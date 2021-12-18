Maralee Nichols Finally Breaks Her Silence About Tristan Thompson, Denies Wanting ‘Romantic Relationship’ With Dedicated Double Dribbler

The Texas woman who claims that Tristan Thompson impregnated her earlier this year is officially speaking out for the first time.

Back on December 4, an Instagram account surfaced allegedly belonging to Maralee Nichols, the woman at the center of a paternity suit against the Sacramento Kings baller.

The account included a message from the NBA player’s alleged third baby’s mother who was believed to be a personal trainer claiming that she gave birth to their son on December 3. That account turned out to be fraudulent, but now the real Maralee is speaking out.

On Friday Maralee, who is refuting claims that she is a personal trainer and wants to “defend her character”, released an exclusive statement to E! News.

According to Maralee, she’s never leaked any info about the birth of her child that actually took place on December 1 and she works full-time as a fitness model. Furthermore, she says she never publicly shaded the man she claims she had sex with on multiple occasions in different cities including Boston, and an undisclosed city in North Carolina where she broke the pregnancy news.

Thompson alleged in court documents that he only slept with the new mother once, on his birthday back in March.

“Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” Maralee Nichols wrote to E! News. “I have not at any point released—nor have I directed anyone else to release—any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character. “I have seen fake stories, unflattering photos of me, people using photos that are not even me, stating an incorrect occupation and age,” Nichols continues. “There have been multiple fake Instagram posts claiming to be me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither mine).”

She added that Tristan allegedly lied and said he was single and “co-parenting” [with Khloé Kardashian].

“These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019. I am not a personal trainer. I have not worked as a personal trainer for four years; I do fitness modeling. I was never a personal trainer for Tristan,” she stated, adding that she met Thompson at a party at his Encino, Calif., home in 2020. “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

The fitness model also made sure to add that she does NOT want any romantic dealings with the perpetual double dribbler and wants privacy moving forward.

“I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan, she added to E!. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”

Unfortunately for her, privacy probably won’t happen considering the family her alleged baby’s father is linked to.

What do YOU think about Maralee Nichols speaking out?