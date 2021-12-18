Connect with us

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space

NASA shares an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from space
iss065e144017 (June 23, 2021) — Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the Midwestern United States.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An image of Missouri from 261 miles above the earth was recently shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA says that this is an image of the Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. It was taken on June 23, 2021, by the Expedition 65 crew.

This photo provided by NASA shows its 2021 astronaut candidate class, announced on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The 10 candidates stand for a photo at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 3, 2021. From left are U.S. Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher Williams, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. (retired.) Luke Delaney, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Wittner, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anil Menon, U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcos Berríos, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Hathaway, Christina Birch, U.S. Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, and Andre Douglas. (Robert Markowitz/NASA via AP)

NASA selected 10 new astronauts Monday, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars.

The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps.

More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight.

Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and bioengineer who was a champion cyclist. Two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates will train with them.

One of the pilots — Air Force Maj. Marcos Berrios, who’s from Puerto Rico — volunteered during a question-and-answer session to fly a life-size successor to NASA’s mini helicopter at Mars.

”I know Deniz, the other helicopter pilot here, and I would love to take it for a spin for science,” he said, drawing laughs and applause from the audience.

Navy Lt. Deniz Burnham, an Alaskan, manages drilling projects throughout North America.

NASA has accepted 360 people into its astronaut corps since the original Mercury Seven in 1959. The previous astronaut selection was in 2017.

With SpaceX sending astronauts to the International Space Station and other private companies launching tourists on short rides, and NASA’s Artemis moon-landing program on the horizon, “we are in the golden age right now of human spaceflight,” said NASA chief astronaut Reid Wiseman.

NASA plans to put astronauts back on the moon no earlier than 2025.

16 dogs rescued from tornado-ravaged Kentucky now in St. Louis

December 18, 2021

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is rescuing dogs from shelters impacted by last week’s tornados in Kentucky. The animals are coming from the Bowling Green area.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) rescue team brought 16 dogs to St. Louis. They will be put up for adoption at the HSMO or the Animal Protection Association (APA).

“The situation in Kentucky is dire,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick in a press release. “Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing.”

Once each animal has passed a health screening, they will be available for adoption.     

HSMO has one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States.

To help support the care of these animals, donations can be made HSMO at www.hsmo.org/donate.

Former corrections officer who shot his Aurora neighbor found guilty of murder

December 18, 2021

A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer, who shot dead a neighbor over a Fourth of July fireworks dispute in Aurora, has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Scott Alan Mathews Jr., 29, was found guilty Thursday in the 2019 death of 38-year-old Jaharie Wheeler, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.

Mathews was off duty at the time of the 10:30 p.m. shooting at the Greensview Apartment Complex in the 16400 block of East Alameda Place.

“Bringing a gun to an argument can lead to tragic consequences, and that is the case here,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “The defendant made a horrible decision, and he will pay the consequences. The family of Mr. Wheeler will live with the result of that horrible decision for the rest of their lives.”

Staff picks for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season: Patriots vs. Colts, Raiders vs. Browns and more

December 18, 2021

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 15:

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (127-80 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

Mike Preston (128-79 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

Jonas Shaffer (130-77 overall, 12-2 last week): Chargers

Childs Walker (130-77 overall, 10-4 last week): Chiefs

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, 8:20 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Patriots

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Colts

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Titans

Preston: Titans

Shaffer: Titans

Walker: Steelers

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Bills

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Bills

Walker: Bills

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Jaguars

Preston: Texans

Shaffer: Jaguars

Walker: Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Cowboys

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Cardinals

Preston: Cardinals

Shaffer: Cardinals

Walker: Cardinals

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Dolphins

Preston: Dolphins

Shaffer: Dolphins

Walker: Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: Bengals

Preston: Bengals

Shaffer: Bengals

Walker: Bengals

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: 49ers

Shaffer: 49ers

Walker: 49ers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (Monday, 5 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Browns

Preston: Raiders

Shaffer: Raiders

Walker: Browns

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Vikings

Preston: Vikings

Shaffer: Vikings

Walker: Vikings

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Eagles

Preston: Eagles

Shaffer: Eagles

Walker: Eagles

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (Tuesday, 7 p.m., COVID rescheduling)

McFadden: Rams

Preston: Rams

Shaffer: Rams

Walker: Rams

