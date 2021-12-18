News
NHL cancels Saturday’s Wild game because of COVID
The NHL on Friday paused the seasons of Calgary, Florida and Colorado because of COVID-19 breakout in their organizations. That means the Wild won’t play the Panthers on Saturday. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
The Wild’s scheduled game against Carolina on Wednesday was postponed by a COVID outbreak among Hurricanes players.
On Friday, the NHL extended a period of postponements for the Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle.
“Additionally,” the league said in a statement, “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days, as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26.”
The only Wild game affected by Friday’s decision is Saturday’s. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.
This story will be updated.
News
NHL shuts down Colorado Avalanche for a week amid COVID surge
The NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.
The league, which cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through Dec. 23.
The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three.
The move was announced hours after Saturday’s game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed. There was no word from the league on the Bruins’ game Sunday at Ottawa, which like Toronto and other cities in Ontario are capping venue capacity at 50%.
The Canadiens beat Philadelphia on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.
The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol — including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — for Thursday night’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.
The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
Teen who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide of 2 friends sentenced to correctional facility
A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of two teens in Maplewood was sentenced Thursday to the Red Wing correctional facility.
Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, and Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood, died Sept. 3 when their friend, who was 15 at the time, crashed a stolen vehicle they were passengers in.
A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the car in the area of North Beebe Road and East Holloway Avenue. When the driver kept going, the deputy followed west on Larpenteur Avenue but lost sight of the car near Clarence Street, according to a statement at the time from the sheriff’s office. About three blocks later, the car crashed into a residential yard near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The sheriff’s office said the incident covered about two miles in two minutes.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged the teen driver with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
He received a juvenile sentence and was ordered to complete programming at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Red Wing, which could take nine to 18 months, depending on his progress, according to Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.
As part of extended juvenile jurisdiction, the teen also received a nearly five-year adult sentence that was stayed. He has to remain law abiding and within the terms of his probation until he’s 21, or he could be subject to the adult sentence, Gerhardstein said.
News
Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing
Andersen Corp. employees got good news Friday, just in time for Christmas.
The Bayport-based window and door manufacturer announced it will share $31.6 million in profits this year. Eligible employees will receive $3,200 a piece.
The company also announced that its annual profit-sharing program would increase to $4,000 per eligible employee in 2022; employees, however, must be fully vaccinated to qualify.
“At Andersen, we made the decision earlier this year not to institute a vaccine mandate for existing employees given all we have been through together over the past 21 months,” CEO Jay Lund said in a prepared statement. “Going forward, we believe it continues to be our responsibility to take appropriate measures to help reduce the impact of this pandemic on our people and our communities. We’ve chosen to do this by incentivizing current and future employees through a vaccination requirement as part of our 2022 profit-sharing program.”
The 2022 profit-sharing payout will be the largest the company has made since before the 2008 recession. Instead of a single year-end payout based on the company’s financial performance, it will be a fixed amount paid in quarterly installments of $1,000. To participate, employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to each quarterly payment, subject to limited exceptions, company officials said.
Privately held Andersen, which had issued profit-sharing payments since 1914, suspended the program in 2008, citing the economic downturn. The company revived the program in 2014 under a slightly different model — rather than being based on each employee’s salary, the payout is tied to the company’s earnings.
Last year, the company distributed $33 million; eligible employees received $3,500.
NHL cancels Saturday’s Wild game because of COVID
NHL shuts down Colorado Avalanche for a week amid COVID surge
Teen who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide of 2 friends sentenced to correctional facility
Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing
RHOSLC: Mary Cosby On Why She’s Glad Mom is Not in Her Life
George Fant may miss Sunday’s Dolphins matchup, exposing Zach Wilson’s blind side
Turkish Lira Vs BTC: What’s Behind The Bitcoin Chart You Can’t Miss
Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter Zahara, 16, To Washington D.C. To Meet Female Senators
Stay Warm In Winter With This Best-Selling $17 Fur Pom Beanie That Makes A Great Christmas Present
Travis Scott Teams Up With Industry Leaders To Improve Concert Safety In U.S.
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Why Laughter Is Good For You
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Food4 weeks ago
Make Every Moment Worth It with these 8 Birthday Cake
-
News2 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Celebrities22 hours ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera