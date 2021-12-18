News
NHL shuts down Colorado Avalanche for a week amid COVID surge
The NHL announced Friday that it was postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.
The league, which cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” also said the hard-hit Calgary Flames would remain shut down at least through Dec. 23.
The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three.
The move was announced hours after Saturday’s game in Montreal between the Canadians and Boston was postponed. There was no word from the league on the Bruins’ game Sunday at Ottawa, which like Toronto and other cities in Ontario are capping venue capacity at 50%.
The Canadiens beat Philadelphia on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.
The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol — including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — for Thursday night’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.
The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
Teen who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide of 2 friends sentenced to correctional facility
A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of two teens in Maplewood was sentenced Thursday to the Red Wing correctional facility.
Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, and Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood, died Sept. 3 when their friend, who was 15 at the time, crashed a stolen vehicle they were passengers in.
A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the car in the area of North Beebe Road and East Holloway Avenue. When the driver kept going, the deputy followed west on Larpenteur Avenue but lost sight of the car near Clarence Street, according to a statement at the time from the sheriff’s office. About three blocks later, the car crashed into a residential yard near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The sheriff’s office said the incident covered about two miles in two minutes.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged the teen driver with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
He received a juvenile sentence and was ordered to complete programming at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Red Wing, which could take nine to 18 months, depending on his progress, according to Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman.
As part of extended juvenile jurisdiction, the teen also received a nearly five-year adult sentence that was stayed. He has to remain law abiding and within the terms of his probation until he’s 21, or he could be subject to the adult sentence, Gerhardstein said.
Bayport-based Andersen Corp. pays out $31.6M in profit sharing
Andersen Corp. employees got good news Friday, just in time for Christmas.
The Bayport-based window and door manufacturer announced it will share $31.6 million in profits this year. Eligible employees will receive $3,200 a piece.
The company also announced that its annual profit-sharing program would increase to $4,000 per eligible employee in 2022; employees, however, must be fully vaccinated to qualify.
“At Andersen, we made the decision earlier this year not to institute a vaccine mandate for existing employees given all we have been through together over the past 21 months,” CEO Jay Lund said in a prepared statement. “Going forward, we believe it continues to be our responsibility to take appropriate measures to help reduce the impact of this pandemic on our people and our communities. We’ve chosen to do this by incentivizing current and future employees through a vaccination requirement as part of our 2022 profit-sharing program.”
The 2022 profit-sharing payout will be the largest the company has made since before the 2008 recession. Instead of a single year-end payout based on the company’s financial performance, it will be a fixed amount paid in quarterly installments of $1,000. To participate, employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to each quarterly payment, subject to limited exceptions, company officials said.
Privately held Andersen, which had issued profit-sharing payments since 1914, suspended the program in 2008, citing the economic downturn. The company revived the program in 2014 under a slightly different model — rather than being based on each employee’s salary, the payout is tied to the company’s earnings.
Last year, the company distributed $33 million; eligible employees received $3,500.
George Fant may miss Sunday’s Dolphins matchup, exposing Zach Wilson’s blind side
The blindside protection for Zach Wilson may not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Hard Rock Stadium.
Zach Wilson’s blind side might be a little less protected on Sunday in Miami.
Left tackle George Fant is dealing with a knee injury and is “on the fence” to play against the Dolphins according to Robert Saleh. Backup tackle Conor McDermott would replace Fant if he can’t go. McDermott has played just seven snaps in 2021.
Fant hasn’t practiced this week and didn’t participate on Friday.
It’s worth mentioning: Under Saleh, whenever a Jets player hasn’t practiced throughout the week, they’ve been inactive on game day.
That’s been true for C.J. Mosley against the Patriots in Week 7, Corey Davis against the Bengals, Colts and Texans, Elijah Moore and Michael Carter II against the Saints last week, Keelan Cole against the Panthers, and Sheldon Rankins versus the Eagles.
So, it’s a fair expectation for Fant to not play.
It would be a crushing blow to the offensive line if Fant fails to suit up. His standout blocking has helped a unit that’s performed well after early woes in pass protection.
Fant started the season at right tackle and was switched to left tackle during the season opening against the Panthers when Mekhi Becton suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. Fant stepped in and provided stability. He’s allowed 18 pressures (15th fewest among tackles) and has allowed just one sack (tied for the second fewest), according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Jets are without their starting tackle against the Dolphins, it would create issues for Wilson. The Dolphins blitz quarterbacks on 39% of their dropbacks, which is the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
QBs have a passer rating of 84 and complete 57% of their passes when throwing against their blitz. Miami will also throw an all-out cover zero blitz, since they run it an NFL-leading 13% of the time, according to PFF. They also possess an emerging pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips who has seven sacks in the last five games. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has six on the year.
The Dolphins have been successful at disguising their blitzes, confusing the quarterback.
“I think one of their biggest things, getting to the quarterback, the all-out pressures, thinking you got to be in the perfect look,” Wilson said. “And then you try and do a lot of different things to get into the right look and then they do something different.”
Having Fant helps with communication; it’s not only about just blocking your guys one on one. A coherent unit is good at relaying the responsibility for an extra rusher as teams try to deceive the offensive line and get to the QB.
WELCOME BACK MC1
The Jets have Michael Carter back in the fold after he suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins in Week 11. He’ll provide a spark to a struggling offense that’s averaging 16 points and 267 yards per game in the past three games.
Carter’s dual threat ability was missed. He’s the team’s leading rusher (430) and is sixth in receiving yards (308) which puts him first in scrimmage yards. Saleh expects Carter to have a “significant role” against the Dolphins.
“He’s exactly what you would expect out of a young guy. We’re talking about the running back, obviously, but he comes in as a fourth-round pick, he has some ups and downs during training camp, show some flashes, starts out a little bit slow during the season,” Saleh said. “But just gets better and better and better and every time he touches the ball, the does something with it to the point where it’s like you can’t deny him the ball. It’s exciting for him to get back, obviously four games for him to finish his season strong.”
Carter being back provides Wilson with another weapon to hand the ball off and throw to since Moore and Davis won’t be available. If Carter can provide a punch through the run game, it’ll take pressure off Wilson.
