment together, they definitely seemed like the perfect, stylish couple, with Tom sporting a chic Prada suit and Zendaya stunning in a flawless Valentino gown.
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Shopping For Special Christmas Gifts For Travis Barker’s Children: ‘She Has 5 Kids’ Now
When it comes to Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian is set and ready to be the ultimate Santa. Per an EXCLUSIVE source, the reality star is buying gifts for her fiancé’s children as well as her own.
One big family Christmas! Kourtney Kardashian did a lot of holiday shopping this year, for her own children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick but also for her fiancé Travis Barker‘s children, Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22. “Last year, Travis and Kourtney spent Christmas together while exchanging gifts for themselves and all the kids. And this year will be no different,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago. Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”
An additional source shared that the mom-of-three could have “easily” gone on Amazon or given kids money or “get someone to do her shopping for her,” but she remains “extremely hands on” when it comes to Christmas shopping. “Her goal is to always get the kids something that she knows that they would love. Now that she is with Travis, Kourtney feels like she has five kids instead of three. and she isn’t going to get any less presents for his children then she does for her own, and vise versa.”
The insider went to to share that while the Poosh founder has it pretty much all figured out with the kids, she’s “stuck” at the moment when it comes to her hubby-to-be. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” they shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Moreover, our source revealed that Kourtney will continue to get gifts for her ex, Scott, and “always gets Scott gifts from the kids” as well. “He is always going to be the father of her children and, although the dynamics have changed now, she wants Scott to know that she still cares for him deeply and that this will never change,” they added.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Getting Sam Asghari & Sons ‘Best Presents Ever’ For Christmas
Stockings are going to be stuffed full at Britney Spears’ house this upcoming Christmas, as she now has access to her estimated $56 million fortune for the first time in over 13 years.
Britney Spears, 40, is making up for lost time when it comes to her Christmas shopping this year! After being locked in a conservatorship for 13 years, with no access to her massive fortune, Britney is free and has complete control over her life and her finances. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to Britney that she is not holding back when it comes to spending on those she loves, including her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
“Britney has been doing a ton of Christmas shopping for Sam and the boys. She prefers to shop at actual stores, as opposed to buying her gifts online. She wants to get Sam and her two sons the best presents ever to show them how much they truly mean to mean to her,” a source close to the pop princess said, adding, “what she really wants more than anything is to see huge smiles on all of their faces when they are opening up their gifts this year.”
So, what is Britney asking for Santa to bring her this upcoming Christmas? “Britney is telling everyone that she does not want anything from any of them in return because she has everything that she has ever wanted already.” Needless to say, Santa’s hunky helper, Sam — who proposed to Britney on November 12 after dating for five years — has something already in mind. “Britney’s friends know that Sam has something super special planned out for her this year, but he isn’t telling them what,” the source told HollywoodLife.
Shortly after Britney’s conservatorship was terminated, she shared a video on Instagram of her gorgeous Christmas tree. It is clear, however, that there are some members of the Spears’ family that will not be hanging stockings for this year — namely her estranged dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30. As those who follow the situation know, Britney has cut all ties with most members of her biological family after the conservatorship ended — especially her mother and father. Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn, is releasing a tell-all autobiography entitled Things I Should’ve Said in January 2021. Britney voiced her disapproval of her sister’s tell-all on Instagram.
